Why stoic Princess Anne may find fulfilling her duties particularly hard this week

Princess Anne may struggle with her duties this week as the Princess Royal is scheduled to be the only royal undertaking engagements on this heart-breaking day.

On Friday, the Princess Royal is scheduled to attend HMS Raleigh's Phase One Training Passing Out Parade, in Trevol Road, Torpoint, Cornwall.

This engagement will coincide with a difficult date for the Royal Family.

Princess Anne is scheduled to work on Friday, April 21, 2023, and is attending a Passing Out parade in Cornwall. According to the Royal Family website (opens in new tab), The Princess appears to be the only senior royal that is scheduled for an engagement on Friday - which is set to be a particularly emotional day for members of the Royal Family.

This Friday marks what would have been the Queen's 97th birthday. As Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September, this will mark the first time that the Royal Family will mark the Queen's birthday without her. Of course, this is set to be an emotional day for many members of the Royal Family but stoic Princess Anne will not let this get in the way of performing her royal duties.

(Image credit: Getty)

Of course, the Queen's death was a great shock for the Royal Family and members of the public who had hoped that Her Majesty would have more time. Following her death Prince William even commented that members of the family would hope she would have made it past 100 years old.

During a walkabout, a fan told Prince William, "It was wonderful that your children got to meet their great-grandmother." To which William responded, "Yes, this is it, it's important. I met my great-grandmother as well you see, she got to 101. I thought my grandmother might get a bit more."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Queen's death was hard for all of the royals, but as the Queen's only daughter, it was well-known that the Princess shared a special connection with the monarch. Princess Anne’s final act of devotion for Queen Elizabeth II was revealed last year as the Princess said she was with her mother when she passed away.

"I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," said the Princess in an emotional statement.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The busy Princess has often been labeled as the hardest-working royal as the court circular demonstrates that she is often the royal that attends the most official engagements per year.

On Monday, Princess Anne stunned in a bold red jacket as she attended the Kelso Racecourse in Scotland on April 17. Her busy week will continue with royal engagements all week as the Princess dots around the UK meeting with charities and organizations that she supports.