Why Prince William and Kate will find it ‘tough’ to uphold special tradition with their children

Prince William and Kate will reportedly find it “tough” to uphold a tradition with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Traditions are important for the Royal Family, whether it’s celebrating the festive season at Sandringham or steering clear of the common foods the royals are banned from eating. The Prince and Princess of Wales also have plenty of traditions when it comes to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis. Kate’s previously spoken about the sweet reason she always stays up late the night before her kids’ birthdays and fans have come to anticipate sweet family photos shared for different occasions.

However, Prince William and Kate are reportedly going to find it “tough” to uphold another special tradition. School holidays typically mean fans don’t get to see the future King and Queen Consort attending engagements, but it’s possible this won’t necessarily be the case anymore.

Half-term began for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis on 13th October and usually this would mean Prince William and Kate clear their schedules and enjoy some quiet family time. This is something we’ve often seen them do over the years, including recently over the summer when their children were off school from July-September.

According to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond, though, this might not be the case much longer. She’s expressed her belief to OK! that they will find it “tough” as Prince and Princess of Wales to have free schedules for the duration of all school holidays.

“They really do have a lot on their plate at the moment with their royal duties so I think it’s getting quite tough for them to take time off work for the entire school holidays,” she claimed, before suggesting that they might have to “accept” it’s not possible anymore.

Jennie declared, “They’ll continue to do their best to ring-fence school breaks, but they’ll probably have to accept that some interruptions are inevitable.”

As a possible solution, the expert put forward the idea that Prince William and Kate will try to ensure at least one of them is free each day.

“I’m sure they’ll do their utmost to make sure at least one of them is home in the holidays as much as possible,” Jennie said, adding, “We should applaud their efforts to be hands-on parents. They are modern parents who clearly believe that their first priority is their children and to my mind they’re absolutely right.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales have already been taking a considered approach to balancing personal and work responsibilities during term-time too. This year Kate is set to miss an appearance at the Earthshot Prize Awards for the first time, reportedly so she can stay at home and support Prince George through his exams. Prince William, who founded the awards, will go solo to Singapore.

Given their step-up in responsibilities since becoming Prince and Princess of Wales it’s perhaps no surprise that Jennie believes Prince William and Kate will have to “accept” interruptions during school holidays now too. But it’s likely that for some occasions their schedules will continue to remain entirely clear for family time, including Christmas where the royals gather in Norfolk and don’t resume official duties until January.