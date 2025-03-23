32 unexpected things you'll find in a cruise ship that will enhance your holiday

If you've never been on a cruise ship before, it might surprise you to find that there are some surprising attractions, not to mention top restaurants, immersive dining options and top-tier entertainment. And it doesn't stop there, with cruise lines becoming more creative with their offering. Think running tracks, 'magic carpet' decks, roller coasters, ice bars, thermal suites and stargazing capsules for unforgettable nights at sea.

Many cruise lines are now focusing on offering a more boutique experience. Celebrity Cruises, for example, offers plush rooms with stylish balconies and on-trend fine dining straight out of Soho. Meanwhile, Norwegian Cruises amplifies its wellness offering with hot and cold experience rooms in Scandi-style spas.

Of course, those who have been cruising will know how many options there are now on board, but even so, some of the latest innovations might surprise you. These are the unexpected things you might find on a cruise ship and tips for making the most out of your cruise holiday.

Unexpected things you'll find in a cruise ship

Top restaurants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might not expect to find fine dining on a cruise - but for many cruise ships, the restaurant offering is as strong as in a leading city, with plenty of different options. Take, for example, Celebrity Cruises' Raw on 4 on Celebrity Apex, one of Celebrity Cruises' Edge Series ships, which serves incredible sushi, raw foods, delicious seafood and cocktails.

Immersive dining

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Immersive dining is a popular attraction, and some cruise lines are catching on. Unique dining experience Le Petit Chef is available onboard every Edge series ship in the Celebrity Cruises fleet. A tasting menu with a difference, Le Petit Chef takes diners on a journey across the world with incredible 3D animations on the table.

A magic carpet

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, really! Celebrity Edge, part of the Celebrity Cruises fleet, has a floating platform that reaches 13 stories above sea level, and the cruise line calls this their 'magic carpet' - it's the size of a tennis court. It has stylish seating, a bar and live music performances. An unforgettable experience!

Rooftop bars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Is there anything more decadent than enjoying a cocktail on a rooftop bar while overlooking the sea? Well, those sea views can be panoramic on a moving cruise ship. Plenty of ships have rooftop pools and nearby cocktail bars, while others have show-stopping standalone bars on the top deck.

A show-stopping spa

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spas on cruise ships have come a long way, and many of them would now rival top London spas, with tranquil treatment rooms, cutting-edge beauty treatments and relaxation areas with views of the sea. It's the perfect place to spend a day with friends for a special occasion or steal a few hours away from family for a bit of R&R.

Plenty of hot tubs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hot tubs are part and parcel of most cruise ships, with many situated on the deck for incredible views - just imagine a warm bubbly dip at sunset, perhaps with a cocktail from a nearby bar. Hot tubs can usually be found on the top deck near the pool, as well as in the spa and occasionally on private balconies.

Experience rooms

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Similarly, many of these spas have thermal and ice rooms where you can indulge in a little hot and cold therapy before breakfast. For example, spas on Norwegian ships often have salt rooms, warm saunas, and icy ‘snow rooms’ that can be used to boost circulation - and awaken the senses!

Full blown theatres

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You needn't expect just a small theatre on a cruise ship - some have all-singing, all-dancing theatres with light shows and special effects on stage. Check the programme when you arrive to see what shows are coming up soon and be sure to book early, as popular shows will get booked up quickly.

Stargazing capsules

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stargazing from the top deck is a beautiful way to spend an evening on a cruise ship. Royal Caribbean’s Anthem, Quantum, and Ovation of the Seas ships have taken this one step further with their North Star observation capsules, which elevate passengers 300 feet above sea level to take in the starry views and spot constellations.

An ice rink

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's no end to exciting activities on cruise ships nowadays. Many Royal Caribbean cruise ships now have ice rinks on board where you can practice your skating skills. These ice rinks are also used for awe-inspiring figure skating shows as nightly entertainment.

A climbing wall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another unbelievable thing you might find on larger cruise ships is a climbing wall. Some Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise liners have climbing walls on deck. Take, for example, Harmony of the Seas, which is one of the world's largest cruise ships. It has two 43-foot climbing walls available to passengers.

Casinos

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This might not come as a surprise when it comes to cruise ships - for many, the appeal of going on the roulette wheel while enjoying a cruise is a winning combination. Casinos on cruise ships vary in size depending on the vessel but can be impressive and glitzy, reminiscent of Las Vegas-style establishments with plenty of gambling options.

An ice bar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one might sound out there, but you can enjoy a drink in an ice barn while cruising. On three Norwegian ships - the Norwegian Breakaway, Getaway and Epic - you’ll find a SVEDKA/Inniskillin Ice Bar. This cold bar is kept at -9.5°C, so you'll be given a warm blanket while in there.

A Swarovski champagne bar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps the most decadent bar in cruise ship history, MSC Cruises has a champagne bar on board whose main feature is a Swarovski crystal staircase - talk about a grand entrance! Crystal staircases also adorn the main atrium and the MSC Yacht Club areas of MSC ships.

