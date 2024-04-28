The (under £40) travel essentials I never go on holiday without

Holiday season is upon us, and a big part of the excitement for me is making a list (and maybe adding a few) to my list of travel essentials.

It's very rare that I fly long haul these days, and so what I pack has to be carefully considered, otherwise it won't fit in my measured down to the exact millimetre cabin bag. This year I'm heading away for a few days for a 40th birthday, and so have treated myself to a couple of little extras to take away. But there are some items I absolutely wouldn't be without and always get packed first.

Speaking of packing, I've been scouring the best luggage deals for all the top deals available now. And if you're flying with any low-cost airlines, I found two quality cabin bags that are perfect for easyJet and Ryanair. If they don't suit, don't miss our article on easyJet cabin bag sizes to help ensure you get your bags on board.

Below are my must-have travel essentials, all of which I own and highly recommend from both a pleasure and practical point-of-view.

8 travel essentials to shop now

8 travel essentials under £50

Jones Road Miracle Balm I have very sensitive skin and so wear very little make-up day-to-day, even more so when I'm on holiday. Of the very few products I take with me, Jones Road Miracle Balm is the one I wouldn't be without. Having lots of freckles and uneven complexion, this balm gives my sun-kissed skin an instant lift and beautiful glow, so much so it's mostly the only product I use on my face while away. It's silky smooth to apply and really light, and so doesn't feel heavy on my skin in the heat. Leopard Print Headscarf I have extremely fair skin, and so have always been very careful in the sun. That said I'd never stopped to consider my scalp, and two years ago I had to have a patch of spreading skin cancer removed from my head. Ever since then I never go in the sun without protecting my head, and, as someone who doesn't really suit hats, found headscarves to be a stylish, space-saving solution. I've also been known to make them wet before wearing to help keep me cool, and they also really help my hair with the humidity on holiday. Philips Foldable Clothes Steamer I know, I know, the last thing you want to be doing on holiday is steaming your clothes, but if you want your summer dress or linen shirt to look as gorgeous as they did before you packed them, trust me, this handy little gadget is a lifesaver. Don't get me wrong, it's not going to achieve a crisp ironed look, but it removes creases and makes clothes feel really fresh and clean. It's practical too, with a foldable design meaning it takes up les space when packing. Anker Power Bank I bought this power bank for my iPhone last year as a 'back up' to the overnight charge my phone always goes on. But it quickly became something I relied on day-to-day, with my frenzied photo taking and Googling directions, information (and translations) during the day. It's small so you can easily carry it around, and then just attach it to the bottom of your phone to charge on the go. Uniqlo Crossbody Bag While everyone raves about how much you can get in Uniqlo's crossbody bag, what you don't hear as often is how small and light it is when not in use. Most airlines these days only allow one piece of hand luggage, so I always fold this handy little bag away in my cabin bag, and then use it day-to-day when I arrive. It's fab for keeping all my daily essentials easily accessible and safe. John Lewis Handheld Fan This lightweight handheld fan saved me last year on a trip to Portugal. Perimenopause symptoms were something else mixed with the Portuguese heat, and so this went everywhere with me. I charged it overnight and would last all day. I also love how the design allows it to be used hands-free, which was great while I was reading by the pool. Apple Airtag My luggage very rarely leaves my side, but I still like the peace of mind having an Airtag in my luggage gives me. They're really small and light, making them very easy to hide (my friend went so far as to sew one into the lining of her very expensive cabin bag). And it can be used for your handbag or keys (if you're prone to losing them like me) when you get home. An everyday essential I didn't know I needed, but now wouldn't be without. Nio Cocktails Ok, so I'm maybe pushing it a little saying Nio cocktails are a travel essential, however, if you want to start your holiday celebrating with a little tipple, these are joyous. The letterbox-style packaging makes them super-easy to travel with, and they are all 100ml so adhere to the liquids limit (just be sure to include them in your liquids bag). Get a glass with ice on arrival, shake, tear and pour to kick off your trip with your favourite cocktail. Alcohol-free options available.

I couldn't go without mentioning a couple of other travel essentials, which don't come in under £50, but are a worthy investment for travel and everyday living.