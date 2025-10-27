Zara Tindall masters easy autumn style in black skinny jeans, warm toffee tones and knee-highs for outing with daughter Mia
Zara wrapped up warm in autumnal hues and statement boots for an outing with her eldest child
Zara Tindall embraced easy autumn dressing as she enjoyed a Saturday outing with 11-year-old daughter Mia, wrapping up in toffee tones, knee-high boots and black skinny jeans.
Arriving for the second day of The William Hill Showcase at Cheltenham Racecourse, Zara, who also shares seven-year-old daughter, Lena, and, four-year-old son, Lucas with husband Mike, focussed on autumn colour trends with her cosy weekend outfit.
Keeping things classic with her jeans of choice, the stylish royal went for simplicity with a pair of timeless black skinnies that were barely visible under her belted toffee-toned coat - the Livia Wool Coat by Hobbs.
Opting for a pair of signature knee-high boots, Zara channelled sophistication in the sleek zip-ups that boasted a subtle maroon hue and expertly complemented the richness of her auburn outerwear. Zara's jeans tucked easily into her sturdy yet feminine winter boots, creating a seamless silhouette.
Prioritising coordination, her accessories blended in perfectly, too. While a chunky cinnamon-toned headband contrasted the creaminess of her blonde bob perfectly, her cool circular-framed sunglasses pulled everything together.
Rivkie Baum, Digital Fashion Editor at woman&home, loves the way the mum-of-three combined bold colour with style and practicality for her gorgeous October look.
"Zara looks absolutely fantastic in one of this season's favourite hues. Part of a family of brown hues that are very much in fashion at the moment, this toffee tone would work well with tonally similar colours, as well as with other neutrals," Rivkie says.
"A belted coat is a great way of adding shape to what can sometimes be a bit of a bulky item, and this design allows Zara to still show off her waist. Pairing it with a practical crossbody bag and autumn-ready boots, this is an outfit that deserves a spot in every autumn capsule wardrobe."
Always one to carry a beautiful handbag, Zara chose the Rye Cross Body by Fairfax & Favor on this particular occasion.
Slung effortlessly over her coat, the black leather side bag offered the ultimate blend of chicness and functionality.
With its long, slim strap, flap closure and striking gold hardware, it's a pretty piece that couldn't be more 'Zara'.
