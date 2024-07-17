It might be Prime Day, but the woman&home team buy these 21 products from Amazon, regardless of the sale

Apparently there's a sale going on over at Amazon right now?

OK, so it's hard to miss the Prime Day event the retail giant is running this week. And while we've seen some great deals worth shouting about, Amazon is an everyday go-to for the woman&home team, regardless of discounts.

Here the team share the essential items they rely on Amazon for, and why. Some are included in the sale, others aren't – the one thing they all have in common is they're products we highly recommend, and buy outside of the sales too. Plus, we always make sure they are legit.

On every day essentials you can usually save a bit of money, plus if you're a Prime member (which you have to be to get the Prime Day offers - sign up today), you can often get items delivered the same or next day, which is extremely convenient if you've run out of something unexpectedly.



From the best fake tan for pale skin and the best white trainers, to top-rated moisturisers and coffee extras, all of the following products come highly recommended by our team of experts.

w&h team Amazon essentials