Why Princess Anne's brooch marks departure from usual jewelry habits as she pairs the standout piece with bold red outfit

Princess Anne's reef knot brooch is far removed from the Princess' usual habit of matching her jewelry to the occasion she's attending - which is ordinarily her signature style.

Princess Anne's reef knot brooch and scarf perfectly accessorized her smart two piece scarlet skirt suit.

The royal made her public appearance in the midst of the Royal Family's silence following unfavorable allegations made in leaks from Prince Harry's memoir Spare.

HRH The Princess Royal ending the morning session talking about the need for us to make use of our knowledge and take farming into the future. F🌱 #OFC23 pic.twitter.com/jkvah0vjDuJanuary 5, 2023 See more

Princess Anne's reef knot brooch seems more fitting to an event at a sailing club rather than a gathering in the interest of agriculture. Speaking to an enraptured crowd at the Oxford Faming Conference, she discussed the need for us to make use of our knowledge and take farming into the future.

Her brooch of choice is especially left of field for someone who's known for coordinating her jewels to the occasion. In terms of jewelry, I suppose one shouldn't be surprised as the Princess Royal is known as a real royal rebel in terms of accessorizing. Princess Anne's engagement rings BOTH broke royal protocol after all.

However, if you look at the symbolism of a reef knot, which is also called a Hercules knot, it could be interpreted as sending out a signal as her family battles through unsteady seas. As the first senior royal steps out following leaks from Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, all eyes were on Princess Anne during her recent public engagement. The hardworking royal was poised as ever, not giving away any hint of tumult in the royal world. This fits with Prince Harry's proclamation that the Royal Family's motto is, "don't explain, don't complain."

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

HRH may not be explaining or complaining, but she is wearing a brooch that symbolizes unity, undying love, and commitment. The knot features in the logo for the Scouts (opens in new tab) for that very reason as they say," the reef knot can't be undone no matter how hard it's pulled. It's symbolic of the strength of world's scouting's unity and family."

Princess Anne has historically stayed shtum with regards to any matters pertaining to the Royal Family, but some believe that she took a sly dig at her nephew and his wife during her interview with Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) back in 2020.

(Image credit: Getty)

“I don’t think this younger generation probably understands what I was doing in the past and it’s often true, isn’t it?" she said. "You don’t necessarily look at the previous generation and say, ‘Oh, you did that?’ Or, ‘You went there?’"

The royal added, tellingly, "nowadays, they’re much more looking for, ‘Oh let’s do it a new way.’ And I’m already at the stage, ‘Please do not reinvent that particular wheel. We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You may need to go back to basics.’"