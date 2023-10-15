Unique off-grid holiday lodges in the UK: 9 of the coolest boltholes for a relaxing break

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It’s not unusual to return from a holiday feeling more stressed than when you left. Whether you’ve packed your schedule with all the must-see locations and Instagram-worthy hotspots or been surrounded by friends and family with not one minute to yourself.

Sometimes, being able to truly switch off takes more than just taking time off – it takes ditching your devices and heading off somewhere remote, be it to a stunning European island or somewhere a bit closer to home.

In our pick of the best spots, you'll do just that. Our curated list of hideaways ranges from off-grid living to places that throw you right in at the deep end with no internet connection for miles. Here are the best off-grid holiday lodges in the UK right now.

9 unique off-grid holiday lodges in the UK

1. Rest + Wild

A post shared by REST + WILD (@restandwild.co) A photo posted by on

There’s a choice of four different luxury cabins at the Shropshire Rest + Wild. All far enough away from one another and surrounded by nothing but nature offering a sense of isolation. With breathtaking views of Clee Hill and plenty of walking paths to explore, nature is one of the biggest draws of this location. While you’re in your cabin you won’t be disappointed either. Modern yet rustic and cosy – there’s a king-size bed in each one, surrounded by many windows so you feel like you’re sleeping outdoors while enjoying lux linens and goose-down bedding. There are all the mod cons like an indoor bathroom, and fridge, as well as a stunning outdoor copper bathtub and outdoor cooking options. Bespoke food hampers are available for pre-order including locally-produced pizza and paella kits, breakfast hampers, and cocktails. There’s no Wi-Fi, but you’ll likely get a decent signal so it’s up to you how much you want to fully disconnect. Plus, Ludlow is also a short drive away if the solace ever gets too much – though we doubt it will.



Price per night: From £175.

2. The Silos

(Image credit: The Silos)

It doesn’t get much more unique than two interconnected converted grain silos in remote countryside on the outskirts of an old farm, designed by an award-winning visual artist. Located in Framlingham, Suffolk, The Silos are a remarkable one-off, with a log burner, vaulted 'domes,' curated artworks, a remote location, and set-like views. You’ll find a super king-size bed, a power shower, fully fitted kitchen, and a log burner, perfect for keeping you warm while reading on the sofa, or staring out at the greenery that surrounds the place.

Price per night: From £382.

3. Wolds Wine Estate

A post shared by Wolds Wine Estate (@woldswineestate) A photo posted by on

Overlooking a vineyard that spans 11 acres of countryside, the glamping pods at Wolds Wine Estate range from superior to standard but are all decked out with large windows, comfy furnishings, fitted kitchens, and private bathrooms. There are vineyard tours and wine tasting on offer and pods have been built with large decks for alfresco dining and more wine drinking. To balance out the booze you’ll find walking and riding paths a plenty as well as a golf course nearby, although you may be tempted to pop into the farm shops, chocolateries, country pubs, and restaurants you pass in the area. It’s really up to you how off-grid you make this glamping trip – but the option to switch off and hibernate is there should you choose to.



Price per night: From £120.

4. Humble Bee

A post shared by Humble Bee Farm (@humblebeefarm) A photo posted by on

Now this off-grid hideaway is quirky to say the least. A life-sized three-story wooden beehive can be found nestled in the tranquil woodland of Okehampton, Devon, and fits up to two people. Set within woodland, and a short walk away from the Morland landscape of Dartmoor, but also not too far from Okehampton station, this spot is perfect for travellers without a car. There’s no wi-fi, which aids relaxation, and there’s plenty of that to be had at the beehive. Inside the beehive you’ll find a comfy king-sized bed, there’s a private outdoor bath as well as a sunken hot tub, both burrowed amongst the trees, offering the perfect spot to relax listening to the sounds of local birds and woodland wildlife.



Price: From £601 for 2 nights.

