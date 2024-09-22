The 32 best places to visit if you want to learn about history

These history-steeped destinations are ideal if you're looking for a stimulating, enriching trip beyond relaxing on the beach.

Whether you want to learn about ancient civilisations, political movements or historical dynasties, there are so many places to visit that will help you learn about history, while enjoying an enlightening cultural experience at the same time.

From historical landmarks in India and colonial histories in South America to Europe’s oldest cities and some of the world’s most ancient influences, these are the destinations to explore if you want to learn about the vast history of our planet’s many places.

32 places to visit to learn about history

Yucatán Peninsula, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s so much to see and learn about in the Yucatán Peninsula. With a rich indigenous culture from the Mayan civilisation who built up the area for thousands of years and even invented their own numeric system - including the number ‘0’ - followed by a long colonial period, Mexican independence and the famous Revolts, there’s so much history to learn about in this area.

Lonely Planet's Where to Go When: the ultimate trip planner for every month of the year | £15.71 at Amazon When it comes to travel guides, Lonely Planet is undoubtedly the market leader, with dedicated guides to just about every country in the world. But if you're not sure where to go on your next trip, this comprehensive guide on the best place to travel to - and when - is a brilliant source of inspiration.

Mumbai, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mumbai is home to one of the most historical monuments in the country, the Gateway of India, the famous arch that was made to mark the arrival of George V to the country in 1911, who at the time was Emperor of India and was the first British monarch to visit the country. There are also plenty of temples, museums and caves to visit in the vast city.

Seville, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dating back to the 8th century BC, Seville has seen many different historical periods - from its time as a Roman colony to its Moorish rule in 711, the influences of which can still be seen through the city. It also has many Baroque influences to see, as well as elements left over from the Romantic period.

Edinburgh, Scotland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There’s a lot to see in Edinburgh that will teach you a thing or two about history. Perhaps the most obvious part is the Old Town, full of winding alleyways and historical buildings, but they also have the famous Royal Mile that is dotted with small historical tokens and monuments. And don’t miss the well-known St Giles' Cathedral. Well-connected to most UK cities, all you need is a cabin bag with a few layers and a warm coat to enjoy the city.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Paris, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paris is a hub for famous historical monuments, from the Notre-Dame Cathedral to the Moulin Rouge, the Arc de Triomphe, Père Lachaise Cemetery, the Latin Quarter and even the Catacombs underneath the city. Take a guided tour to explore all of them and make sure to visit the famous Louvre museum for even more history.

Athens, Greece

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the oldest cities in the world, Athens still shows its history now. Visit the famous Acropolis and explore all of the ancient ruins dotted around the city or go on a tour to learn about Greek mythology and the fascinating history of the city. One of the best places to visit in Greece if you're interested in the country's ancient history.

Naples, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only has Naples been a hub for art and architecture throughout history, but it is also close to the infamous Mount Vesuvius and more notably, the ancient ruins of Pompeii, which can be visited and explored by tourists.

Cairo, Egypt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cairo is packed with historical monuments to visit, all of which come with an interesting background to learn about. Learn about the civilisation of Ancient Egypt and how it influenced the current country, and don’t miss the Pyramids of Giza that are close by.

Petra, Jordan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the Wonders of the World, the ancient city of Petra is a famous archaeological site that dates back to around 300 BC. Sometimes known as the ‘Rose City’, it is home to numerous tombs and temples that sit among the famous pink sandstone cliffs.

Machu Picchu, Peru

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only has Machu Picchu been declared a cultural heritage of humanity by UNESCO, but it was also once home to the Inca Empire and so features many influences from that time - and you can even visit the ancient Incan ruins while you’re there too.

Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are so many historical attractions to see in Rome - and most of them are pretty well known. Make sure to go to the infamous Colosseum and the Pantheon, and of course the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica. And visit Vatican City for a real history lesson.

Siem Reap, Cambodia

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Cambodian city is home to the famous Angkor Wat, the Hindu-Buddhist temple complex that is considered the largest religious structure in the world by Guinness World Records. It also contains the remains of the Khmer Empire, from the 9th to the 15th century.

Boston, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want to learn about American history, Boston is the place to go. Not only is it considered to be the birthplace of the American Revolution, it was also home to numerous historical events, including the Great Puritan Migration, the Industrial Revolution, the first civil rights movement, the abolition movement, and the women's rights movement.

Prague, Czech Republic

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prague has a rich cultural and architectural heritage and is most well-known for its Old Town Square, Gothic churches and bright baroque buildings. Make sure to explore Romanesque, Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architectural influences here too.

