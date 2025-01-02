Zara Tindall strides into 2024 in style - her blue pinstripe blazer and wide leg trousers are effortlessly chic
Zara Tindall just made a pinstripe suit the most gorgeous daytime look for January and we'll be copying her
Zara Tindall strode into 2024 in style with her blue pinstripe blazer and wide leg trousers that made an effortlessly chic combination.
After getting plenty of wear out of our favourite festive outfits in December, the start of the New Year has got us reaching for our best cashmere jumpers, warm trousers and jackets from our winter capsule wardrobe - and we’re not the only ones! The Royal Family are big fans of tailoring no matter the time of year, but Zara Tindall kicked off 2025 in style with a beautiful pinstripe blazer and matching trousers. The equestrian royal is never one to miss out on a day at Cheltenham and attended the races on New Year’s Day wearing this Veronica Beard co-ord with a gorgeous burgundy roll neck.
Zara’s jacket had all the details we love about classic tailored blazers - the elongated lapels, the structured shoulders and a longline silhouette. It was double breasted and fastened at the front with statement tortoiseshell buttons that contrasted against the deep navy tone of the blazer.
Recreate Zara Tindall's Outfit
This blazer is so timeless with it's navy colour and pinstripe pattern and it has stunning gold-toned buttons on the cuffs and at the front. Sadly, the matching Sam Edelman Norah Pants are almost sold out, but this striped blazer would look wonderful thrown on with jeans or similar blue trousers.
Exact Match
Zara Tindall's burgundy cashmere roll neck would make a beautiful addition to anyone's winter wardrobe no matter how you want to style it. It's 40% off and with the code EXTRA10 you can currently get an extra 10% off. Wear with blue jeans or pinstripe trousers for an effortlessly chic look.
Shop More Pinstriped Trousers
The lighter blue shade of these pinstripe trousers means they'd be lovely worn with white tops and sandals in the summer as well as with your favourite jewel tones in the winter. They are high-waisted and wide-leg and have added stretch in the fabric for comfort.
If you want a pair of pinstripe trousers that you can wear with any other shade then these are a brilliant choice thanks to the deep grey and charcoal colourway. The pleats are beautiful and these trousers can be worn with everything from shirts to jumpers and cami tops.
Designed in a classic navy pinstripe, these trousers have front pleats and a wide-leg silhouette for a contemporary look. If you want to go all-out with the tailoring, Phase Eight also makes a matching blazer and waistcoat. Alternatively throw on with some white trainers and a fitted jumper.
Styling tailored items - especially a matching suit - in a way that doesn’t seem overly corporate can sometimes seem like a challenge, but it needn’t be. If you want a blazer and trouser set that can take you from the office to evenings out then steering away from a black suit is a great way to go. Zara’s suit was a stunning navy blue with grey stripes and these are versatile neutrals that work with so many other colours but are a little softer than a full black co-ord.
It wasn’t just the colours which made Zara Tindall’s pinstriped blazer and trousers more wearable day-to-day for different occasions, but the silhouette too. The trousers were wide-leg and this relaxed design balanced out the structure of the blazer. Wide-leg tailored trousers are a comfortable choice and their elegant drape means they look gorgeous worn with everything from your best white trainers to heeled boots.
Zara Tindall chose to style her pinstripe suit with a pair of matching navy velvet heeled boots from Fairfax & Favor and added a pop of colour with her burgundy Karen Millen The Founder cashmere jumper. Currently on sale, this is a wardrobe staple with its timeless shape and seasonal shade. Burgundy has been one of the biggest autumn/winter trends in recent months but jewel tones like this are always a popular choice in the colder months.
The red of her jumper against the pinstripe blazer and trousers brought an element of contrast but kept to the same more muted colour palette and so the two tones looked so harmonious together. Zara accessorised with a burgundy velvet headband and gloves and carried a beautiful navy Fairfax & Favor Loxley bag by its top handle strap.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
It might have been a typically grey January day at Cheltenham, but Zara Tindall reminded us that winter dressing can bring so much joy despite the cold weather. Whilst we’ll never neglect our knitwear, tailored pieces like her pinstripe suit are wonderful for bringing a chic feel to an outfit and making it that bit more sophisticated and polished.
Her appearance at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day came a week after she joined the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham House for Christmas. Zara walked to church on 25th December wearing a glorious berry-toned coat and pointed knee high boots as she once again showcased her exceptional style credentials.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
UGG vs EMU - how to choose the best boots for you
We take a closer look at both iconic footwear brands
By Matilda Stanley Published
-
Make these 5 tweaks to start flourishing, not languishing, this New Year
Feel like you're muddling through life? You may be languishing - not depressed, but not thriving either. Here's how to find your spark again, according to experts
By Rose Goodman Published
-
The Traitors is back, and so are Claudia Winkleman’s incredible outfits – we love her gothic velvet jacket and lacy shirt
Claudia Winkleman reminded us why we're Faithful to her Traitors fashion
By Jack Slater Published
-
Amanda Holden defies the snow with the most unexpected outfit – you won’t believe her daring look
It's New Year's Day and Amanda Holden is already causing a stir with some unexpected fashion choices
By Jack Slater Published
-
We love Carole Middleton in casual - her navy puffer and baseball cap is ideal inspiration for New Year's Day walks
Blending practicality with style, Carole Middleton put together the perfect laid-back look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Looking for a sophisticated New Year's Eve outfit? Kate Middleton's floor-length lace gown and glass hair blowdry oozes elegance
The Princess of Wales looked stunning in the black lace gown for an appearance in 2013
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Zara Tindall's white baker boy hat and furry suede knee highs for Boxing Day with the Royals were so noughties
Her stylish winter boots are back on trend 20 years after she first wore them
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Pippa Middleton's chic red jumpsuit, matching heels and tailored coat is the sophisticated take on party wear we're loving for New Year's Eve
Looking for a last minute New Year's Eve look? Pippa Middleton has you covered
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Lopez embraces cosy chic in one of the best cardigans we’ve seen
JLo looked snug and stylish in her winter wardrobe
By Jack Slater Published
-
Katie Holmes' barrel jeans and ballet flats were a risky choice - but it totally paid off
Katie Holmes' latest cold-winter look was unexpected, but it totally works
By Jack Slater Published