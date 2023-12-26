Young girl battling cancer shares a special first with ‘warm and friendly’ Queen Camilla
The young girl, who is blind and has a brain tumour, got to sit down with the Queen – where she serenaded her with a special song
Queen Camilla has been described as “warm”, “friendly” and “really good with children” as she got to share in a very special first for a young schoolgirl who received an invitation to tea.
Her Majesty welcomed a blind schoolgirl with a brain tumour to Windsor Castle, where both seemed to have a most wonderful time together.
Olivia greeted the Queen with pure joy, reportedly saying “hello, your Majesty” as the Queen joined her and her family in Windsor Castle’s White Drawing Room for a private tea.
Hardly able to contain her excitement, Olivia treated Queen Camilla to a special performance of a beloved Christmas song, but she was also the recipient of a very exciting moment.
Olivia had the rare privilege of enjoying a significant British tradition for the first time with none other than the Queen.
That’s right, Queen Camilla was the person to pour Olivia her first ever cup of tea!
Luckily. Olivia was said to have “loved” her cuppa, to which Camilla replied, “Oh you love tea, there you are, you’ll be able to have tea from now on.”
Olivia, who has been blind since her diagnosis at 17 months was invited to the royal residence after the Queen heard she had performed with the Bexley Music Primary Choir at Buckingham Palace as part of the pre-recorded King's Christmas message.
Camilla got a private encore, as Olivia sang Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer to rapturous applause.
It wasn’t just Olivia who Queen Camilla got to meet, though. She also brought her teddy Corrie with her - a trusty companion during her hospital appointments and MRI scans – who, naturally, was honoured with her own seat at the table.
After tea, Olivia spent time in the Crimson Drawing Room to feel a Christmas tree, chain mail armour and then to touch coronation items including replicas of the Queen's crown - which she was lucky enough to try on - and replicas of the orb and sceptre.
The Queen even got another special piece of jewellery to go with some of her favourite Van Cleef & Arpels pieces, - a purple ring made by Olivia which Camilla called “beautiful.”
Olivia and her sister later received goodie bags including a corgi teddy, shortbread, socks and a Christmas decoration. The Queen told Olivia she thought Corrie “was going to be a bit jealous” as she hugged the corgi teddy and giggled.
Olivia’s mum, Mrs Taylor described meeting the Queen as “absolutely amazing.”
“It’s just indescribable really, we’re on a break from chemo and trying to live in the present and make happy memories. I can’t believe this has happened to us in the last few weeks.”
Mrs Taylor also described Camilla as “really warm and friendly and kind and really good with children.”
As the Queen said goodbye to the girls – for which she received two curtsies, which the girls had practiced - she said, “Olivia's been such a brave little girl, I'm so glad to have met her.”
