Where to watch the Boiling Point film as the BBC’s intense TV series draws us back into the high stakes of the culinary world

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wondering where to watch the Boiling Point film? You’re probably not alone as the BBC series has got us casting our minds back to what went down in the full-length movie.

Many of us might have been snuggling down with our best electric blanket and immersing ourselves in the new BBC Boiling Point series. Set six months after the Boiling Point film ending concluded with *that* shocking scene, the drama is a sequel that sees the return of quite a few familiar faces. But not everyone will remember all the events of the movie and others might not have ever seen the Boiling Point film before being introduced to the series or wanting to watch it.

Here we reveal where to watch the Boiling Point film as well as the original short film the storyline is based on and the Boiling Point series which continues to show just how pressurised it is to be a professional chef…

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited / Kevin Baker)

Where to watch the Boiling Point film

If you’ve newly immersed yourself in the high-octane culinary world of the Boiling Point series you might well be interested in discovering where to watch the Boiling Point film. The show is a sequel to the 2021 drama and whether you would like a recap or to watch it for the first time before diving into the series then there are several ways to do it. UK-based fans can currently watch the Boiling Point film for free via Channel 4’s on-demand platform. It’s listed as being available to view there until 30th October.

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited/James Stack)

After this date it’s not yet known how fans can watch the Boiling Point film for free in the UK, though there are other ways to enjoy the intense movie again. The 2021 movie is available to purchase outright on Amazon Prime for £5.99 and to rent in HD for £3.49. You can also purchase the Boiling Point film via iTunes.

It’s potentially possible that at some point in the future how to watch the Boiling Point film will change as the movie has previously been released on Netflix. The 2019 Boiling Point short film and Boiling Point TV series are also both available to watch on a different platform and so who knows whether the Boiling Point film could follow them there in the not-too-distant future.

Where to watch the Boiling Point short film

Some fans might not know it but the Boiling Point film wasn’t where the whole Boiling Point storytelling journey started. The 2021 film was based upon a 2019 short film of the same name, also starring Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham as the lead chef and also directed by Philip Barantini. The Boiling Point short film is just 22 minutes long and the general idea for the storyline of a chef struggling to manage the intense pressure of the kitchen in his prestigious restaurant was expanded upon in the 2021 film. Anyone wondering how to watch the Boiling Point short film can enjoy it via BBC iPlayer now.

(Image credit: BBC / Ascendant Fox / Kevin Baker)

The BBC’s streaming platform sadly might not be where to watch the Boiling Point film but the short film is listed as being available for “over a year” at the moment. This is great news for prospective viewers who might want to see where the story began or to get an idea of the overall themes and what to expect from either the Boiling Point TV series or the full-length film - or both.

If you’re going to be on holiday abroad when you want to enjoy the Boiling Point short film, unfortunately you won’t be able to watch this as you normally would at home thanks to regional restrictions. Luckily there’s an easy solution and you can use a VPN to continue watching. This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited/James Stack)

Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”

ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps: Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions. Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK. With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch the Boiling Point short film online.

(Image credit: Future)

Where to watch the Boiling Point TV series

Just like the Boiling Point short film, the new Boiling Point TV series is also available to watch via BBC. As we’ve seen before when the Wolf ending landed the same day as all the other episodes, the BBC has released all four instalments of the Boiling Point series in one go. However, for those who enjoy watching their favourite dramas over a period of weeks to build anticipation, the Boiling Point TV series is also airing weekly on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm.

The Boiling Point finale will air on Sunday 22nd October and just like with the Boiling Point short film, you would have to use a VPN to continue watching the show if you’re going to be on holiday at this time.

Some fans who’ve already raced through to the end of the Boiling Point TV series might already be eager to know if there’ll be a season 2. At the moment there’s been no confirmation of the show’s future but in the meantime as others continue to tune in each week to enjoy the BBC drama there’s plenty of time to re-watch the story from the beginning now you know where to watch the Boiling Point film and short film.