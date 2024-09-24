32 wines to drink when it's hot outside - from light-bodied favourites to reds you can get away with

When the weather’s hot outside, we all have our go-to wines that we tend to lean towards. But there are more suitable options than you might think.

There are a few things to consider when choosing the best wines to drink when it’s hot outside. Firstly, opting for a wine with a lower alcohol content would be a good idea, as it will be less likely to dehydrate you. It’s also important to consider the tannin level, as high levels can be dehydrating too. Lastly, consider the acidity and oak balance - something unoaked with a clean fruit aroma would suit warm weather best.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out the best wines to drink when it’s hot outside - from the light-bodied and popular Pinot Grigio Blush to the reds that you can get away with…

32 wines to drink when it's hot outside

1. Côtes de Provence Rosé

Who doesn’t love a refreshing Côtes de Provence Rosé when the weather is warm outside? There are so many different options to choose from at a spectrum of price points, so you should be able to find something for most needs and tastes. It’s best for those who like a dry wine, so it's best avoided if you prefer sweeter rosés.

2. Pinot Grigio Blush

A popular and generally affordable rosé wine, this dry blush is lovely and light-bodied and often boasts light citrus notes, making it a great choice for warm weather. Crisp and fruity, it makes for a lovely refreshing but interesting-to-drink tipple.

3. Sauvignon Blanc

A go-to pick for many white wine drinkers, you’ll find a Sauvignon Blanc on pretty much every wine menu. There are different iterations of the wine, but the most popular ones come from France and New Zealand. Fruity and dry with not too much sugar and quite light- to medium-bodied, it’s perfect for a warm day.

4. Barbera

A low-tannin red, this is one that you can definitely get away with sipping on a warm day. The northern Italian grape makes for easy drinking and usually boasts notes of sour cherry and licorice, alongside light fruity flavours.

5. Moscato d’Asti

If you’re a fan of Prosecco, this usually lower-alcohol drink could make for a great pick. Like the popular fizz, this lightly sparkling wine also comes from Italy, but usually has a lower ABV than Prosecco. It is on the sweeter side though, so maybe not best for those who prefer a dry wine.

6. Brachetto d’Acqui

Most of us will be used to white or rosé sparkling wines, but this slightly sparkling red wine goes down just as nicely on a warm day. Hailing from Italy, which has a reputation for creating reliable sparkling wines, it’s a sweet fizz that will make for a lovely little treat.

7. Kabinett Riesling

While Riesling wines are on the sweeter side due to their high acidity - both of which aren’t great factors for a warm-weather wine - a Kabinett does usually have quite light-tasting notes. It also tends to have quite a low ABV, making it a smart option.

8. Pinot Grigio

A usually pretty affordable wine across the spectrum that is easy to drink and always quite refreshing, Pinot Grigio is a crowd-pleaser. It’s usually on the dry side but without the fullness that Sauvignon Blanc drinkers might dislike and no fragrant finish that Chardonnay lovers might avoid. Lightweight, citrussy, fruity and well-rounded.

9. Muscadet

Muscadet wines tend to have a sensible ABV, ranging from 10 to 11.5% - and so are a good choice for warm weather. The wines are usually quite citrussy with a mineral taste and feel and are very dry and quite light-bodied, making for a lovely cooling sip.

10. Touraine

Touraine produces white, red, rosé and sparkling wines - all of which would make for lovely warm-weather drinks. Most wines produced there are quite dry and see a medium-low alcohol level, with a flavour of freshness and minerality.

11. Lambrusco

A step away from the usual sparkling Prosecco, Lambrusco is a sparkling red wine that would make for a refreshingly delicious warm-weather drink with a fruity finish. There are different varieties, all of which see different tannin levels, but Lambrusco di Sorbara is said to have the least.

12. Soave

A dry and light-bodied white like that which Italy is usually known for, Soave is similar to Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Grigio, but just a slightly refreshing change. It usually boasts notes of citrus, peach and melon, with a slightly salty, rich kick.

13. Pouilly-Fumé

Pouilly-Fumé is one of France’s most famous and enjoyed wines, a dry Loire Valley wine made from Sauvignon Blanc grapes. The crisp wine tends to be refreshing and medium-bodied, with flavours of citrus and tropical fruits.

14. Gavi

Gavi wines are full of fruits, citruses and rich flavours, but without the heaviness that comes with some other wines. It’s a dry wine that tastes fresh and full, with a crisp acidity but usually with an elegant nutty finish.

