We love these throwback photos of Carole Middleton being the best seat neighbor at Wimbledon – and it shows where Princess Catherine learnt her people skills

There’s something so effortless about Carole Middleton’s way with people. That’s never more evident than when she makes friends with everyone around her at one of her favorite annual events, Wimbledon. These throwback photos show a summer-ready Carole putting everyone at ease – and giving us insight into where Catherine got her charm from.

Carole Middleton is known for her love of Wimbledon, the annual tennis tournament in London

These throwback photos of Carole prove she’s the ultimate seat neighbor, putting everyone at ease and sharing jokes with everyone, even world-famous soccer stars

Anyone for tennis? Well, we know Carole Middleton is always game.

Carole is a regular fixture at the Wimbledon tournament each year, where she showcases some of the best summer looks.

She’s known to attend the prestigious tournament with her children, son, James, and daughters Pippa and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, or with her husband, Michael.

While we can’t confirm if she'll be there again this year, it’s likely Carole and Michael will be in attendance for a number of the games, especially as they’ll be looking at huge life changes following the sale of their business, Party Pieces, earlier this month.

Which means we’ll no doubt get more lessons in effortless summer style from Carole.

If we need any more proof Carole serves up inspiration, let's look at her Wimbledon 2018 look.

Carole showed off her bronzed legs in a short, broderie anglaise design white dress.

The crisp white outfit had an added youthful edge thanks to the popular broderie design which is a favorite with everyone from the likes of Beyoncé to Carole’s daughter Catherine, the Princess of Wales.

Carole also showed off how to perfectly rock a shorter length dress in a way that’s still sophisticated and appropriate for any occasion. The broderie dress sat a few inches above Carole’s knees.

Carole kept the crisp, white look simple and unfussy, pairing it with just a pair of classic, dark sunglasses. A timeless white dress is one of Carole’s go-to choices, as we also raved about her simple, tailored shift dress earlier this year.

Perhaps because she was so cool and free in her perfect summer outfit, but Carole’s breeziness is evident in the photos from the day, too.

Captured laughing away with different guests in the Royal Box, Carole even appears to enjoy a bit of flirtatious fun with soccer hunk, Gerard Pique.

The Spanish soccer player, Pique – who is the ex-husband of pop star Shakira – is clearly charmed by Carole, as he’s seen beaming from ear to ear in many of the photos of the pair.

Oh, to be a fly on the wall in Wimbledon’s Royal Box.