Where to watch the Boiling Point film as the BBC’s intense TV series draws us back into the high stakes of the culinary world
Fans might be wondering where to watch the Boiling Point film now that the TV series has picked up months after the ending's shocking scenes
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Wondering where to watch the Boiling Point film? You’re probably not alone as the BBC series has got us casting our minds back to what went down in the full-length movie.
Many of us might have been snuggling down with our best electric blanket and immersing ourselves in the new BBC Boiling Point series. Set six months after the Boiling Point film ending concluded with *that* shocking scene, the drama is a sequel that sees the return of quite a few familiar faces. But not everyone will remember all the events of the movie and others might not have ever seen the Boiling Point film before being introduced to the series or wanting to watch it.
Here we reveal where to watch the Boiling Point film as well as the original short film the storyline is based on and the Boiling Point series which continues to show just how pressurised it is to be a professional chef…
Where to watch the Boiling Point film
If you’ve newly immersed yourself in the high-octane culinary world of the Boiling Point series you might well be interested in discovering where to watch the Boiling Point film. The show is a sequel to the 2021 drama and whether you would like a recap or to watch it for the first time before diving into the series then there are several ways to do it. UK-based fans can currently watch the Boiling Point film for free via Channel 4’s on-demand platform. It’s listed as being available to view there until 30th October.
After this date it’s not yet known how fans can watch the Boiling Point film for free in the UK, though there are other ways to enjoy the intense movie again. The 2021 movie is available to purchase outright on Amazon Prime for £5.99 and to rent in HD for £3.49. You can also purchase the Boiling Point film via iTunes.
It’s potentially possible that at some point in the future how to watch the Boiling Point film will change as the movie has previously been released on Netflix. The 2019 Boiling Point short film and Boiling Point TV series are also both available to watch on a different platform and so who knows whether the Boiling Point film could follow them there in the not-too-distant future.
Where to watch the Boiling Point short film
Some fans might not know it but the Boiling Point film wasn’t where the whole Boiling Point storytelling journey started. The 2021 film was based upon a 2019 short film of the same name, also starring Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham as the lead chef and also directed by Philip Barantini. The Boiling Point short film is just 22 minutes long and the general idea for the storyline of a chef struggling to manage the intense pressure of the kitchen in his prestigious restaurant was expanded upon in the 2021 film. Anyone wondering how to watch the Boiling Point short film can enjoy it via BBC iPlayer now.
The BBC’s streaming platform sadly might not be where to watch the Boiling Point film but the short film is listed as being available for “over a year” at the moment. This is great news for prospective viewers who might want to see where the story began or to get an idea of the overall themes and what to expect from either the Boiling Point TV series or the full-length film - or both.
If you’re going to be on holiday abroad when you want to enjoy the Boiling Point short film, unfortunately you won’t be able to watch this as you normally would at home thanks to regional restrictions. Luckily there’s an easy solution and you can use a VPN to continue watching. This is a handy bit of software that changes your IP address so that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.
Our sister site, TechRadar, has tested all of the major VPN services and they rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. They say, “It’s compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services, and ranks among the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. So for a one-stop-shop, you can’t go wrong with Express.”
ExpressVPN service | Get 49% off and 3 months FREE
Ranked among one of the fastest VPN providers, this risk-free service is also compatible with all of your devices. Enjoy access to almost any streaming service, and if you don't like it there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.
If you've never installed a VPN before, don't worry, it's quick and easy. Just follow these three steps:
- Download and install the VPN following ExpressVPN's easy-to-follow instructions.
- Once you've installed your VPN, open the app and select your server location as anywhere in the UK.
- With your VPN installed and server location set to UK, you can now watch the Boiling Point short film online.
Where to watch the Boiling Point TV series
Just like the Boiling Point short film, the new Boiling Point TV series is also available to watch via BBC. As we’ve seen before when the Wolf ending landed the same day as all the other episodes, the BBC has released all four instalments of the Boiling Point series in one go. However, for those who enjoy watching their favourite dramas over a period of weeks to build anticipation, the Boiling Point TV series is also airing weekly on BBC One on Sundays at 9pm.
The Boiling Point finale will air on Sunday 22nd October and just like with the Boiling Point short film, you would have to use a VPN to continue watching the show if you’re going to be on holiday at this time.
Some fans who’ve already raced through to the end of the Boiling Point TV series might already be eager to know if there’ll be a season 2. At the moment there’s been no confirmation of the show’s future but in the meantime as others continue to tune in each week to enjoy the BBC drama there’s plenty of time to re-watch the story from the beginning now you know where to watch the Boiling Point film and short film.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Prince William enjoys off-duty afternoon as he makes lowkey appearance in a special public place
Prince William delighted football fans this afternoon, as he clocked off from royal duties to watch his team nab a major win...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Prince George was very nearly given a completely different name that Kate had her 'heart set on'
Prince George's name was nearly something completely different...
By Laura Harman Published
-
Is there a new series of Vera, how many seasons are there and how to watch the atmospheric drama as a heart-wrenching episode airs
You might be wondering if there's a new series of Vera after seeing As The Crow Flies air again and there's plenty to come from the ITV drama
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How to watch Annika season 2 and from the beginning as the atmospheric Nicola Walker drama is set to raise the stakes with its return
You might be wondering how to watch Annika now that season 2 is almost here after the season 1 ending delivered a shocking revelation
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Will there be a Wolf season 2 after the horrifying revelation at the end of the BBC drama’s finale?
Here's why I believe there could be a Wolf season 2 after the drama's intense ending and the big questions that would need to be answered
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Where to watch Endeavour seasons 1-8 and the final season as the hit Endeavour Morse drama ended with heartbreaking scenes
You might be wondering where to watch Endeavour seasons 1-8 and the final season as Morse’s journey in the prequel is finally over
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Is Grantchester season 8 the final season of the hit detective drama and will there be a season 9 as Will and Geordie are pushed to the limit?
Grantchester season 8 has finally landed but the return of Will and Geordie might have fans wondering if this will be their final appearance
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How to watch Wimbledon 2023 and which royals could make an appearance and when?
If you’re wondering how to watch Wimbledon 2023 we’ve got you covered so you don’t miss any iconic matches or royal appearances…
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
How to watch Outlander season 7 where you are so you don’t miss a single Claire and Jamie moment in the hit historical drama
If you're wondering how to watch Outlander season 7 you're probably not alone as war raises the stakes once again for Jamie and Claire
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Stanley Tucci reveals the one role he'd never play again after 'tough experience' making hugely popular film
Stanley Tucci wouldn't play this role again owing to the challenging experience he had getting into the mind of the character
By Aoife Hanna Published