Zara Tindall’s all-black date night outfit is the sultry alternative to traditional red that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day

Zara Tindall just wore an all-black date night outfit and it was the sultry alternative to traditional red that’s perfect for Valentine’s Day.

Finding great date night outfits that make you feel confident and elegant isn’t always easy and with Valentine’s Day looming we’ve noticed a resurgence in red and pink inspiration everywhere. These tones are all well and good if you love a pop of colour but not everyone is a big fan and if you want a more understated evening look it doesn’t come much more stunning than the all-black outfit Zara Tindall wore on 12th February.

She and her husband Mike attended the Legends of Rugby Dinner 2025 in aid of the UK’s largest music therapy charity, Nordoff and Robbins. For this special evening Zara kept her style simple but sultry and opted for an old favourite Zadig & Voltaire blazer worn over a Frame jumpsuit.

(Image credit: Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The blazer was crafted from luxurious velvet and the textural contrast with the rest of her outfit immediately caught our attention. Mixing in different fabrics and textures is a clever trick to help give a look more dimension when you’re wearing all one colour and Zara showcased this to perfection here. The blazer was long-line and the tailoring complemented the structure of her tuxedo-style jumpsuit.

Pictures taken of Zara and Mike at the Legends of Rugby Dinner show the satin lapel on her outfit underneath the blazer. This is a classic detail we’d expect to see on a tuxedo jacket and once again added texture. The trouser legs of the jumpsuit were streamlined and fell to just above her ankles which gave a lovely glimpse of her heels.

(Image credit: Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

The best jumpsuits always give a dress or co-ord a good run for their money and they’re such an easy but striking choice for date nights and special occasions. Unlike a co-ord they are an all-in-one outfit and yet the structure of a jumpsuit with the trousers and various different neckline and sleeve styles to choose from make them feel a bit more fashion-forward and edgy compared to a dress.

Zara Tindall’s jumpsuit had a plunging V-neckline like her blazer which was stunning and helped give her entire outfit a sense of cohesion. Whether or not you’re planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day in any way this year, the King’s niece has reminded us all that an all-black outfit can be just as sensational as a brighter shade like scarlet which is commonly associated with romance.

(Image credit: Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images)

It’s also easier to wear as you can pair it with so many different accessories without worrying about a potential colour clash. If jumpsuits aren’t for you, then Zara’s outfit can also be recreated with a pair of timeless tailored trousers and a black shirt or jumper under a velvet blazer. She finished off her evening look with a black Aspinal Lottie bag with a gold chain and a pair of gold and black Malone Souliers Maureen heels.

The hints of gold were a glamorous touch and Zara tied her short blonde hair back in a low bun for the evening. To make her jumpsuit and blazer combination a little more casual she could have opted for pointed toe black ballet flats or a pair of black boots, but we love the statement she made with her more elevated accessories. For a simple evening outfit that is incredibly put-together, it doesn't come much more chic than this.