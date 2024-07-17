It might be Prime Day, but the woman&home team buy these 21 products from Amazon, regardless of the sale
The items we rate on Amazon, sale or not
Apparently there's a sale going on over at Amazon right now?
OK, so it's hard to miss the Prime Day event the retail giant is running this week. And while we've seen some great deals worth shouting about, Amazon is an everyday go-to for the woman&home team, regardless of discounts.
Here the team share the essential items they rely on Amazon for, and why. Some are included in the sale, others aren't – the one thing they all have in common is they're products we highly recommend, and buy outside of the sales too. Plus, we always make sure they are legit.
On every day essentials you can usually save a bit of money, plus if you're a Prime member (which you have to be to get the Prime Day offers - sign up today), you can often get items delivered the same or next day, which is extremely convenient if you've run out of something unexpectedly.
From the best fake tan for pale skin and the best white trainers, to top-rated moisturisers and coffee extras, all of the following products come highly recommended by our team of experts.
w&h team Amazon essentials
Bondi Sands comes highly recommended by w&h digital editor Kerrie. "It's the best gradual tan I've used for a natural-looking colour on my very pale skin. It doesn't streak, isn't greasy and feels nourishing for my skin. It has quite a strong cocoa butter-like smell, which won't be for everyone, but I really like it. It's a great price before the sale, but I get through a fair bit, especially in summer, so always keep an eye out for it to during Prime Day sale for any discount so I can stock up."
Amazon might not be the first place you think to go for trainers, but w&h digital editor Kerrie made sure these are legit before buying. "Up until recently, Amazon wouldn't have been somewhere I'd have shopped for trainers, but it turns out it often has legitimate branded items for much less than other retailers. Earlier in the year I got a new pair of my favourite Superga trainers on Amazon for half the price (just £25). Amazon - Prime Day in particula – is definitely a place I scour for any trainers that have caught my eye throughout the year."
Both w&h digital fashion and beauty editors, Caroline Parr and Aleesha Badkar, recommend Elizabeth Arden's Eight Hour cream. "If you've never used Eight Hour cream before, there's reason it's so legendary," Caroline says. "A must-have for flights, it will rapidly help fix dry skin, chapped lips, burns, blisters or even shape your eyebrows... you name it. An average tube lasts for ages too so you won't need another one until the next Amazon Prime Day!"
"I am always being asked where I get my eyelashes done...the secret lies in RapidLash," reveals homes editor Tamara Kelly. "This growth acceleration serum is amazing, it's one a beauty editor friend recommended to me years ago. And I've been religiously buying since because I knew she would tell me the truth about the results – and she really was. It makes my lashes thicker and longer, so much so that I really notice if ever run out and forget to reorder."
"I love coffee and I'm guilty of spending way too much on Starbucks and expensive coffees out," says w&h celebrity writer Ariana Longson. "By buying the Monin 1L bottles of syrup (my personal favourites are sugar-free vanilla and caramel) I can make coffees just as nice as Starbucks at home, saving me so much money. The litre bottles last ages and you can even buy as a subscription so as soon as one is about to run out a new one comes in the post."
Of all the protein powders out there, this is my absolute favourite," says w&h digital health editor Grace Walsh. "The vanilla creme has a sweet flavour without being too sickly and doesn't taste artificial. The texture is super smooth as well without any powdery aftertaste, and it blends well with both milk and when used with other foods, like yoghurt and oats. With 16g and under 100 calories per serving, it's the perfect high-protein snack in my eyes. I've seen deals on the 1kg bag this year for Amazon Prime Day, which I've already made the most of."
"As a homes editor, I know only too well that the best dehumidifier for a bathroom is one that doesn't require mains operating – instead I reply on the small UniBond Mositure Absorber which requires me to bulk buy refills," says w&h's Tamara Kelly. "They are not expensive to start with, but I always keep an eye out on sale days to see if I can get more for my money as they are such a constant in my home."
w&h social media editor Jenny Wotherspoon is a big fan of this award-winning deodrant. "This is hands down the best natural deodorant I've found that actually works. Developed by dancers who needed a serious sweat proof product, this is an absolute game-changer when it comes to non-aerosol, natural ingredient deodorants, and the fragrances are gorgeous – my favourite is Orange Grove. Plus the packaging is great and you can buy a little gold key-shaped tool to make sure you don't leave any product behind in the tube."
"I love a feathered brow and Anastasia Beverly Hills' Brow Freeze is by far the best and most long-lasting gel I've tried," says w&h digital beauty writer Naomi Jamieson. "It really glues your brow hairs down and affords a laminated-like definition and shine in it's wake. It also layers easily under a brow pencil or tinted gel without losing any of it's sticking power."
"As a beauty editor who's always testing things, I'm quite fortunate to not have to spend a lot of money on products, but this is one product that I will stock up on whenever it drops in price," says our very own beauty expert Aleesha Badkar. "The underrated water/serum hybrid leaves my hair super soft and shiny and works to hydrate any dry areas too. It's especially helpful when dealing with my dyed hair, which tangles up as soon as it touches water - as it softly loosens up the knots in seconds making it really easy to comb out. A must for every hair wash of mine, it's a product I truly can't live without."