A rollercoaster

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Thrill seekers will enjoy cruise lines with roller coasters on the top deck - the views from the top are pretty spectacular as well! Carnival Cruise Line was the first cruise line to have a rollercoaster on board in 2021. The ship's BOLT! Rollercoaster is the main centrepiece of their Mardi Gras ship.

On-board childcare

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cruise ships are a great place for families - so it's reassuring to know that there's often some help on board when it comes to childcare. On board many ships you'll find dedicated childcare facilities including supervised play areas and kids clubs that cater for children of all ages.

A 'holding cell'

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one isn't quite as glamorous! But ships do have to have a secure room - sometimes called a 'holding cell' or a 'brig' - just in case there are any issues with passengers where they could be a danger to themselves or other passengers on board.

Drinks packages

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A good tip before you embark on a cruise is to check out the drinks packages on offer - they can definitely save you some money. Drinks packages don't just refer to alcohol, but also tea, coffee and soft drinks. There's also usually a balcony as part of your cabin where you can enjoy drinks you bring on board - though be wary of limits and corkage charges if you bring alcoholic drinks to a restaurant.

The traditional 'sail away' party

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the fun of cruising is that you have a ready-made community - if you want to get involved, of course. A great place to start if you want to meet new people on board is to join in for the 'sailaway party' tradition, where you can meet fellow cruisers and build excitement for your holiday.

Adult-only areas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You'll find some cruise lines, such as Virgin Voyages (18+), P&O Cruises (adult-only sailings), and Marella Cruises (adult-only ship and sailings), that cater to adults only for the entire cruise and some that are more geared to families. However, within cruise ships, there are often dedicated adults-only areas, such as restaurants, spas, and sometimes pools.

A running track

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Going the extra mile for fitness on board, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, and Carnival Cruises all have running tracks on all their ship. Talk about a run with a view! Virgin Voyages' ships also have running tracks fenced off for privacy and to ensure you have a space to run away from other guests.

Luxury cinemas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like many of the cinemas across the UK, cinemas on cruise ships are now often a lot more luxurious, with spacious seats and the option to order food and drink at your seat. Some are sleek and modern, while others have more traditional decor, like old theatres. It's a fun way to spend an afternoon - particularly if it's raining.

A lot of fitness classes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many people want to let their hair down on a cruise, but with an increased emphasis on wellness in our modern world, getting some exercise in is also firmly on the radar for any getaway. There are so many options on board to keep up a fitness and wellness routine, from high-tech gyms and pilates classes to group sports like tennis and basketball.

Yoga classes on the deck

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fancy some rooftop yoga? Few things promote relaxation more than listening to the sounds of nature when at sea. Rooftop exercise classes are a regular fixture with many cruise lines. You could even try a sunrise or sunset yoga class for an unforgettable wellness experience.

Wifi packages

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the things to consider is that during a cruise you may be going through different countries, with different rules and roaming charges. Most cruise ships will offer WiFi packages so you can stay connected on your trip and not come back with an expensive phone bill. Speak to your cruise provider before the trip to get the best deal.

Incredible talented musicians

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some cruises may have traditionally been associated with cheesy entertainment, you'll find some incredibly talented musicians, dancers, and performers nowadays. There's a huge range of different acts on board cruise lines, from emerging bands to acoustic singers for relaxed evenings and big bands that add glamour to weekend dining experiences.

Other entertainment acts like comics and spoken word artists

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Entertainment doesn't just stop at theatre and music - you can find countless acts on cruise lines nowadays, from stand-up comics to incredible poets reading their work. The Punchliner Comedy Club on Carnival Cruise Line is a famous example and features some family-friendly and adult-only shows.

A full room service menu

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't feel like braving the crowds? Room service is usually available if you want to have a more intimate evening during your cruise. This can be particularly useful if you're embarking on an early morning excursion so you can eat something in your room beforehand, or if you want to make a fuss of someone with a private meal and some fizz on the balcony.

Themed bars with elaborate decor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Many cruise lines have incredible bars that go over several floors - with a serious commitment to decor. Take, for example, Eden on Celebrity Edge class ships, including the Celebrity Edge, Celebrity Apex, and Celebrity Beyond, which is a multi-level nature-themed bar that changes throughout the day.

Plenty of freebies

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't forget to look out for freebies! Look out for taster sessions for activities, free shows and music, and demonstrations in the spa, where you'll be able to try products and sometimes indulge in mini treatments like massages and makeup lessons. Cruise lines will also often hold raffles and competitions where you can win prizes to use on board (for example, a hefty bar tab!).

Very helpful crew members

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This one isn't too unexpected. However, it is something that might be overlooked during a cruise holiday. The crew on a cruise has an in-depth knowledge of everything on that particular trip. They know the best places to visit in the ports and tips on how to get the most out of your cruise holiday. They'll know the special events that are happening, the best activities to try, and the best dishes in the restaurants.

Secret decks

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometimes, secret decks for VIPs are also known as hidden decks and aren't shown on the maps or cruise apps. These are private and secluded spots where special guests can soak up amazing views away from the crowds.