Kyoto, Japan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kyoto has a rich history to explore and has been known as the centre of Japanese culture for thousands of years. Explore its many temples and shrines, as well as World Heritage Sites like the famous Nijo Castle. Make sure to take a tour to really get the most out of this beautiful city.

Williamsburg, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An interesting place to go to learn about the history of the US - namely its political history, the establishment of the country, and its history of slavery, there's a lot to take in when you visit Williamsburg, Virginia. Explore the city’s colonial history and its links to George Washington and Thomas Jefferson.

Stonehenge, UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the world’s most famous prehistoric monuments, Stonehenge was built around 5,000 years ago and has an interesting history to go with it. Not only can you learn about the history of the monument, but take some time to explore its fascinating astronomical connections too.

Beijing, China

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Beijing has a rich history that dates back thousands of years, through various kingdoms and empires. Explore the Forbidden City, where many emperors ruled and were the only people allowed to enter many areas of the city. A trip here also provides a great opportunity to visit the Great Wall of China.

Barcelona, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona has a rich cultural history and is also home to more modern historic art and architecture. Visit Antoni Gaudi’s well-known landmarks, including the infamous Sagrada Familia, but you’ll find older architecture and sites in the city’s Gothic Quarter.

Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Berlin is a modern and thriving European capital, there is plenty of history to learn about here. There is of course the Berlin Wall, which was built during the Cold War, and the city’s Holocaust memorial, as well as the neoclassical Brandenburg Gate, which was erected in the 18th century. The city has a complex history, having bore witness to countless historical events, and these are commemorated throughout the city.

Varanasi, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only is the northern Indian city one of the world's oldest cities that has been continually inhabited, but it is also is the holiest of Hinduism and Jainism’s seven sacred cities - meaning that it has a lot of religious culture to explore.

Seoul, South Korea

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Seoul’s history dates back to 18 BC and it has been home to numerous kingdoms in that time. While it is now home to modern buildings and technologically-forward infrastructure, it still has historical palaces and temples to explore and learn about.

Madrid, Spain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Madrid has seen many periods of history, from its prehistoric beginnings and its 9th century Islamic rule, to its more recent history surrounding the Spanish Civil War and the vast period of Francoism. There are plenty of landmarks to explore here too, in particular the Royal Palace, where many royal families have resided.

Lisbon, Portugal

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the oldest cities in Western Europe, Lisbon has seen many ages. From its Roman history to its Moorish rule and its more recent history of maritime trade. Visit castles, cathedrals and monasteries and learn about the area’s cultural and religous history too.

Mexico City, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the oldest cities in North America, an area with a colonial past and a former home for indigenous communities, Mexico City has a lot of history to explore. Visit some of the many historical sites the city has to offer and learn about its interesting past.

Amsterdam, Netherlands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Amsterdam might not be the first place that comes to mind for many who want to explore a historical destination, there is a lot to do here for history lovers. There is, of course, the Anne Frank House, as well as several museums, but there are also architectural influences from the city’s 17th-century Golden Age.

Philadelphia, USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Known as the ‘Birthplace of America’, Philadelphia is where the country’s founding fathers lived while they worked to form the country - and there’s plenty of history to see here. From the famous Liberty Bell to tours of the founding fathers’ former homes, to Independence Hall, where they signed the Declaration of Independence.

Bangkok, Thailand

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bangkok has a rich cultural heritage that still emanates through the city today. Visit the famous temples and the UNESCO Heritage Sites, and learn about the city’s beginnings as a small riverside village. Make sure to explore the rich background to the city’s delicious cuisine too.

Washington D.C., USA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A hub for learning about American history, Washington D.C. is home to many historically-significant landmarks, like the US Capitol, the Lincoln, MLK and WWII Memorials and, of course, the White House. Take a tour to fit everything in and don’t miss the many museums.

Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, this ancient city has a rich history as a political, cultural and religious capital. Visit the ancient ruins and explore the historical architecture and learn about its history as a sacred site to Buddhists.

Ottawa, Canada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As the capital of Canada, Ottawa has many historical sites to explore. Visit Parliament Hill that was home to Canada's first government and learn about historical events through the city’s many museums, like the Museum of History, Aviation and Space Museum and the Canadian War Museum.

São Paulo, Brazil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Brazil’s largest city, São Paulo has a rich cultural history. Learn about historical events, from the country’s independence in 1822 to its industrialization in the 19th century. There are plenty of guided tours and walking tours to do here too - so that you don’t miss a thing.