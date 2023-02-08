Why Queen Camilla will have to snatch her Valentine’s Day moments with King Charles when she can this year

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Queen Camilla’s Valentine’s Day moments with King Charles might have to be snatched where they can this year after a recent announcement.

The Queen Consort’s schedule for the coming days has reportedly been confirmed and it’s said to include solo engagements on Valentine’s Day.

It seems that she and King Charles will be apart for most of the day though she’s previously explained how they make ensure they make time for each other.

Queen Camilla and King Charles will celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary in April 2023, but sadly the royal couple won’t have much time together to enjoy any special Valentine’s Day date ideas they might want to do this year. It’s been reported that for most of Valentine’s Day 2023 - their first since becoming King and Queen Consort - they will actually be hundreds of miles apart.

According to Hello! (opens in new tab) it’s been announced that Queen Camilla will be spending the holiday stepping out solo in the West Midlands. Here she’s set to undertake multiple engagements which focus on passions especially close to her heart.

The senior royal has been Vice Patron of the Royal Dance Academy since 2020 and Queen Camilla’s Ballerina brooch has wowed us whenever she’s opted for this stunning jewelry piece. So it’s perhaps very fitting that she will be spending Valentine’s Day visiting Elmhurst Ballet School in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

The Queen will be helping the school mark their 100th anniversary and will be joined by staff members, students and alumni for the big day. Following this, Queen Camilla will also apparently be visiting the Southwater Library in Telford.

As a known book-worm, the Queen will likely enjoy her time at the library where she’s set to express her gratitude to representatives from local volunteer and outreach groups and members of staff, for all they’ve done for their community.

Sadly, though, Queen Camilla’s Valentine’s Day moments with King Charles look to be few and far between since he’s not been announced as joining her. However, this doesn’t mean that His Majesty and the Queen Consort won’t get to enjoy any quality time together on Valentine’s Day. They could of course have something special planned for when they reunite at Clarence House at the end of the day.

Her desire to ensure that they at least get the chance to discuss their respective days is something she previously got candid to British Vogue (opens in new tab) about in June last year.

Asked how she makes time for her marriage amid a hectic schedule (that’s only got more so since becoming Queen), she replied, “It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet.”

Explaining that it’s sometimes like “ships passing in the night”, she confirmed that they “always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day” after a long day of work, adding that they “have a moment”.

“It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time. You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together,” Queen Camilla declared.