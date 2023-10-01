Boiling Point film ending's final scene was seriously intense and now the BBC series is bringing fans back into the fast-paced culinary world

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Boiling Point film ending was incredibly heart-wrenching and ambiguous and some fans might want to remind themselves of all the major details before watching the BBC Boiling Point drama series.

Released in 2021, Boiling Point quickly attracted the attention of fans with its intriguing - not to mention shocking - depiction of the fast-paced intensity of working in a restaurant kitchen. The film starred Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham as Head Chef Andy Jones and from the very beginning the pressure quickly began to build. The Boiling Point film ending rounded this already evocative movie off in seriously dramatic style with a final scene that no doubt left many of us asking the same question - what happened to Andy? Now the BBC’s new Boiling Point series is set to return to the culinary world and take many returning characters’ stories further.

Here we explain the Boiling Point film ending, how and when to watch the Boiling Point series and whether or not the new drama is a direct sequel to the movie…

*Warning: Spoilers for the Boiling Point film ahead*

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited / Kevin Baker)

Boiling Point film ending explained and what happened to Andy?

Given the intense note the hit thriller set in the culinary world began with, it’s perhaps no surprise that the Boiling Point film ending was every bit as evocative. With the events of the entire film taking place across a single hugely busy night for Head Chef Andy’s restaurant, the closing stages see a customer at Jones & Sons experience a severe allergic reaction. Celebrity chef Alistair Skye - who had previously worked with Andy - quickly seized upon this tragedy and presented it to Andy as an opportunity to get rid of chef Carly.

(Image credit: BBC / Ascendant Fox / Kevin Baker)

He suggested that Carly should take the blame for the customer’s allergic reaction to save the restaurant and a potential partnership between Andy and Alistair. Meanwhile, the customer was taken to hospital and the kitchen staff came together with Jones & Sons’ Front of House manager Beth to try and determine who could have been responsible. Ultimately, the conclusion they came to was that it was Andy who’d done it, although Camille was the one who used walnut oil in one of the dishes.

The Head Chef had told Camille to do it and hadn’t known about the customer alerting the restaurant to her allergy. With things already tense, the situation escalated further after fellow chef Freeman called Andy out for his alcohol dependency, mistakes and lateness at work.

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited/James Stack)

Thanks to Carly, a fight was narrowly avoided but she decided she’d finally had enough and quit working for Jones & Sons after learning about how Alistair had wanted to lay the blame on her. Reeling from Carly’s pronouncement, Andy proceeded to seek solace in vodka and cocaine and then called his ex-wife.

He asked her to pass on his love to their son and promised to check into rehab, resolving to change his life and throwing away the alcohol and drugs. In a shocking twist, the Boiling Point film ending then snatched away the rather hopeful feeling when Andy collapsed on his way back to the kitchen and appeared to have a heart attack.

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited / Kevin Baker)

In the movie’s haunting final moments, we heard the voices of the kitchen staff calling Andy’s name. Many viewers might have come away from the Boiling Point film ending believing that Andy had passed away whilst others could have thought the slightly ambiguous nature meant that this wouldn’t be the end for the Head Chef. Now, however, the creation of the Boiling Point series will seemingly answer some all-important questions left by this cryptic final scene.

Is the Boiling Point series a sequel to the Boiling Point film?

The Boiling Point series is a sequel to the Boiling Point film but like Virgin River season 5 which picked up where season 4 left off, the BBC drama will start six to eight months after the events of the Boiling Point film ending. As revealed by the show’s director and producer Phil Barantini to the BBC, the series “hones” in on many of the characters we came to know in the movie but is set in an entirely different restaurant.

“We pick up the TV series around about six to eight months after Andy’s collapse,” he explained. “Carly, who was the sous chef for Jones & Sons is now the head chef and co-owner of her brand-new restaurant called Point North. She's brought most of the team from Jones & Sons with her. The series touches on social issues and things that are going on in the world, but it also really hones in on these individual characters and what they're going through.”

Hinting about what happened to Andy in the Boiling Point film ending, Ray Panthaki who plays Freeman who argued with Andy, described how the character is struggling with guilt in the series.

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited/ James Stack)

He shared, “Freeman feels partly responsible for what happened to Andy, Stephen Graham’s character. He's hanging on to a lot of guilt and blames himself for what happened to Andy. At the start of the series Freeman is still consumed by it, still trying to deal with it months after.”

“There is definitely a layer of something that is unfinished; something that hasn't been dealt with and hasn't healed in him,” Ray added. “This is all simmering underneath at the start of the series.”

Of course, Andy’s fate has still not yet been completely confirmed, but the way Phil described what happened as his "collapse" not his death could be very telling. As could how much it still affects Freeman and Stephen Graham is a returning cast member for the Boiling Point series.

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited/James Stack)

It could turn out that he’s going to appear via flashbacks or visions, or that Andy has been recovering and survived. Whatever happened, it seems that their time working with him will continue to have an impact upon his former colleagues. There will also be new characters joining the Boiling Point cast, including chef Bolton played by Shaun Fagan and chef Johnny played by Stephen Odubola.

How to watch the Boiling Point series

Whether you loved the Boiling Point film and can’t wait to see Stephen Graham back in the kitchen as Andy or are intrigued enough to dive right into the show, the place to go is BBC. Landing two years after the movie was released, the Boiling Point series is set to premiere on Sunday 1st October on BBC One. It will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer after broadcast too for anyone who would prefer to watch Boiling Point at a time that better suits you.

(Image credit: BBC / Boiling Point TV Limited/James Stack)

Sadly, for anyone living outside of the UK it’s not yet clear when and on which network it might be broadcast internationally. If you’re a UK resident but are going to be abroad when the Boiling Point series airs then you won’t be able to watch the show as you normally would at home thanks to regional restrictions. Luckily there’s an easy solution and you can use a VPN to continue watching.

(Image credit: Future)

What time is Boiling Point on?

The Boiling Point TV series will air at 9pm on Sundays on BBC One. It will then also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer shortly after broadcast, meaning viewers don’t have to tune in at this specific scheduling time every week to enjoy the drama.

How many episodes of Boiling Point are there?

Unlike other recent BBC dramas, from Wolf to The Woman in the Wall which were both slightly longer, the new Boiling Point series consists of four episodes. Each episode is an hour long, meaning that there’s still plenty of time for fans to be immersed fully in the intense world of Boiling Point and to connect with the array of characters and invested in their journeys.