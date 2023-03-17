Why there could be a second balcony appearance at King Charles’ coronation in ‘illuminating’ moment

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There could potentially be a second coronation balcony appearance in May if King Charles has an “illuminating” moment.

King Charles’ coronation will definitely see one appearance from him and the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

The late Queen Elizabeth appeared twice on the balcony on her coronation day and King Charles’ coronation weekend might possibly see him follow in her footsteps.

There’s nothing quite like seeing the immediate and extended Royal Family come together on the Buckingham Palace balcony and fans will soon be seeing another special appearance as King Charles’ coronation day draws nearer. His Majesty, Queen Consort Camilla and “other members of the Royal Family” will appear on the balcony on the coronation day, although it’s not known which relatives will be there.

And it might not be the only time we’re treated to this iconic moment over the bank holiday weekend. There could potentially be a second coronation balcony appearance that might follow in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps…

(Image credit: Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The Royal Family website (opens in new tab)has previously shared intriguing details about Queen Elizabeth’s second balcony appearance in 1953. After appearing with her family on the Buckingham Palace balcony earlier in the day she went back onto it at 9:45pm for a very special reason. Queen Elizabeth performed a key role and turned on the “lights of London”.

At this moment lights “cascaded” down the Mall, lit up the cipher on Admiralty Arch and made the Trafalgar Square fountains shine like “liquid silver”. The impressive display ended with all the floodlights from the National Gallery to the Tower of London illuminated.

(Image credit: Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Last year during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Queen pressed a button to light the Principal Beacon at Buckingham Palace and there’ll be yet more illuminations for King Charles’ coronation too.

It’s been confirmed by the Palace (opens in new tab) that the “centerpiece” of the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday May 7 will be “Lighting up the Nation”. This will see “iconic locations” across the UK being lit up with lasers, drone displays, projects and illuminations.

Unlike the “Lights of London”, the “Lighting up the Nation” display will take place the day after King Charles’ coronation ceremony and not later that same day.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But it’s still possible that there could be a second coronation balcony appearance in May as King Charles could follow in Queen Elizabeth’s footsteps and ceremonially begin the illuminations from there. Currently, it’s not clear whether King Charles and Queen Camilla will be attending the concert in person. If he remains in London instead, then King Charles could perhaps start things from the balcony like Queen Elizabeth did as monarch.

(Image credit: Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

It would certainly be a high-profile appearance and Buckingham Palace is undoubtedly an “iconic” UK location that might potentially be one of those to be lit up. Of course, no second coronation balcony appearance over King Charles’ coronation weekend has been confirmed.

But plenty of fans would no doubt love to see him take to the balcony again like Queen Elizabeth did for her coronation and during her Jubilee weekend. Either way, it seems likely that we're in for impressive illuminations on the day of the concert mirroring the "lights of London" 70 years ago.