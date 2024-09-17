Private islands, historic castles and lavish estates - the most beautiful celebrity wedding locations in pictures

While many celebrity weddings tend not to last, often their actual ceremonies do linger in our memory.

And this is because celebrities have the luxury of choosing some of the finest locations around the world to host their nuptials. From iconic castles and historic buildings to truly jaw-dropping islands and hotels, take a trip through some of the most awe-inspiring wedding locations.

32 of the most beautiful celebrity wedding locations

The Bahamas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With around 700 distinct islands, the Bahamas have long been the choice destination for the A-List looking to have the wedding of their dreams. Supermodel Cindy Crawford married business tycoon Rande Gerber in a beachy, barefoot wedding on Paradise Island back in 1998 and other superstars who have said I Do on the islands include Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, and Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem.

Dublin, Ireland

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anyone starting their journey as newlyweds hopes for a fairy tale wedding (and a fairy tale happy ending for the many years that follow), so getting married in a castle certainly starts everything off on the right note.

Take David and Victoria Beckham. The pair famously got married at Luttrellstown Castle, a historic castle situated on 567 acres of serene parkland.

Portofino, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are just two of the many lovebirds who have chosen Portofino as the start of their happily-ever-after. The gorgeous fishing village is situated along the Italian Riviera coastline and it’s common to see the place lined with superyachts.

Big Sur, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With rugged stretches of California coastline, picturesque, mountainous terrain and undisturbed views of the Pacific Ocean, Big Sur is an obvious choice for luscious, sun-soaked nuptials.

Anne Hathaway is just one chic superstar who chose to get married here, marrying Adam Shulman at the Ventana Big Sur.

Lake Como, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Based in Northern Italy’s Lombardy region, Lake Como is celebrated for its serene natural beauty, calming lakeside villages and majestic Renaissance architecture.

Model Chrissy Teigen and musician John Legend got married at the Villa Pizzo, and Emily Blunt and John Krasinski also chose the gorgeous destination for their 2010 wedding.

The Plaza Hotel, New York

(Image credit: Alamy)

A landmark of lavish society soirees, The Plaza on New York’s fashionable Fifth Avenue has welcomed guests from around the world for more than 100 years.

Offering a touch of magic at a castle on Central Park South, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones were married here, and Truman Capote threw his legendary Black and White Ball here. It’s also where the romcom Bride Wars, starring Kate Hudson and Anne Hathaway, was set.

The San Juan Mountains, Colorado

(Image credit: Alamy)

The Colorado Rockies are famous for areas of natural hot springs, making them a luscious and romantic setting for a wedding. Emily in Paris’ Lily Collins married film director Charlie McDowell at the Dunton Hot Springs ghost town set in the Alpine Valley in 2021.

The Beverly Hills Hotel, California

(Image credit: Alamy)

The iconic venue is alive with the history, glamour and hedonism of Hollywood.

It was Marilyn Monroe’s home for a time in the 1950s. It’s where Elizabeth Taylor spent six of her eight honeymoons. And supermodel Chanel Iman is just one of the chic superstars who chose to get married at the historic Beverly Hills Hotel.

San Ysidro Ranch, California

(Image credit: Alamy)

Before a certain pair of former working royals made a well-publicised move to Montecito, the area was best known for being relatively off-the-map. This could explain why many celebrities, including Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin and Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier chose the San Ysidro Ranch as their wedding destination. The bucolic ranch is tucked away in the leafy foothills of Montecito.

Westminster Abbey, London

(Image credit: Alamy)

Not only a beautiful monument, Westminster Abbey is steeped in important history. At least 16 royal weddings have taken place at the abbey since 1100 and it has been the coronation church since 1066.

Many royal (and romance) fans will remember the Abbey as the location for the historic wedding of Prince William and Princess Catherine in 2011.

San Francisco City Hall, San Francisco

(Image credit: Alamy)

Known as the People's Palace, San Francisco City Hall is a grand building which officially acts as the seat of government for the city of San Francisco.

Made in the Beaux-Arts style, the government building has had lavish touches of grandeur thanks to weddings including that of the great-granddaughter of J. Paul Getty, Ivy Love Getty, who married photographer Alexander Engel here in 2021.

For vintage glamour, Joe DiMaggio wed Marilyn Monroe here in 1954.

La Mamounia, Marrakech

(Image credit: Alamy)

A special retreat for everyone from Churchill to the Kardashians, La Mamounia has been the height of luxury and escapism for over 100 years. With luscious gardens at the resort but all the trimmings and trappings of Morocco a short distance away – including hammams and stunning Moorish architecture – Poppy Delevingne married James Cook here.

The Greyfield Inn, Georgia

(Image credit: Alamy)

Ultra-fashionable 90s couple John F. Kennedy, Jr. and Carolyn Bessette chose this traditional, Southern-style manor for their wedding reception.

Think sprawling lawns, historic and magnificent oak trees and Southern-style architecture for a wedding that feels timeless.

Puglia, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Southern Italy’s beautiful oasis is often overlooked compared to some of Italy’s other popular destinations, but Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel travelled to the ‘heel’ of Italy’s boot for their wedding (the couple stayed at the five-star Borgo Egnazia resort).

With whitewashed hill towns, historic stretches of charming farmland and miles of the Mediterranean coastline, it’s the perfect choice for a picturesque getaway.

St Lucia

(Image credit: Alamy)

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso, carried out their 10-year-anniversary vow renewal on this idyllic Caribbean island, filled with volcanic beaches, perfect waters and rainforest trails.