Anyone with gel nails will know removing them isn't as simple as some might think. Which is why w&h digital homes writer Emily Smith always grabs a bottle of this Lansilk acetone from Amazon. "When removing my gel nails and BIAB at home, it can turn into a rather impossible task. But this acetone makes the whole thing so so much easier. It breaks down both the gel and the builder super-quickly and doesn't damage my nails in the slightest. I also love how long it lasts me and how affordable it is."
This super-affordable soothing shampoo has over 1,300 rave reviews on Amazon – and our digital beauty writer Sennen Prickett has nothing but good words to say about it too. "I struggle with an oily scalp, meaning my hair can get fairly greasy just two days after washing, but this clarifying Aveeno shampoo has changed that entirely. Jam packed with apple cider vinegar, this product is great for a deep cleanse and soothing the scalp, leaving your hair hydrated and looking healthy."
"Amazon is a great place for underwear and socks – I always buy these stylish striped socks, mostly for the gym, from the online retailer," says w&h digital editor Kerrie Hughes. "This is my most recent purchase, which I chose for the variety of colours, which I love to add a pop to my usually all-black gym outfits. They look fab with shorts too, I like to pair mine with denim shorts and my favourite Superga trainers. I don't like ankle socks that are tight around the top - these being one size (for up to size 11) mean they fit nicely around the leg and feet. A bargain price and great for everyday casual wear too."
w&h news editor Caitlin Elliott can't speak highly enough about this makeup bag must-have. "The Maybelline Instant Anti age Eraser Concealer is one of my makeup bag essential – I have purchased countless times on Amazon. Not only is it a bargain product (especially when it’s on offer), it’s such an all-rounder. It’s my go-to for brightening up my undereyes and concealing dark circles but, because it’s not overly radiant or glowy, it’s perfect for covering up spots and blemishes, too. I also keep a darker shade in my makeup bag to use as a super blendable and creamy alternative to bronzer."
"I have used this for so many years, but used to have to order it from niche websites and wait weeks for it to arrive, so when it popped up on Amazon I was absolutely thrilled," w&h social media editor Jenny says. "I use this everday and don't think I'll ever use another SPF for my face. It's got UVA, UVB and IR-A protection, so it covers all sun damage bases. I have oily skin and experience cystic acne breakouts so I have to be really careful about what I put on my skin, but this is brilliant. It's noncomodegenic, it's completely invisible on the skin, and I've never burnt while using this even in 40-degree heat (with regular top-ups of course)."
"This gadget might be small, but it will make a big impact on your wardrobe," says digital fashion editor Caroline Parr. "It really easily removes pilling on knitwear, but will also refresh coats, trousers - and any other fabrics where bobbles build up like cushions. It's really satisfying to use and leaves items looking as good as new – quite literally revolutionised my wardrobe. I've seen fabric shavers for as much as £55 elsewhere, so for just over £10 in the Prime Day sale it's brilliant. I genuinely can't fault it either – I've used it loads and so far no issues!"
"Fake tan is notorious for leaving uneven, orange streaks - especially on fair skin," says our entertainment writer Katherine Sidnell. "However, the Isle of Paradise self-tanning drops are one of the few products that have left me with a natural glow. Completely fuss-free, you only need to add 2-3 drops to your favourite moisturiser and then spread a thin layer across your skin. Despite being incredibly pale, this is now my go-to fake tan."
Garnier's Micellar Water is a top choice for both w&h digital editor Kerrie and print celebrity writer Robyn Morris. There are a range of options to suit all skin types. "As someone with sensitive skin, I have to be careful when it comes to cleansers etc and I use micellar water daily," Robyn says. "Buying it on Amazon is much cheaper than drug store prices and the subscribe and save option is both cost effective and means I don't end up forgetting to buy it when I'm running low."
"This is hands-down one of my favourite facial sun creams available on the high street," says w&h contributing beauty editor Lucy Abbersteen. "It is so lightweight, rubs into the skin like a dream and provides high-factor, broad-spectrum protection. Not only that, I also think it's one of the best sunscreens to wear under makeup; it doesn't make my skin overly shiny or have a greasy feel (which is important as my skin naturally rather oily) or cause any products layered over the top to pill, in my experience. And because it also contains a vitamin C derivative, there are some antioxidant benefits to be had, too."
w&h digital beauty writer Sennen Prickett's recommendation has the rest of the team rushing out to buy it. "This semi-permanent eyebrow tint is the key to my low-maintenance morning regime. Adding pigment for a defined and filled-in brow, this product offers results that last up to 72 hours - easily shaving 5-10 minutes off of my makeup routine. Its easy, peelable formula also makes the tinting process fuss-free."
The Prime Day sale has delivered some record low prices on Kindle devices, and great deals on books too, making lifestyle content director Charlotte Richards happy. "I'm an avid reader and don't go anywhere without my Kindle and there area always lots of books reduced on Prime day, often as little as 99p. This time round I'm keeping an eye out for the latest releases by Adele Parkes and Marian Keyes, along with anything by my new favourite crime writer Elly Griffiths. I also keep an eye on any cookbooks, which I download to the Kindle App on my tablet so I can see them in colour and prop it up in the kitchen"
