Crystal scrying: a simple way to tune into your intuition

Scrying, also known as 'seeing', is the act of peering at something, often an object with a reflective surface, smoke, fire or glowing coals, in a trance-like state until you are able to see images, interpreted as visions of prophecy.

Crystal gazing is perhaps the most popular and well-known form of scrying, and is often performed using a crystal ball or an obsidian mirror. Learn how you can use any form of polished crystal for divination purposes, using this simple scrying technique and a little practice.

If you want some expert insight, don't miss your full year horoscope from our resident astrologer Penny Thornton. Here's how to get started with crystal gazing...

You will need

A polished crystal, large enough to use as a focal point. You may want to use a traditional crystal ball, an obsidian mirror (a flat, often round shaped piece of black volcanic rock), a crystal obelisk or pyramid

A stand (if you choose a spherical or flat crystal) or something to lean the crystal on so that you can see directly into the surface of the crystal without having to hold it

A quiet, calm space

Water or incense

1. Choose your crystal

To begin, pick a clear or highly reflective crystal, either made of obsidian or quartz. Obsidian has the added benefit of being grounding and protective, while quartz will amplify your physic abilities.

A pyramid or obelisk shape’s flat edges make it easy to gaze at, but a ball’s spherical nature offers a new perspective and an infinite surface.

2. Cleanse, charge and program

Rinse your crystal under running water or use smoke to cleanse it, then charge your crystal by leaving it beneath the light of the Moon, burying it in soil or placing it within an amethyst geode overnight to renew its energy. Program your crystal simply by stating your intention with it - divination.

3. Set yourself up

Find a quiet space, sit down and position your crystal in front of you at more or less eye level. Dim the lights, light a candle or burn some incense or essential oils to create a calming and magical atmosphere. Make sure your feet are grounded firmly on the floor, you are comfortable and there is no bright light or distractions.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

4. Try a trance

It is necessary to enter a trance-like state in order to scry – this is a form of meditation. Begin by closing your eyes, taking a deep inhale, and focusing on your breathing. Notice any unwanted thoughts and visualise pushing them away, your mind emptying and finding inner stillness.

5. Gaze

Focus your gaze softly upon your crystal - don’t stare or hyperfocus, simply look through half-open eyes. Bring all your attention and energy to the crystal and notice any reflections or shadows. Allow your mind to remain open to any images or messages, but also don’t feel pressured to see anything.

6. Reflect

Write down any thoughts and feelings that arise while you are gazing at your chosen crystal. You might see a shape or an image, or simply be struck with a sense of urgency or a sudden realisation. Trust your intuition. And remember, practice makes perfect. Repeat these steps often and you might be surprised what secrets you discover.

This article originally appeared in Find Your Fate magazine - available to buy now.