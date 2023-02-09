Why Lady Louise Windsor and her brother could mirror Prince William and Prince Harry
Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn might end up taking very different paths in the future, just like their cousins
We reveal why Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn could potentially mirror Prince William and Prince Harry with their life choices.
- Sophie, Countess of Wessex previously discussed what paths her children might take in terms of going to university or not.
- She correctly believed it was something Lady Louise might want to do though seemed to suggest that other options might appeal to James.
- This royal news comes as we revealed that King Charles and Queen Camilla’s wedding was rescheduled for a heart-breaking reason and it’s nothing to do with protocol.
Lady Louise Windsor and her brother James, Viscount Severn are the youngest of the late Queen’s grandchildren and so whilst fans are treated to plenty of public appearances and huge projects from their older cousins they’re still forging their own paths in life. However, there are two of their cousins in particular, Prince William and Prince Harry, whose choices after leaving school could potentially end up being mirrored by Lady Louise and James.
Opening up to The Sunday Times (opens in new tab) back in 2020, Sophie Wessex discussed the potential pathways her two children might take - and her prediction for her daughter has turned out to be correct. She expressed her belief that Lady Louise, who is 15th in the royal line of succession, would follow in the footsteps of many of her cousins, including Prince William, and go on to study at university.
“She’s working hard and will do A-levels,” the doting mom said. “I hope she goes to university. I wouldn’t force her, but if she wants to. She’s quite clever, so I think probably [she will]”.
Two years later, Lady Louise is now in her second term at the University of St Andrews, where the Prince and Princess of Wales studied and where their romance first blossomed. Her younger brother James, Viscount Severn might be set for a very different path altogether though.
Amid her remarks about Lady Louise’s potential pursuit of a university degree, Sophie Wessex also briefly reflected upon whether she imagines the same will be the case for James. Her thoughtful verdict at the time was that she wasn’t sure, saying simply, “Whereas James, I don’t know.”
Of course, 16-year-old James - whose royal lookalike is Princess Margaret’s grandson Arthur Chatto - is still at school and yet to decide on his future path. He might be inspired to enter further education like Lady Louise. Though Sophie being less certain if university will be what he wants could indicate that James might possibly decide against it.
If it does, he will also be in good company as plenty of members of the immediate and extended Royal Family didn’t attend university, including the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry. The Duke of Sussex forged a successful military career, rising to the rank of Captain in the Army. Given how many royals have served in the Armed Forces, James could potentially choose to take this route in life.
Alternatively, he could wish to carve a career for himself in an industry that interests him. In the same interview, the Countess of Wessex confirmed that she and Prince Edward are bringing Lady Louise and James up to know that they likely won’t be paid, working royals.
She explained, “We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living.”
Whatever path James takes in future, whether it involves university or not, Sophie’s heartfelt comments showed that she is fully supportive of whatever her children choose and won’t ever “force” them to do one thing over another.
