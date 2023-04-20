Why Prince William and Princess Catherine could share two special photos within days

Prince William and Princess Catherine could share two special photos within days as they prepare for two family anniversaries.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are known for sharing heart-warming new photos of their children in honor of birthdays and Prince Louis will turn 5 on April 23.

His birthday falls just two days after what would’ve been Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday and it’s possible they’ll pay tribute to both.

As the future King and Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales are frequently photographed and often uphold the Royal Family tradition of marking important occasions by posting new pictures. Now Prince William and Princess Catherine could share two special photos within days as one heartbreaking and one exciting family moment draw nearer. Their youngest child, Prince Louis, will celebrate his fifth birthday on April 23rd and this happy occasion falls just two days after what would’ve been Queen Elizabeth’s 97th birthday.

Although the Queen had two birthdays and whilst her official one was more prominent and featured Trooping the Color, she was actually born on April 21. This year will be the first time this date has come around since the Queen passed away and will perhaps be a day of reflection for her nearest and dearest.

However, it’s also possible that whilst the Queen’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren might honor her privately, a public post could also be shared. King Charles and Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales have official social media accounts and could poignantly share a previously unseen photo or an iconic snap of the Queen to mark what would’ve been her birthday.

This would be a lovely way to remember Queen Elizabeth on this significant day and ensure her memory lives on, following in the footsteps of official birthday pictures of the Queen shared during her reign. If they do share a special snap it would also likely come ahead of the now-expected birthday photo of Prince Louis.

It has become a highly-anticipated tradition for Prince William and Princess Catherine to post a birthday snap for each of their kids’ big days. They’ve generally been taken by the Princess of Wales and Prince Louis’ fourth birthday pictures showed him beaming directly at the camera in a sweater and shorts on the beach.

It’s thought the beach was in Norfolk, not far from their countryside home, Anmer Hall, and Prince William and Princess Catherine shared the first two pictures the night before his birthday and another two to thank fans for their birthday wishes on Prince Louis' birthday itself.

It seems likely that something similar will be done this year to celebrate his fifth birthday so even if the Royal Family chooses to remember the Queen privately on April 21, fans can probably expect to see one special family snap from the Prince and Princess of Wales this month. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding anniversary could also potentially be marked on April 29 with a photo of the happy couple, as we've also seen in previous years.