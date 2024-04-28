The (under £40) travel essentials I never go on holiday without
woman&home digital editor Kerrie Hughes shares her travel must-haves
Holiday season is upon us, and a big part of the excitement for me is making a list (and maybe adding a few) to my list of travel essentials.
It's very rare that I fly long haul these days, and so what I pack has to be carefully considered, otherwise it won't fit in my measured down to the exact millimetre cabin bag. This year I'm heading away for a few days for a 40th birthday, and so have treated myself to a couple of little extras to take away. But there are some items I absolutely wouldn't be without and always get packed first.
Speaking of packing, I've been scouring the best luggage deals for all the top deals available now. And if you're flying with any low-cost airlines, I found two quality cabin bags that are perfect for easyJet and Ryanair. If they don't suit, don't miss our article on easyJet cabin bag sizes to help ensure you get your bags on board.
Below are my must-have travel essentials, all of which I own and highly recommend from both a pleasure and practical point-of-view.
8 travel essentials to shop now
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
8 travel essentials under £50
I have very sensitive skin and so wear very little make-up day-to-day, even more so when I'm on holiday. Of the very few products I take with me, Jones Road Miracle Balm is the one I wouldn't be without. Having lots of freckles and uneven complexion, this balm gives my sun-kissed skin an instant lift and beautiful glow, so much so it's mostly the only product I use on my face while away. It's silky smooth to apply and really light, and so doesn't feel heavy on my skin in the heat.
I have extremely fair skin, and so have always been very careful in the sun. That said I'd never stopped to consider my scalp, and two years ago I had to have a patch of spreading skin cancer removed from my head. Ever since then I never go in the sun without protecting my head, and, as someone who doesn't really suit hats, found headscarves to be a stylish, space-saving solution. I've also been known to make them wet before wearing to help keep me cool, and they also really help my hair with the humidity on holiday.
I know, I know, the last thing you want to be doing on holiday is steaming your clothes, but if you want your summer dress or linen shirt to look as gorgeous as they did before you packed them, trust me, this handy little gadget is a lifesaver. Don't get me wrong, it's not going to achieve a crisp ironed look, but it removes creases and makes clothes feel really fresh and clean. It's practical too, with a foldable design meaning it takes up les space when packing.
I bought this power bank for my iPhone last year as a 'back up' to the overnight charge my phone always goes on. But it quickly became something I relied on day-to-day, with my frenzied photo taking and Googling directions, information (and translations) during the day. It's small so you can easily carry it around, and then just attach it to the bottom of your phone to charge on the go.
While everyone raves about how much you can get in Uniqlo's crossbody bag, what you don't hear as often is how small and light it is when not in use. Most airlines these days only allow one piece of hand luggage, so I always fold this handy little bag away in my cabin bag, and then use it day-to-day when I arrive. It's fab for keeping all my daily essentials easily accessible and safe.
This lightweight handheld fan saved me last year on a trip to Portugal. Perimenopause symptoms were something else mixed with the Portuguese heat, and so this went everywhere with me. I charged it overnight and would last all day. I also love how the design allows it to be used hands-free, which was great while I was reading by the pool.
My luggage very rarely leaves my side, but I still like the peace of mind having an Airtag in my luggage gives me. They're really small and light, making them very easy to hide (my friend went so far as to sew one into the lining of her very expensive cabin bag). And it can be used for your handbag or keys (if you're prone to losing them like me) when you get home. An everyday essential I didn't know I needed, but now wouldn't be without.
Ok, so I'm maybe pushing it a little saying Nio cocktails are a travel essential, however, if you want to start your holiday celebrating with a little tipple, these are joyous. The letterbox-style packaging makes them super-easy to travel with, and they are all 100ml so adhere to the liquids limit (just be sure to include them in your liquids bag). Get a glass with ice on arrival, shake, tear and pour to kick off your trip with your favourite cocktail. Alcohol-free options available.
More must-have holiday buys
I couldn't go without mentioning a couple of other travel essentials, which don't come in under £50, but are a worthy investment for travel and everyday living.
Having three young kids at home, holiday is one of the few times I get to relax and read a book. And trust me when I say I like to take full advantage of it, to the point where not long ago half my bag was taken up with books. The real thing will always be my go-to at home, but a Kindle is brilliant for reading while away. It's so small and light, and I can load as many books as my bank balance will allow – a game-changer if you're a book lover.
In my head, my hair has the most beautiful, natural beach waves when on holiday. The reality is the humidity often makes it three times the size and looking anything but beautiful. It's a running joke in my house that if I had to choose one thing to take with me on a dessert island, it would be these. There's a reason they hold a firm spot on our pick of the best hair straighteners - I can't live without.
A pair of sandals I wear day and night is essential for me while away. I like to travel light, and so only will only take two pairs of shoes, one of which I wear to and from the airport. I bought these Boden sandals recently, and they are stunning. And will work both with day and night outfits beautifully – a great addition to any spring capsule wardrobe.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Bridgerton is back and with it a desire for 'Regencycore' interiors
Dearest reader, there's an exciting interior trend in the ton this season, it's called 'Regencycore' and it's the epitome of lavish sophistication
By Emily Smith Published
-
'I tried Victoria Beckham's favourite LED light mask and I couldn't believe its impact on redness, texture and signs of ageing'
The Light Salon boasts Victoria Beckham and Chrissy Teigen as fans, but how good is its at-home LED face mask?
By Lucy Partington Published