5. The Old Schoolhouse

A post shared by Eilean Shona (@eileanshona) A photo posted by on

Private islands aren’t just found in far-flung destinations, in fact, there’s one on the west coast of Scotland. The private Scottish island of Eilen Shona is a magical place – so magical that it was used as inspiration for JM Barrie’s Neverland in his Peter Pan books. The Old Schoolhouse sits nestled in a valley with a secluded bay with glorious views out to sea. Wonderfully isolated, over a mile along the North Channel coast path and a 45-minute walk from the jetty where guests disembark, you don’t get more off-grid than this. There’s no Wi-Fi and no electricity - food is chilled in a gas fridge, meals are prepared on a gas cooker and the cottage is lit by gas lamps. Heating and hot water are run from the stove, and filtered water comes from a private spring. Despite the old school vibe, the house is a dream to stay in with no expense spared when it comes to comfort and design – think Egyptian cotton sheets, chesterfields, and a free-standing tub. Spend the days building campfires, wild swimming, wildlife spotting, crabbing, painting, picnicking, or discovering the island’s many coastal and woodland paths, where you can walk for hours without seeing a soul.



Price per week: £2,200 (including return transfers to the mainland).

6. Kudhva

A post shared by KUDHVA (@kudhva) A photo posted by on

Off the beaten track, but only a stone’s throw from the sandy beach, Trebarwith Strand, Kudhva is home to sustainable treehouse-like cabins, and tipi’s that are completely off-grid. The focus at Kudhva is to be a place where guests can plug out of the daily grind and into nature to reset, refocus, and revive. There’s also an emphasis on connecting with others here as cooking can be done in the communal kitchen, while meals can be taken around the long communal dinner table. Guests are also encouraged to share stories and connect around nightly campfires. There are also plenty of opportunities for alone time at the 43-acre site and lots of beauty to discover on walks – like a secluded reservoir and waterfall.

Price per night: From £130.

7. Hona

(Image credit: Hona)

Tucked away in the rural setting of Mangersta near Uig, Isle of Lewis, sits Hona, a delightful cottage for two. Hona is the perfect place for those looking to escape everyday stresses on the edge of the country. The modern, one-bedroom retreat has a bright and airy open-plan interior, as well as a decked area where guests can take in the awe-inspiring coastal views. Off-grid here is more of a sensibility, as there is Wi-Fi, electricity, and all the mod cons. But with the sand dunes and local beaches calling it’s doubtful that you’ll want or need to stay connected with the outside world.

Price per night: From £732.

8. Trent Adventure

A post shared by Trent Adventure (@trentadventure) A photo posted by on

If you’re after lots of action, look no further than Trent Adventure. With canoeing, paddle boarding, cave swimming, and on-land junior explorer packages. Plus, walking trails and cycling paths along the local canal are all set within the National Forest - there’s plenty to fill your days with here. When you’re not busy outdoors, the cleverly converted horsebox accommodation on site is the perfect place to recharge your batteries. Comfy beds, cosy indoor and outdoor seating, and double decks for alfresco dining and morning coffees will make you feel at home. There’s no Wi-Fi, but you’ll find an abundance of books and games to entertain you once the stars come out.



Price per night: From £105.

9. The Nest

A post shared by The Nest Glamping (@thenestglamping) A photo posted by on

Inspired by the safari camps of Kenya, The Nest takes camping up a notch. There are three unique lodges with huge beds, outdoor tubs, and big decks that overlook a secret lake. Yes, you read that right – the exact location of The Nest is kept secret in a bid to retain a sense of seclusion and privacy. Lodges are also positioned far enough away from one another that you can enjoy total privacy on your stay too. Unless you come with company, which frankly this off-grid retreat is truly made for. The focal point of each lodge is the vast living room/kitchen, with its large dining table for 6 and deep-set sofas that provide the perfect place to catch up with friends or enjoy cosy family nights in. Nest guests also have access to all the on-site offerings – think wild swimming in the lake, dusk safaris, yoga classes, in-lodge spa treatments, wood-fired hot tub hire, fishing, a film and firepit night, boating, bird watching, board games and much more.



Price: From £750 for 4 nights based on 6 guests.