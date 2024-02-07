Plans for Operation Menai Bridge have reportedly been in place since the start of King Charles’s reign and you might have heard about this royal codename.

In recent years the Royal Family have been seen taking a more personal and modern approach to engagements and public messages, however the monarchy still upholds plenty of important age-old traditions too. Many of these are shrouded in confusion for those outside the royal sphere, however the use of codewords is something some fans will be aware of, especially when it comes to the monarch.

Codewords for certain occasions are well-known, including Operation Golden Orb which referred to King Charles’s coronation. This isn’t the only operation name linked to His Majesty and plans for Operation Menai Bridge are already in place, in line with tradition.

What is Operation Menai Bridge?

The term Operation Menai Bridge is the codeword used for the death of King Charles III at some point in the future. It might seem premature to have this in place, but it’s in-keeping with how it’s been with previous monarchs and royals in general.

The codeword for the late Queen Elizabeth’s death was Operation London Bridge and it is understood that this had been decided upon as long ago as the 1960s, though there was also Operation Unicorn in the event that she died in Scotland, as she later did.

(Image credit: Photo by ZAC GOODWIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Over the years the actual plans for Operation Menai Bridge might change as they did for Operation London Bridge. Planning for Operation Menai Bridge reportedly started early on after King Charles ascended the throne in September 2022.

According to The Mirror, former royal close protection officer Simon Morgan claimed during an interview with Today on 19th September 2022 (the day of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral) that planning for Operation Menai Bridge would likely start in “earnest”.

"Unfortunately, as of tomorrow morning planning for Operation Menai Bridge will start in earnest," he alleged.

Why is it called Operation Menai Bridge?

Operation Menai Bridge got its name from the Menai Suspension Bridge in Wales which was designed by Thomas Telford. It opened in 1826 and was the world’s first iron suspension bridge. King Charles was Prince of Wales for 64 years, making him the longest-serving Prince of Wales.

(Image credit: Photos by R A Kearton/Getty Images)

He took this role incredibly seriously and studied Welsh history and language for a term at university in Aberystwyth. King Charles also spent time in Wales every summer and so in light of his strong connection to Wales, it’s a fitting tribute that Operation Menai Bridge is named after such an iconic Welsh bridge.

What will unfold when Operation Menai Bridge happens?

The exact details of what will happen when Operation Menai Bridge unfolds aren’t currently known, however the plans will include everything from the arrangements for his funeral, to how the government will be informed. It’s likely that the plans for Operation Menai Bridge will have similarities with Operation London Bridge.

When Queen Elizabeth died King Charles succeeded her as King with Queen Camilla as Queen Consort. His Majesty gave his first address to the nation as monarch the day after his mother’s passing.

The UK entered a period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth prior to her funeral service on 19th September and this lasted for 10 days, whilst the royal mourning period went on for longer. Flags at royal residences across the country had their flags lowered to half mast during this time too.

When Operation Menai Bridge does happen many of these traditions will likely be upheld again and Prince William will become King, with the Princess of Wales expected to be Queen Consort. The King’s Private Secretary is expected to be the one who will inform the Prime Minister, as Queen Elizabeth's was when she died.

Why are their codewords for royal deaths?

Operation Menai Bridge and Operation London Bridge are the codewords for King Charles and Queen Elizabeth’s deaths but other royals have codewords too. It’s believed that codewords were put in place originally as a way to help avoid leaking of news of a royal’s death to the media before an official announcement has been made to the public. Over the years the fact that codenames are used has become well-known.

(Image credit: Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

What are the other royal codewords?

Alongside Operation Menai Bridge and Operation London Bridge/Operation Unicorn, there are several other codewords publicly known for the deaths of certain high-profile royals. The late Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s codeword was Operation Forth Bridge which was named after a bridge in Edinburgh, in line with his title.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images)

The codeword for the death of the Queen Mother was Operation Tay Bridge and this was apparently the same as the one used for Princess Diana. The royal codewords didn’t always have ‘bridge’ as a common feature, as Hyde Park Corner was apparently the codeword used for the death of Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI. It’s also been reported by The Standard in the past that Operation Lion is supposedly the overarching codeword for any royal death.