Nicole Sherzinger just moved to London - and says she’s in her ‘UK Girl Era’

Nicole Sherzinger, who is currently starring in a show on London's West End, just moved to the city to be closer to her boyfriend, and she explains why she's now in her "UK Girl Era."

Nicole Sherzinger is now a resident of London! As the singer is poised to star as Norma Desmond in the West End's revival of the musical Sunset Boulevard, she relocated from Los Angeles to the UK city to start her "UK Girl Era," as she's calling it.

"Guess who’s moved to London 🇬🇧🌞," Nicole said in an Instagram caption that captured the quintessence of London - standing outside of a bright red toll booth.

In the picture, she's wearing a summery outfit of a pink, orange, and yellow floral dress, which features a high slit in the leg as well as some fab puffy sleeves. Topping off the look, she paired the dress with a wide-brimmed sunhat and a pair of espadrille wedges (taking a page out of Kate Middleton's book, we see), as well as a Celine tote bag that totally completed the look.

She also shared a reel to Instagram, which captured her sitting on a balcony, drinking a cup of tea and soaking up the London air. In that same video, she also takes a spin on going into the aforementioned red toll booth - which is sort of hilarious, as you can see her hesitation heading into the rather nasty public space. Nevertheless, she captioned that Instagram reel, "In my UK girl era."

Fans and friends wished the actress well in the comments as she settles into her new city - but mostly acknowledged how brave she was for nestling herself into a public phone booth.

"The hesitation to get inside the phone booth 😂🤣 You brave soul. I hear it’s naaaaasty in those things," one person commented.

"I know that phone box stunk like piss," another fan hilariously commented.

But, despite the phone booth mishap, fans also are excited to see the actress star in the West End show, wishing her well as her opening night commences.

"Go get ‘em!! But most importantly, enjoy each and every night," one fan wished for Nicole.

"All the best my Love…. This Role was made for You! 🫶🏽 🌅I can’t wait to come see you be Scher-mazing!" another fan kindly commented.

Sunset Boulevard, which starts previews this evening, 21 September at the Savoy Theater in the West End, is about an aging film queen Norma Desmond (Nicole Sherzinger) who is attempting to make her movie comeback - but of course, it's not that easy.

The actress also got engaged in June to former rugby player Thom Evans, and now the two are residing together in the UK capital city.