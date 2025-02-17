The relatable beauty habit Courteney Cox is kicking in 2025 - and you should too

Our makeup and handbags are, for many of us, the source of our power. They house everything we need day-to-day, from lip balms and moisturisers to our signature scents, but when was the last time we peered past the mountain of essentials into its depths? Well, Courteney Cox has reminded us that it's about time we did...

When it comes to our best foundations and best liquid blushes, we all know that the brushes and sponges we use to apply them need to be cleaned frequently - to stave off bacteria and protect our skin. Most of us probably pride ourselves in doing so but there's another element of our beauty kit that might be getting overlooked - and could negate your regimented cleaning routine.

We're guilty of this particular habit and if it wasn't for Courteney Cox sharing the contents of her own handbag, it might have continued to go unnoticed. We're referring to the layer of debris and dust that's likely accumulated at the bottom of your bags and why you might want to take this as your sign to give it clear out...

The bad beauty habit we are kicking in 2025, thanks to Courteney Cox

Taking to Instagram last month to share the contents of her stylish everyday handbag, Courteney Cox gave us the most relatable moment ever, when she reached into its depths and realised it wasn't as clean in there as she would have hoped.

"It's not even clean in my purse and I'm a very clean person. Oh my god - it's so dirty, this is terrible!" Cox quipped, before proceeding to give us, the viewer, a good glimpse at the lining of her bag, which admittedly was a tad messy. She then captioned her Reel with: "What SHOULDN’T be in my bag in 2025," a resolution we're immediately taking up this year.

In Cox's case, she kept a loose powder puff in there, which is something most of us can relate to (if not, a powder brush or another type of beauty tool and product) and isn't ideal if the bag itself isn't clean.

Along with the reminder to clean our makeup and handbags, Courteney Cox also revealed a handful of her beauty staples - two of which are cult classics - and as she proves, are perfect for bringing with you on-the-go.

Supergoop! Glowscreen SPF30 View at Look Fantastic RRP: £18 Featuring a hydrating blend of hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and vitamin B3, along with offering SPF30 protection, Supergoop! Glowscreen is the perfect multi-tasker to have in your kit. It delivers a luminous glow to the skin and doubles as a makeup primer. Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish View at Cult Beauty RRP: £39 Enriched with hyaluronic acid, rose wax and almond oil, this powder mattifies your skin - to ward off oiliness - without being too drying, for a smooth and long-lasting finish. Homecourt Cocomoi Perfume Oil View at Homecourt RRP: £38 Courteney Cox's very own perfume oil 'Cocomoi' offers a fresh and sunny scent, with notes of coconut water, cedarwood, creamy fig, sweet cardamom, vetiver and black pepper. It's in a rollerball format, making it perfect for travel and quickly reapplying to your pulse points whenever you wish.

The first product she reached for was the popular Supergoop! Glow Screen SPF, which for those who don't know, works as both a radiant primer and SPF. You can wear it on its own or under your foundations for added glow - and compared to most celebrity-approved products, it's refreshingly affordable. The brand itself is also known for having one of the best facial sunscreens in its midst - the Supergoop! (Re)setting 100% Mineral Powder.

Another resident in Cox's bag is the Charlotte Tilbury Vanish Airbrush powder - which is one of our beauty team's favourite Charlotte Tilbury makeup buys - and just so happens to reside in a few of our on-the-go beauty stashes.