15. Prosecco

Most of us will have enjoyed a glass of Prosecco in the warm weather at some point. The sparkling wine is usually dry - though can sometimes be off-dry, which fans of the drink might not always love. Expect delicious fruity flavours and low tannin and body.

16. Grüner Veltliner

An Austrian wine that has gained popularity in the past few years, Grüner Veltliner is usually quite dry but with a subtle sweetness to it. It tends to see citrus and fruity notes, with light- to medium-body, low tannins and medium alcohol levels.

17. Bobal

A low-tannin red, Bobal comes from Central Spain and tends to be quite a fruity wine, with not much bitterness to it. Expect fruity, berry notes, often with a spicy kick and a good level of acidity to it.

18. Bonarda

Argentinian Bonarda is starting to make waves with wine drinkers - and its low-medium tannin level makes it a great pick for warm weather. Expect flavours of plum, cherry and spice, with high acidity but medium body and alcohol level.

19. Cabernet Franc

If you’re a fan of Cabernet Sauvignon but want something that feels a little more warm weather-appropriate, a Cabernet Franc could be a good option to try. It has a lower tannin level than Cab Sav and less bitterness, but still boasts the punchy berry flavours you’d expect.

20. Carignan

A medium-bodied red that still has some punch to it, Carignan is a low-tannin wine that usually boasts quite bold fruity notes like cranberry and raspberry, balanced nicely with spice and even salty, smoky hints of cured meats.

21. Alsace Blanc

Alsace produces a few different grape varieties, most of which tend to err on the side of dry. They’re usually pretty light-bodied wines, but you can find fuller blends too. But generally, they’re mild and fruity with a relatively sensible ABV.

22. Cinsault

A delicious dry red from France, Cinsault is low-tannin with floral and fruity notes - expect raspberry and sour cherry and a touch of bitterness too. It is usually found in French blends, rather than on its own, so be mindful of what other grapes are mixed with it.

23. Valpolicella

A soft and fruity red that comes from Italy’s Veneto region, this fruity wine is usually light to medium-bodied, similar to a Merlot. Expect fruity notes like sour cherry and raspberry notes blended with bolder notes like cinnamon and chocolate and often a touch of bitterness.

24. Frappato

This Sicilian red wine is a great light-bodied option with lots of fruit and low levels of bitterness. The low-tannin wine tends to be quite aromatic, with flavours of sweet cherries and strawberry, with a lovely kick of spice and clove.

25. Gamay

Gamay is a lovely light-bodied red wine that has low levels of both tannin and alcohol - making it a really good option for a warm-weather red wine. While it has high acidity, it also usually has quite floral and fruity flavours, with cherry, raspberry, blueberry and plum shining through the most.

26. Grenache/Garnacha

A grape that is used in both red and rosé wines, Grenache is a popular option across the board but comes in some lovely affordable blends too. The dry wine is quite full-bodied with some tannin but not too much bitterness and tends to have high fruity flavours.

27. Pinot Noir

A popular red wine that is used across the world, Pinot Noir can be quite heavy and creamy, but find it in the right blend and it can work really well as a warm weather tipple. It tends to be on the dry side with a medium body and low to medium level of tannin - though it can be high in alcohol, so maybe have a glass of water on the side.

28. Schiava

While Schiava is a dry wine, it actually has quite a sweet, fragrant candied flavour - almost similar to that of candy-floss grapes. From Northern Italy, it’s a light-bodied wine that’s similar to a Pinot Noir, but slightly lighter and with less alcohol.

29. Ciliegiolo

An Italian grape that most may not have heard of, Ciliegiolo is actually a relative of the popular Sangiovese grape. It has a light- to medium body and is known to have low to medium acidity and tanning levels and a dry and fruity flavour with notes of cherry.

30. Spätlese Riesling

Riesling wines do tend to be quite sweet in order to counteract the high acidity of the wine - which sounds like it might not be a smart drink for the warm weather. But despite those factors and the richness of the drink, it has a low ABV so will likely be less dehydrating - plus it could make for a little sweet drink.

31. Merlot

Merlot is a go-to red wine for many, but maybe not always for a warm weather occasion. However, while it is not low in tannin, it does have a low-tannin winemaking process meaning that it doesn’t usually exhibit much bitterness. It’s a dry wine that has medium acidity and medium to high alcohol levels.

32. Chianti

While this famous Tuscan wine has high tannin levels and medium to high acidity, it tends to have quite a light mouthfeel, making it drinkable in warm weather. The medium-bodied, dry red wine usually sees fruity flavours with notes of cherry and plum and smokey notes on the finish.