32 underrated holiday destinations to add to your travel bucket list
Skip the crowds and visit these overlooked destinations instead.
Most of us probably have a long travel wishlist that we’re aiming to tick off year by year, and chances are, it’s probably filled with the usual suspects - European capitals, a few big cities and a World Wonder or two.
But if you want to skip the crowds, find somewhere a bit more untouched, explore a place you haven’t seen inside out on social media or even start a travel trend of your own, there are so many more destinations in the world that are just as amazing as - and sometimes even better than - the Londons, New Yorks and Machu Picchus of the world.
From Lyon to Bilbao, Taipei to Medellín, and Charleston to Tasmania, these are the best underrated holiday destinations to visit - if you want an alternative to all the popular bucket list go-tos.
32 underrated holiday destinations to visit
Lyon, France
Most people planning a trip to France will head to Paris, but head a little way down south and you’ll come across the breathtaking city of Lyon. Not only does it have the picturesque streets, beautiful sights and amazing food that the capital has to offer, but it’s also close to a lot of the country’s best wine regions, so you could incorporate a vineyard visit into your trip too.
Philadephia, USA
New York is usually the destination of choice for anyone wanting a US city break, but Philadelphia has a lot more to offer than most people realise. Not only is it home to many historic buildings, including Independence Hall, where both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States were created, but it has lots to do and see - and don’t miss the famous cheese steaks.
El Mirador, Guatemala
While most people wanting to learn about Mayan history visit the famous Chichen Itzá in Mexico, El Mirador is another city built by the ancient civilisation. One of the oldest Mayan sites in the world, it’s made up of miles of lush jungle with plenty to see.
Valencia, Spain
Barcelona has long been a summer break go-to, thanks to its relaxed city atmosphere, beach offerings, delicious food and drink and easy travel links, but equally packed with culture, cuisine beaches is the beautiful Valencia. Offering much of the same but on a slightly smaller scale and with a lot fewer tourists around, Valencia is an amazing year-round destination.
Taipei, Taiwan
Avoid the business of China’s Hong Kong and instead head to Taipei in Taiwan, for a similarly interesting break without all the crowds. Like Hong Kong, Taipei offers a rich mixture of traditional culture and modern movements, but the beautiful neighbourhoods are a bit more sprawling and there are fewer built-up skyscrapers.
Sukhothai Historical Park, Thailand
Cambodia’s Angkor Wat is on many a travel wishlist, but most miss out Thailand’s Sukhothai Historical Park, which has just as much to offer. With similar architecture and opportunities to learn about the Buddhist religion, there is so much culture to soak up here.
Aljafería, Spain
Many visitors to the south of Spain have been interested in visiting the famous Alhambra palace in Granada, but there’s another spectacle just as beautiful a little further north. Zaragoza’s Aljafería displays similar Moorish architecture but probably has a lot less visitors.
Lombok, Indonesia
Many of us have come to see Indonesia’s Bali as an idyllic island escape, but Lombok offers much of the same, without the huge influx of tourists about. While you’ll still get beautiful scenery and delicious food, Lombok is a lot quieter without the busy nightlife and a focus on nature.
Taroudant, Morocco
Marrakech has become a popular destination over the past few years, but Morroco has so much more to offer than the tourist-beloved city. Known as the ‘mini Marrakech’, Taroudant has a similar selection of offerings, just on a much smaller scale. Go here if you want to explore somewhere a bit different.
Greenland
If it’s the world’s icy capitals that draw you, skip Antarctica’s glaciers - along with the treacherous journey to get there - and instead head to the much easier to get to Greenland. You’ll be met with equally as beautiful glaciers, fjords and icy mountains.
Madeira, Portugal
Most people visiting Portugal are interested in checking out Lisbon, Porto or even the beach-laden Algarve, but Madeira is just as worth venturing out to - especially if you want something a bit different to the rest of the crowd. Expect lots of greenery, pebbly beaches and high cliffs on this beautiful volcanic island - as well as stunning food and drink.
Seoul, South Korea
While many head to Japan’s Tokyo for a blast of food and culture, Seoul offers much of the same but in a more laid-back environment. There’s so much interesting architecture to see and historic sites to learn about, and while many of us enjoy Japanese cuisine, Korean food is just as delicious and many of the dishes are harder to find outside of the country.
Valletta, Malta
If you want a Mediterranean break but would rather avoid the summer crowds in Italy, Greece and the like, head to Malta’s capital, Valletta. This seaside city boasts a breathtaking landscape, historical landmarks to see, bustling restaurants and a relaxed but fun nightlife.
Udaipur, India
When visiting India, most tourists end up in Delhi, Mumbai or even Agra - where the Taj Mahal sits. But Udaipur has just as much culture, food and religion to offer as the other places, but in a quieter and more relaxed environment. Discover temples, street vendors and cultural sites, as well as Udaipur's breathtaking lake.
