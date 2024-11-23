Gillian Anderson just revealed the secret tool she uses to de-puff and add glow to her complexion

We'd always assumed that Gillian Anderson's glowing complexion was created by pure magic with its oh-so healthy sheen and impeccable smoothness - and she's just that she does in fact use a secret 'Magic Wand' tool in her self-care routine to get her envious glow.

Everyone loves a self-care day; pampering and preening to treat yourself and de-stress after a hectic day at work or to get ready for a big, exciting event. The beauty of the personal self-care day is that you get to pick and choose how extravagant you go and whether you just want a long soak in the bath or if you want to enlist the help of the many products out there that can make the process feel a little more luxurious.

From the best face masks to more advanced tech like the best red light therapy devices, there are so many products that help you get spa-worthy results without having to leave the comfort of your own home - and Gillian Anderson's go-to Magic Wand face tool may just be one of our new favourites.

Shop Gillian Anderson's Massage Face Tool

GILLIAN ANDERSON'S FACE TOOL Joanna Vargas Magic Glow Wand £227.45 at Joanna Vargas Replicating the results of a professional lymphatic treatment with four massage and heat settings, the Magic Glow Wand revives lackluster skin for a firmer and more glowing complexion. When set to heat mode, the titanium head helps to clear the skin of toxins and improve ingredient absorption, while the cool setting sculpts your face and creates a lovely, healthy glow. Skin Gym Cryo-Ice Massage Sticks £49.50 at Selfridges These massage sticks by Skin Gym are a great and affordable alternative to Gillian Anderson's Magic Glow Wand and get their icy temperature by being cooled in the fridge for just five minutes before you run them across your face-masked skin. You create the massage movements yourself by running the sticks along the skin in upwards and outwards motions to get a firmer, soothed and more glowing complexion. StylPro Face Snatch Bundle £49 at Look Fantastic This set of two skin-smoothing tools is a great bundle to incorporate into any self-care routine. The heated eye massager uses a combination of heat, LED Red Light Therapy and gentle massage to even skin tone and reduce puffiness while the mini microcurrent device is the perfect size to massage, sculpt, lift, firm and smooth around the cheekbones, jawline, forehead and neck.

Earlier this week, Gillian shared a brilliantly relatable snap to Instagram of her relaxing in a sheet mask and we couldn't help but notice the small, handheld device her makeup artist was running across her skin in the picture.

Fans in the comments section were drawn in too, with hundreds wondering what the face tool was for and where they could get one. Luckily, the creator of the tool, Joanna Vargas, snuck into the comments and let everyone know exactly what it is - and it sounds like the perfect addition to any and every skincare routine.

The Magic Glow Wand by Joanna Vargas, which is distinguishable in Gillian's snap by the V logo on the tool handle, is a face massage tool that also brings the benefits of temperature controls to the skin.

While the face massage is in itself a great treatment for skin, with the movements stimulating the lymphatic system in the face in order to clear the skin of toxins, sculpt, improve ingredient absorption, and add a healthy glow, the addition of cool and hot settings adds another layer of pampering.

According to the Joanna Vargas website, heat helps to deep clean skin and remove any built-up product that's lingering around, while cooling down the wand's titanium head works to 'instantly soothe skin' and decrease puffiness while also giving a firming effect. In addition, the 'hot and massage mode,' the website explains, helps skin absorb ingredients for more efficacy - so it's really an all-rounder product.

Gillian's snap perfectly demonstrates how to use the Magic Glow Wand, with the brand sharing that it should be used alongside a serum or sheet mask for a minimum of two to three minutes to get the perfect result.

Gillian isn't the only person to rely on the Magic Glow Wand to get a glowing, healthy complexion, plenty of shoppers are raving about the results they've got from using it too.

"I really love this wand," one reviewer writes. "The cool setting is a great way to wake up and start my day. I suffer from allergies year-round, so this helps depuff my under eye area. The heat setting is great with a sheet mask. I’m glad I finally decided to order, it was worth it!"

Another added, "Easy to use and versatile for my skin needs. It's amazing how such a small, light device can make such a big impact. It gives my skin that just had a facial glow."