Palace of Versailles, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Already famous for its decadent history - it was the home of Marie Antoinette, after all - the world got heaps more servings of metaphorical cake when a viral wedding caused a huge stir in 2023.

Dubbed online as the "wedding of the century", Madelaine Brockway, a car dealership heiress from South Florida, married boyfriend Jacob LaGrone in a huge Versailles wedding that was said to have cost up to $59 million.

New York Public Library

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Model Kate Bock and NBA star Kevin Love proved it wasn’t just Carrie Bradshaw who had dreams of writing her own love story (who could forget the wedding that wasn't to be in the first Sex and the City movie?) – they had a classic New York wedding at the New York Public Library in 2022.

It’s proof you don’t have to jet off to sunnier climes if your vision of romance is more historic brownstone buildings and old-world romance.

Paris City Hall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you’re in a city as romantic, picturesque and charming as Paris, pretty much everywhere can be a fairy tale venue.

Take Salma Hayek and billionaire husband Francois-Henri Pinault – they kept things surprisingly simple as they headed over to City Hall (Hotel de Ville) for a ceremony in front of a dozen guests in 2009.

Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A city on the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California peninsula, Cabo San Lucas is visited by travellers from all over the world seeking out world-class beaches, crystal clear waters and a variety of nightlife.

The climate also makes the place a perfect destination for luscious greenery and flowers, and Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine married model Behati Prinsloo at the working Flora Farms in 2014.

Eastnor Castle, Herefordshire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Davina McCall was married in this 19th-century mock castle surrounded by the Malvern Hills.

As well as being surrounded by lush English greenery, the lavish interiors of the Georgian castle contain medieval armour, fine art and a Gothic Drawing Room.

Provence, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A region in France that also borders Italy and the Mediterranean Sea, Provence is almost too beautiful - it must be seen to be believed. With diverse landscapes, from the Southern Alps and Camargue plains to working vineyards, olive groves, and lavender fields, it's hard to go wrong picking anywhere in the French province.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas chose Le Chateau de Tourreau for their French countryside nuptials.

Castiglion del Bosco, Tuscany

(Image credit: Alamy)

How can you get any more enchanting than a medieval village converted into a luxury hotel and apartments? When said village is owned by the fashionable Ferragamo dynasty.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander, and tennis star Caroline Wozniacki and David Lee chose this heaven on earth for their wedding venue.

Grand-Hotel Du Cap-Ferrat, French Riviera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Overlooking the Mediterranean Sea and located at the tip of the Cap-Ferrat Peninsula, you might think you’ve reached some sort of paradise at the end of the world at this luxurious hotel on the French Riviera. Insecure and Barbie star Issa Rae wed her businessman husband here in 2021.

Correns, France

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A commune in the Var department of the Provence-Alpes-Cote d’Azur region, Correns is a bucolic tiny village best known as the location for the wedding of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

The pair were wed at their own winery, Chateau Miraval.

Peckforton Castle, Cheshire

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rising majestically above the green, Cheshire planes (a county famous for footballers and society ladies), Peckforton Castle is an enchanting country house designed in the style of a medieval castle.

Offering old-world glamour and style in the heart of undisturbed countryside calm, singer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson brought the likes of Jennifer Hudson and Kelly Rowland to the sleepy county for their Hollywood wedding in 2016.

Las Vegas, Nevada

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For some, beauty isn’t all about beaches and coastlines. Some people love the vibrancy of a city – and it doesn’t get bigger, brighter or bolder than Las Vegas. Packed full of luxury hotels, with unbelievable vistas of desert and mountains, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are among the many celebrities who found themselves getting hitched in Sin City.

British Virgin Islands

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The British Virgin Islands are part of a volcanic archipelago in the Caribbean, made up of four main islands and a sea of smaller ones. With reef-lined beaches, superyachts moored at every port and crystal clear waters, Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo were wed on Richard Branson’s island here in 2011.

The Cotswolds, England

(Image credit: Getty Images)

An exclusive, picturesque and quaint section of the English countryside, the Cotswolds are famous for huge, sprawling estates and charming touches of English history.

Many celebrities have chosen villages around the Cotswolds for their weddings, including supermodel Kate Moss and rocker Jamie Hince, and Liz Hurley and Arun Nayar.

Palm Beach, Florida

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Famous for being the go-to destination of America’s jet set and society’s upper echelons, Palm Beach is a town in South Florida packed full of palatial estates, interesting galleries and sandy beaches.

In 2015, Modern Family star Sofia Vergara married Magic Mike's Joe Manganiello at the deluxe hotel, The Breakers Palm Beach.

Jodhpur, India

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas held a worldwide wedding with three different ceremonies, including a massive 2018 celebration at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan, India's largest state.

Maui, Hawaii

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Famous for white, sandy beaches and pristine waters, Hawaii is always going to be a choice destination for dreamy vacations and romantic honeymoons - but what about starting your marriage in paradise?

Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller married his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, at the Ritz Carlton Kapalua Hotel in Maui.

Venice, Italy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The capital of northern Italy’s Veneto region, Venice is the picturesque city built on more than 100 small islands in a lagoon in the Adriatic Sea. Navigated by a series of canals, any wedding in Venice would be sure to cause a splash.

George and Amal Clooney hosted a famous wedding fete in the Italian oasis of Venice – specifically, the Aman Canal Grande hotel. The pair’s lavish destination wedding took place at the 16th-century palazzo, which features wall paintings by Venetian master Tiepolo.