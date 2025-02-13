Zara Tindall’s all-black date night outfit is the sultry alternative to traditional red that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day

Zara Tindall wore a striking tuxedo jumpsuit with a velvet blazer for a special dinner and it would make an elegant Valentine's look

Zara Tindall, wearing a black velvet blazer, and Mike Tindall attend the Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 in aid of Nordoff Robbins at JW Marriott Grosvenor House on February 12, 2025
(Image credit: Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)
Zara Tindall just wore an all-black date night outfit and it was the sultry alternative to traditional red that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Finding great date night outfits that make you feel confident and elegant isn’t always easy and with Valentine’s Day looming we’ve noticed a resurgence in red and pink inspiration everywhere. These tones are all well and good if you love a pop of colour but not everyone is a big fan and if you want a more understated evening look it doesn’t come much more stunning than the all-black outfit Zara Tindall wore on 12th February.

She and her husband Mike attended the Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 in aid of the UK’s largest music therapy charity, Nordoff and Robbins. For this special evening Zara kept her style simple but sultry and opted for an old favourite Zadig & Voltaire blazer worn over a Frame jumpsuit.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 in aid of Nordoff Robbins at JW Marriott Grosvenor House on February 12, 2025

Recreate Zara Tindall's Date Night Look

Hobbs Sleeved Jumpsuit
Hobbs Black Tuxedo Jumpsuit

Underpinned with a sophisticated tuxedo-inspired design, this jumpsuit is something you'll reach for time and time again for events and date nights. It's lined and the waist belt is removable so you can switch up your look easily. There are even pockets for extra practicality!

Phase Eight Tuxedo Jumpsuit
Phase Eight Tuxedo Jumpsuit

This tuxedo jumpsuit is an investment piece for your wardrobe and it's so exquisitely designed, with a neat collar, slightly cropped sleeves and flowing wide-leg trousers. Wear with black heels and a matching bag and up the glamour with gold jewellery.

H&M Sleeveless Blazer Jumpsuit
H&M Sleeveless Blazer Jumpsuit

You could wear this classic black blazer-style jumpsuit either on it's own or with a black roll neck jumper underneath for extra warmth and to make it more casual. It has gorgeous lapels and is made from a crepe weave fabric, with peak lapels and wrapover front.

Mango Black Flap Bag
Mango Black Crossbody Bag

Affordable and easy-to-wear, this flap bag is big enough to fit all your essentials and the gold-toned chain strap is a lovely contrast against the smooth black material. It features a magnetic closure, two inner pockets and is lined. Throw on to complete your date night looks in style.

Nobody's Child Velvet Blazer
Nobody's Child Velvet Blazer

Bag yourself a bargain with this velvet tailored blazer and you'll be ahead of the game when velvet has it's annual resurgence again this autumn. This would be so chic worn with plain black trousers or over a jumpsuit or dresses. It's single breasted and has a notch collar and welt pockets.

M&S Stiletto Heel Court Shoes
M&S Stiletto Heel Court Shoes

It doesn't come much more classic than court shoes and these ones are a great staple to have in your footwear collection. They have a pointed toe and stiletto heel and with go with everything from jeans and a jumper to a floor-length dress with ease.

The blazer was crafted from luxurious velvet and the textural contrast with the rest of her outfit immediately caught our attention. Mixing in different fabrics and textures is a clever trick to help give a look more dimension when you’re wearing all one colour and Zara showcased this to perfection here. The blazer was long-line and the tailoring complemented the structure of her tuxedo-style jumpsuit.

Pictures taken of Zara and Mike at the Legends of Rugby Dinner show the satin lapel on her outfit underneath the blazer. This is a classic detail we’d expect to see on a tuxedo jacket and once again added texture. The trouser legs of the jumpsuit were streamlined and fell to just above her ankles which gave a lovely glimpse of her heels.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 in aid of Nordoff Robbins

The best jumpsuits always give a dress or co-ord a good run for their money and they’re such an easy but striking choice for date nights and special occasions. Unlike a co-ord they are an all-in-one outfit and yet the structure of a jumpsuit with the trousers and various different neckline and sleeve styles to choose from make them feel a bit more fashion-forward and edgy compared to a dress.

Zara Tindall’s jumpsuit had a plunging V-neckline like her blazer which was stunning and helped give her entire outfit a sense of cohesion. Whether or not you’re planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day in any way this year, the King’s niece has reminded us all that an all-black outfit can be just as sensational as a brighter shade like scarlet which is commonly associated with romance.

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall attend the Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 in aid of Nordoff Robbins at JW Marriott Grosvenor House

It’s also easier to wear as you can pair it with so many different accessories without worrying about a potential colour clash. If jumpsuits aren’t for you, then Zara’s outfit can also be recreated with a pair of timeless tailored trousers and a black shirt or jumper under a velvet blazer. She finished off her evening look with a black Aspinal Lottie bag with a gold chain and a pair of gold and black Malone Souliers Maureen heels.

The hints of gold were a glamorous touch and Zara tied her short blonde hair back in a low bun for the evening. To make her jumpsuit and blazer combination a little more casual she could have opted for pointed toe black ballet flats or a pair of black boots, but we love the statement she made with her more elevated accessories. For a simple evening outfit that is incredibly put-together, it doesn't come much more chic than this.

