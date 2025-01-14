4 nail crimes our beauty team committed last year - and how we'll absolve ourselves in 2025

The saying goes, "practice what you preach," and as a beauty team, we strive to do just that. However, we are but mere mortals - who on rare (or not so rare) occasions skip cuticle oil and pick off our gel manicures. This year, however, we're turning over a new leaf, confessing to our nail crimes and sharing how we'll avoid those same mistakes.

As far as the 2025 nail trends are concerned, individuality and short nails are in and complacency with nail care is out. These are points our entire beauty team will be taking on board because, despite being manicure enthusiasts and advocates of healthy and well-maintained talons, we have all committed a few faux pas between appointments - this writer included.

This year, we're determined to avoid those same nail nasties. So, if you need guidance or motivation to kickstart your healthy nail journey, here's how our writers and editors plan to keep their talons in tip-top condition in the months ahead.

4 nail mistakes we made in 2024 and won't be repeating

To be fair, our manicure upkeep is impressive for the most part - be it consistency with appointments for BIAB nails or frequent application of the best nail strengtheners - but 2024 had its blips. Thus, we're sharing our nail-related resolutions for the year ahead and exactly how we plan to stick to them.

Our nailcare favourites to invest in for 2025

Before we dive into our mani mistakes, for anyone seeking some quick and easy nail care buys, here are three products our team swears by for a talon pick-me-up.

Margaret Dabbs Nourishing Nail and Cuticle Serum Pen View at Amazon RRP: £13 Formulated with tea tree oil, this serum helps to promote growth, whilst hydrating your cuticles and transforming dry and damaged nails. Its pen-like applicator allows for easy application - ideal if you find incorporating a cuticle oil into your daily routine a challenge. LIZ EARLE Orange Flower Hand Cream View at Sephora RRP: £10 Boasting a botanical blend of soothing echinacea, hops and a natural source of antioxidant vitamin E, this cream hydrates your hands - leaving them smooth and protected, minus any greasiness. It also features a lovely scent of sweet orange and patchouli essential oils. L'OCCITANE Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Look Fantastic RRP: £15.50 Enriched with 30% shea oil, this cuticle oil delivers powerful hydration to weak and brittle nails and is so easy to apply - thanks to its brush applicator.

1. Skipping cuticle oil

Any nail artist will tell you that cuticle oil is often the secret to strong and healthy-looking talons, but it doesn't exactly make for the easiest or hassle-free addition to your daily regime - something Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim can attest.

"My 2024 mani appointments went like this: Tech inspects my filo-flaky nail beds and asks if I use cuticle oil (knowing fine well I don’t) I do my sorry-with-a-smile "I’ll start tonight, promise!" routine (knowing fine well I won't) my lovely gel manicure lasts half as long as it should and I frustratedly pick the remnants causing further destruction. It’s a nonsensical cycle. Anyone who complains about having unphotogenic hands as often as I do should be able to self-motivate into using a pleasant and beneficial one-second product that I get for free with my job.

"In 2025, this stops right here. I have Margaret Dabbs Nourishing Nail & Cuticle Serum Pen on my bedside table and the rule is every time I see it, I apply it. I started this week and like the class rebel who did their homework for once, I can’t wait to be asked about nail care at my next manicure. That alone is motivation enough to keep going."

2. Incorrect gel removal

Rule 101 for gel nails (or any kind of long-lasting treatment) is correct removal but it's one Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson broke a few times last year...

"In 2024, I made a real effort to stay consistent with my Bio Sculpture nail appointments and enjoyed unprecedented growth (for my nails anyway). So much so, I was actually able to have long-ish almond nails for the first time ever, without the aid of gel extensions. Alas, there were a few occasions when I sabotaged my nail growth journey by picking off the gel polish. In my defence, I would only succumb when the polish began to lift at the base of my nails - or had already chipped in place - but my next appointment was still weeks away. Still, once I noticed a little give, I shamelessly peeled at them until my nailbeds were exposed and screaming, rather than just patiently waiting for my next treatment or attempting to remove them properly myself (which I have also failed miserably at in the past).

"As a result of my mindless picking, my nails were left paper thin, bendy and, of course, with broken tips, taking me right back to where I started. The momentary relief from lifting gels was never worth it. So, in 2025, I will book my nail appointments in advance, following my nail tech's advice on how many weeks to leave in between sessions and apply cuticle oil and hand cream, daily - to help ward off the chipping and lifting to begin with."

3. Being swayed in-salon

Typically, you head into your nail appointment with an idea of what you would like to walk out with or at least, Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett usually does. That said, there were a few occasions where she found herself with a colour or design she didn't intend on having at all...

"After beginning my BIAB journey last March, I was still fairly new to consistent nail salon appointments, so as an introvert, having the confidence to ask for the exact manicure I have in mind was always a challenge. As a minimalist manicure lover, you’ll never find me asking for bold hues or intricate nail art, instead typically opting for a neutral shade all over or a classic French tip. While I walked away with the mani I had in mind for the majority of my nail appointments, I still heavily relied on my nail tech’s suggestions - whether that be the nail polish shade, length or the design I opted for - rather than getting what I truly wanted.

"That’s why this year I’m committed to staying true to my personal preferences, from asking for a shorter length to remaining adamant on the colour I am set on getting."

4. Not looking after BIAB between appointments

BIAB nails are a great option for those looking to grow their nails but as Digital Beauty Editor, Aleesha Badkar found last year, keeping them neat and tidy between appointments is key to their appearance and longevity. "I'm pretty lazy when it comes to nail maintenance, so I go once a month or so to get my BIAB done in the hopes that it will last as long as possible. But while I'm fortunate that my nails grow relatively quickly, it also means that my regrowth comes in after about a week and I'm left with a wonky-looking, grown-out shape and dry cuticles.

"So this year, to try and extend my BIAB appointments for as long as possible and still keep my nails looking good in between, I'm aiming to reshape and moisturise them at least once in between my salon top-ups so that I've always got sleek, fresh-looking nails."