Bologna, Italy
Rome is probably on most travel wishlists, but it’s difficult to find a month of the year when the tourist-packed city isn’t busy. Bologna, on the other hand, has gorgeous architecture and interesting historical and cultural sites without the bustle. Plus the food here is not to be missed.
Medellín, Colombia
Skip the bustle of Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro and instead head to Colombia’s Medellín. Known as the City of Eternal Spring for its year-round pleasant weather, it has beautiful architecture to offer, chic restaurants and even a party scene for those who want it.
Pisac, Peru
Machu Picchu might be one of the most famous sites in the world, but elsewhere in Peru, you’ll find another Incan legacy, the ruins of Pisac. The little known town is actually a former capital of the Inca Empire and still has plenty to see - from temples to tombs to the surrounding nature.
Sapporo, Japan
Located on the Japanese island of Hokkaido, Sapporo is a city that’s worth a visit in the summer and the winter. It’s known for its snowy mountains and skiing culture, but it also has a bustling citylife to offer with local culture to soak up and delicious eats all around the city.
Kourion, Cyprus
Ancient city ruins fascinate most of us and so it’s probably a bucket list dream to visit Italy’s Pompeii, but don’t sleep on the ancient city of Kourion on Cyprus. Not only does it boast breathtaking blue views, it also has plenty of well-preserved archeology to explore, following its many destructive earthquakes.
Tasmania, Australia
Tasmania probably isn’t the first place people think of when planning a trip to Australia, but the country’s smallest state is not one to be missed. The island state boasts some of the most breathtaking areas of natural beauty that the country has to offer, as well as a relaxed eating and drinking culture and interesting cultural and historical sites.
Chicago, USA
For any theatre fan, London’s West End and New York’s Broadway tend to be top of the list for visiting, but Chicago also offers a pretty stellar theatre scene. Not only is it a hub for Pulitzer Prize-winning plays, but it offers a great foodie scene too.
Bilbao, Spain
As Spain’s capital, Madrid tends to get all the love from those looking for a culture-packed break, but head north to Bilbao, and you’re likely to enjoy a similarly cultural but much more laidback time. Not only is the underrated city home to the famous Guggenheim Museum, but it’s also a Michelin star hotspot.
Leipzig, Germany
If you’re planning a trip to Germany, you’ll probably head to the capital Berlin, but why not try Saxony’s Leipzig instead? It has a buzzing creating culture and is full of bars and restaurants - plus it has an interesting literary history for any literature fans.
Charleston, USA
The USA’s South is an intrigue for many tourists, with many wanting to visit New Orleans, Nashville or Florida, but Charleston has so much to offer with its plethora of art, history and culture. It has plenty of galleries and museums, as well as buzzing restaurants and pretty parks and gardens.
Montpellier, France
Most of us will have visited, Paris at some point, but next time swap France’s famous City of Love for another equally as chic city, Montpellier. Here, you’ll find beautiful restaurants filled with rich food, even more beautiful architecture and so much culture to soak up.
Kaietur Falls, Guyana
Mention falls to anyone and they’ll probably tell you to head to Canada’s famous Niagara Falls, but Guyana has an equally - if not even more - spectacular wonder to offer. The Kaietur Falls sits deep in the country’s jungle, surrounded by gorgeous rainforest and are four times higher than Niagara.
Naxos, Greece
Mykonos, Santorini, Rhodes - these and so many more have become holiday staples for most of us looking for a Greek escape. But if you want something a little quieter, try Naxos. The largest of the Cyclades islands, it has a beautiful natural landscape, ancient ruins, mountain villages and plenty of beaches to visit.
Ghent, Belgium
Amsterdam is a staple on most European travel lists, but if you want something a bit different from the usual head to Belgium’s Ghent for another beautiful canalside city that is full of art, culture and relaxed gastronomy.
Sol de Mañana, Bolivia
If you want to head off the beaten track and explore one of the world’s most magnificent geothermal wonders, head to Bolivia. Here, you’ll find jets of hot steam escaping from the ground in the Sol de Mañana geyser field , alongside bubbling mud pots and even views of stratovolcanoes.
Montenegro
The Greek Islands have become a go-to for sun-seeking tourists in the past few years, and they’ve become so popular that now even the quieter spots are become packet with visitors. If you want somewhere a bit more untouched, try Montenegro’s islands that offer nature, history, culture and relaxation - all for less the cost too.
The Chilean Lakes
The Italian Lakes are a wishlist destination for many of us, but swap these for Chile’s lakes for a more undiscovered feel and an immersement in nature. You’ll find these beautiful volcanic wonders on the edge of Patagonia surrounded by springs, forests and mountains for a truly breathtaking experience.
Ras Al-Khaimah, UAE
Dubai and even Abu Dhabi have become go-to summer holiday destinations for many of us in the past few years, but with Dubai in particular being overrun by tourists now, why not explore one of the country’s other Emirates? Ras Al-Khaimah is more laidback than glitzy Dubai, but with equally as luxurious hotels, interesting cultural and historical landmarks to explore and a good dose of hot weather too.
