We're obsessed with these pictures of Princess Catherine rocking Crocs for the ultimate sporty moment
Princess Catherine wearing Crocs is the unexpected fashion moment we didn't know we needed!
Princess Catherine wearing crocs is the image you need to see as old images of the Princess of Wales resurface.
- The Princess of Wales is known for her impeccable taste in footwear and fashion in general.
- For this reason, it was rather surprising when the Princess was snapped wearing a pair of divisive shoes - a pair of Crocs!
- In other royal news, Prince Harry was 'bored' and felt 'displaced' by William and Catherine's 'bougie family unit'.
Whether it's Princess Catherine's wedges or the summer shoes Princess Kate's been embracing more than ever, we love the Princess of Wales's eclectic collection of footwear. The Princess wears a selection of high street brands and designer labels and manages to never make any fashion footwear mistakes.
However, at the moment there is somewhat of a Croc renaissance and many people are divided when it comes to this style of comfortable plastic shoes.
Never one to miss a trend, images of the Princess of Wales in a pair of Crocs have resurfaced and show that the future Queen herself has previously worn this style of clogs.
Images from 2007 show the Princess, who was then known as Kate Middleton, wearing a pair of bright red clogs while she joined a rowing training session at the River Thames. Images of the future Queen and her team, The Sisterhood, suggest that the red clogs were part of their uniform for this training session as they trained to take part in a cross channel dragon boat race.
The Princess wore the shoes without socks and they were the perfect waterproof clog to wear while training as they provided grip and comfort while the Princess trained for this sporty endeavour.
The red clogs worn by the Princess are available to buy at Crocs and there are also a number of other styles and colours for those who want to emulate the Princess's style. The brand even sells lined clogs which are perfect for those who want to wear this style of shoe in the colder winter months.
Classic Crog, £44.99 | Crocs
Slip into your favourite clog and enjoy a custom fit, water-friendly design and ventilated forefoot for breathability. The croslite footbed moulds to your foot for a custom fit with excellent arch support. Buy a pair of Crocs™ Classic, the perfect shoe for the beach or boat.
We loved seeing the Princess in these comfy off-duty shoes and couldn't help but be reminded of the rare pictures of the Princess of Wales wearing Ugg boots and low-rise jeans. With both Uggs and Crocs coming back into fashion we can only hope that the Princess managed to hold onto these iconic pieces of footwear and we might spot her out and about in these shoes sometime soon!
