We doubt you'll guess what Prince William's favourite Christmas song is

We doubt you'll be able to guess what Prince William's favourite Christmas song is as the future King once revealed his “jolly” choice.

With Christmas nearly here many people will be wrapping up in their best winter coats and enjoying some last-minute shopping and socialising, where plenty of places will be playing our favourite festive music. There’s nothing that quite gets you in the mood for the festive season like a good Christmas song and it seems this is the same for the royals too. However, Prince William’s favourite Christmas song probably isn’t the first that comes to mind when you consider what the top royal-approved tunes might be.

Opening up during an appearance on the Royal Marsden Hospital’s radio station in 2021, the Prince of Wales explained that whilst he could say the chart-topping All I Want For Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey, he’d chosen Feliz Navidad.

Originally released in 1970, Feliz Navidad (which translates to Merry Christmas) is sung by Jose Feliciano. It celebrates this magical time of year with lyrics in both Spanish and English and over the years has charted in plenty of countries around the world, with its peak position in the UK charts understood to be 21.

It seems the future King is also a huge fan and many fans likely wouldn’t have immediately thought of this when considering Prince William’s favourite Christmas song. He did admit that he’s also a huge fan of Mariah Carey’s Christmas classic but feels that Feliz Navidad is just that bit more “jolly” this time of year.

As per OK!, he explained to host Barry Alston at the time, “For this particular chat with you Barry, I’m gonna say ‘Feliz Navidad’ is my favourite Christmas song because it’s a bit different".

“I could say Mariah Carey, who I love dearly as well,” he said. “That’s a good one and obviously there are many others, but I think I’ll probably go with ‘Feliz Navidad.’ It’s a bit more jolly.”

Prince William has been President of the Royal Marsden Hospital since 2007 and during his special radio appearance he went on to reveal far more festive details than just his favourite “jolly” Christmas tune.

As per The Sun, Prince of Wales also revealed the games that he, Kate and Prince George, Charlotte and Louis love to play during the festive season - and they apparently leave some family members feeling very “cross”.

"We are playing board games with the children quite a lot. We love Monopoly, that's good and Risk, have you played Risk before?” he said, responding to a listeners’ question about his favourite board game.

Prince William continued, “That's a good board game, it goes on for hours and usually everyone gets very cross because they lose. But that's what I like playing!"

It seems the Prince of Wales’s competitive spirit comes out at Christmas when he plays games with his family. The royals traditionally gather at Sandringham House in Norfolk for the festive period and enjoy their celebrations largely out of the public eye with the exception of their walk to church on Christmas Day. Last year Prince Louis made his debut alongside his older siblings and parents and many fans will no doubt be excitedly expecting to see another Wales family appearance this Christmas.