Zara Tindall strides into 2024 in style - her blue pinstripe blazer and wide leg trousers are effortlessly chic

Zara Tindall strode into 2024 in style with her blue pinstripe blazer and wide leg trousers that made an effortlessly chic combination.

After getting plenty of wear out of our favourite festive outfits in December, the start of the New Year has got us reaching for our best cashmere jumpers, warm trousers and jackets from our winter capsule wardrobe - and we’re not the only ones! The Royal Family are big fans of tailoring no matter the time of year, but Zara Tindall kicked off 2025 in style with a beautiful pinstripe blazer and matching trousers. The equestrian royal is never one to miss out on a day at Cheltenham and attended the races on New Year’s Day wearing this Veronica Beard co-ord with a gorgeous burgundy roll neck.

Zara’s jacket had all the details we love about classic tailored blazers - the elongated lapels, the structured shoulders and a longline silhouette. It was double breasted and fastened at the front with statement tortoiseshell buttons that contrasted against the deep navy tone of the blazer.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Recreate Zara Tindall's Outfit

Sam Edelman Aliya Pinstripe Blazer Was £147.17, Now £58.87 at Nordstrom This blazer is so timeless with it's navy colour and pinstripe pattern and it has stunning gold-toned buttons on the cuffs and at the front. Sadly, the matching Sam Edelman Norah Pants are almost sold out, but this striped blazer would look wonderful thrown on with jeans or similar blue trousers. Exact Match Karen Millen The Founder Cashmere Jumper Was £219, Now £131 at Karen Milen Zara Tindall's burgundy cashmere roll neck would make a beautiful addition to anyone's winter wardrobe no matter how you want to style it. It's 40% off and with the code EXTRA10 you can currently get an extra 10% off. Wear with blue jeans or pinstripe trousers for an effortlessly chic look. Albaray Pinstripe Pleat Front Trousers £79 at M&S These wide-leg pinstripe trousers can be worn to work with a crisp white shirt or blouse, or dressed down with flat boots or trainers and a cosy jumper. To strike the perfect balance between these two approaches, opt for a fitted knit and some heeled boots.

Shop More Pinstriped Trousers

M&S Pinstripe Wide-Leg Trousers £45 at M&S The lighter blue shade of these pinstripe trousers means they'd be lovely worn with white tops and sandals in the summer as well as with your favourite jewel tones in the winter. They are high-waisted and wide-leg and have added stretch in the fabric for comfort. Open Edit Pleated Pinstripe Trousers Was £53.44, Now £40.08 at Nordstrom If you want a pair of pinstripe trousers that you can wear with any other shade then these are a brilliant choice thanks to the deep grey and charcoal colourway. The pleats are beautiful and these trousers can be worn with everything from shirts to jumpers and cami tops. Phase Eight Pia Pinstripe Trousers £99 at Phase Eight Designed in a classic navy pinstripe, these trousers have front pleats and a wide-leg silhouette for a contemporary look. If you want to go all-out with the tailoring, Phase Eight also makes a matching blazer and waistcoat. Alternatively throw on with some white trainers and a fitted jumper.

Styling tailored items - especially a matching suit - in a way that doesn’t seem overly corporate can sometimes seem like a challenge, but it needn’t be. If you want a blazer and trouser set that can take you from the office to evenings out then steering away from a black suit is a great way to go. Zara’s suit was a stunning navy blue with grey stripes and these are versatile neutrals that work with so many other colours but are a little softer than a full black co-ord.

It wasn’t just the colours which made Zara Tindall’s pinstriped blazer and trousers more wearable day-to-day for different occasions, but the silhouette too. The trousers were wide-leg and this relaxed design balanced out the structure of the blazer. Wide-leg tailored trousers are a comfortable choice and their elegant drape means they look gorgeous worn with everything from your best white trainers to heeled boots.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Zara Tindall chose to style her pinstripe suit with a pair of matching navy velvet heeled boots from Fairfax & Favor and added a pop of colour with her burgundy Karen Millen The Founder cashmere jumper. Currently on sale, this is a wardrobe staple with its timeless shape and seasonal shade. Burgundy has been one of the biggest autumn/winter trends in recent months but jewel tones like this are always a popular choice in the colder months.

The red of her jumper against the pinstripe blazer and trousers brought an element of contrast but kept to the same more muted colour palette and so the two tones looked so harmonious together. Zara accessorised with a burgundy velvet headband and gloves and carried a beautiful navy Fairfax & Favor Loxley bag by its top handle strap.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

It might have been a typically grey January day at Cheltenham, but Zara Tindall reminded us that winter dressing can bring so much joy despite the cold weather. Whilst we’ll never neglect our knitwear, tailored pieces like her pinstripe suit are wonderful for bringing a chic feel to an outfit and making it that bit more sophisticated and polished.

Her appearance at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day came a week after she joined the rest of the Royal Family at Sandringham House for Christmas. Zara walked to church on 25th December wearing a glorious berry-toned coat and pointed knee high boots as she once again showcased her exceptional style credentials.