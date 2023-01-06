Why Princess Anne's brooch marks departure from usual jewelry habits as she pairs the standout piece with bold red outfit

Princess Anne's reef knot brooch is left of field for the royal, who addressed a captivated audience during her latest engagement

Princess Anne, Princess Royal represents Her Majesty The Queen as the Reviewing Officer during The Sovereign's Parade at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst on December 10, 2021 in Camberley, England. The Sovereign's Parade, first held in 1948 in the presence of King George VI, marks the culmination of 44 weeks training and the passing out of Officer Cadets who have completed the Commissioning Course. Today's parade is the sixth commissioning parade Princess Anne has attended as the Sovereign's Representative.
(Image credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Aoife Hanna
By Aoife Hanna
published

Princess Anne's reef knot brooch is far removed from the Princess' usual habit of matching her jewelry to the occasion she's attending - which is ordinarily her signature style.

See more

Princess Anne's reef knot brooch seems more fitting to an event at a sailing club rather than a gathering in the interest of agriculture. Speaking to an enraptured crowd at the Oxford Faming Conference, she discussed the need for us to make use of our knowledge and take farming into the future.

Her brooch of choice is especially left of field for someone who's known for coordinating her jewels to the occasion. In terms of jewelry, I suppose one shouldn't be surprised as the Princess Royal is known as a real royal rebel in terms of accessorizing. Princess Anne's engagement rings BOTH broke royal protocol after all. 

However, if you look at the symbolism of a reef knot, which is also called a Hercules knot, it could be interpreted as sending out a signal as her family battles through unsteady seas. As the first senior royal steps out following leaks from Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, all eyes were on Princess Anne during her recent public engagement. The hardworking royal was poised as ever, not giving away any hint of tumult in the royal world. This fits with Prince Harry's proclamation that the Royal Family's motto is, "don't explain, don't complain."

Prince Harry and Princess Anne, Princess Royal during the dedication service of The Iraq and Afghanistan memorial at Horse Guards Parade on March 9, 2017 in London, England.

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

HRH may not be explaining or complaining, but she is wearing a brooch that symbolizes unity, undying love, and commitment. The knot features in the logo for the Scouts (opens in new tab) for that very reason as they say," the reef knot can't be undone no matter how hard it's pulled. It's symbolic of the strength of world's scouting's unity and family."

Princess Anne has historically stayed shtum with regards to any matters pertaining to the Royal Family, but some believe that she took a sly dig at her nephew and his wife during her interview with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) back in 2020.

Meghan Markle

(Image credit: Getty)

“I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it?" she said. "You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh, you did that?’ Or, ‘You went there?’"

The royal added, tellingly, "nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh let’s do it a new way.’ And I’m already at the stage, ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.’"

Aoife Hanna
Aoife Hanna
Junior News Editor

Aoife is Junior News Editor at woman&home.

She's an Irish journalist and writer with a background in creative writing, comedy, and TV production.

Formerly Aoife was a contributing writer at Bustle and her words can be found in the Metro, Huffpost, Delicious, Imperica, EVOKE and her poetry features in the Queer Life, Queer Love anthology.

Outside of work you might bump into her at a garden center, charity shop, yoga studio, lifting heavy weights, or (most likely) supping/eating some sort of delicious drink/meal.

Latest