Birkin bangs are the trendy French girl hairstyle you’ll want to recreate this summer

Inspired by '60s muse Jane Birkin, "Birkin bangs" are all the rage these days, and set to be the "it girl" hairstyle of summer 2023. A hair stylist explains the origins of the style and tells us how easily achieve the look.

You're likely familiar with Jane Birkin, who during her heyday in the '60s, was known for her singing and her expansive career in British and French cinema. Jane is so well-known that her namesake stylish handbag, the Hermes Birkin bag, is on a waitlist to be purchased, and can only be done for steep prices skyrocketing above a whopping $20,000.

Needless to say, Jane has had a decades-long impact on not only the music and film scene, but also for her personal style and her iconic hairstyle, which is now being recreated by the masses and touted as "Birkin bangs."

Carly Cochrane, expert at Cosmetify shares why "Birkin bangs" are one of the most popular bangs hairstyles right now.

"One of the most uttered last names in fashion history belongs to Jane Birkin," she states. "Birkin Bangs are undoubtedly the hairstyle of the moment as we experience a revival of 60s and 70s trends. These short, slightly feathered bangs have a classic and timeless quality, which is demonstrated by the fact that they are currently a trend all over the world."

In case you needed proof that they're undoubtedly the "it girl" hairstyle of summer, just take a look at the likes of Jenna Ortega, Lily Collins, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Ratajkowski (among others) who have hopped on the hair trend.

How to ask your hairdresser for 'Birkin bangs'

Carly explains that if you ask your hairstylist for "Birkin bangs," they'll likely know what you're referencing without even needing to see an image - but in case your hairstylist isn't quite up to date, here's what to ask for.

"The idea is to request a textured, piecey fringe, which your hairstylist can trim to suit your face shape and hair type," she explains. "The end result should be a square shape that looks soft and tousled."

She says that, although this hairstyle is essentially flattering on most people, she points out a few factors to consider before making the French chop. "Hair texture and growth patterns can affect the way your bangs sit so be sure to experiment with placement before fully committing to the chop," she notes.

How do I style 'Birkin bangs'?

So now you have the "Birkin bangs," but how do you maintain and style them?

Carly explains why Jane's hairstyle is so easy to replicate - which is likely one of the reasons why it's garnering so much attention. "The secret to styling Birkin Bangs is to make them appear a little messy. For instance, Jane Birkin would let her hair air dry and rake her fingers through it for some movement," she says.

As for products to use, Carly recommends a light texturizing spray or dry shampoo. "We recommend starting with clean, damp hair and blow-drying your bangs with a small paddle brush, directing the nozzle downwards," she explains. "They’re meant to look a little undone and wispy, so don’t worry if they’re not perfect. Add a light spritz of dry shampoo or light texturizing spray to give them volume and hold."

