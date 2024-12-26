We can’t stop thinking about Duchess Sophie’s cornflower blue Christmas outfit
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh was the picture of radiance and calm as she joined members of the Royal Family for their Christmas morning walkabout
Much like Kate Middleton, who stuck to a familiar style in a monochrome green look, Sophie decided to keep things monochromatic, wearing a gorgeous symphony of soft blues.
The Duchess did what the Royals do best – championing plenty of British brands for the occasion.
Shop Duchess Sophie inspired coats
Sophie wore a custom colour of the Kalonice Wrap Coat Dress, a fusion of classic tailoring and modern sophistication which includes delicate pleat detailing on the back and a sleek belt cinching the waist.
Inspired by Duchess Sophie's silhouette? This satin midi dress plays with similar shape and colour but can be worn with more versatility, making it a shrewd investment.
Sophie turned to Emilia Wickstead – a favourite designer of both hers and Kate Middleton – for her elegant coat dress. She is believed to be wearing the Emilia Wickstead Kalonice Waistcoat Midi dress in a shade of indigo.
Playing with tones, Sophie wore a Jane Taylor hat in a deeper blue shade.
Sophie’s stunning seagrass bag comes from the brand Strathberry, a favourite for the royals. She is wearing the East/West mini crossbody bag.
Perfectly capturing the royal’s knack for mixing high and low, Sophie’s weatherproof boots are from high-street favourite, Reiss. The tan leather boots were a sensible choice for the potentially muddy walk, while still looking stylish – proving the power of investing in the perfect boot.
Shop a range of perfect winter boots
Stylish and timeless, these plus suede knee high boots come with a block heel for wearability and comfort, while still looking ultra luxe.
Set on low, comfortable block heels, with zip fastenings down the sides, these are versatile and durable boots that will look great no matter the occasion.
Keeping the rest of her look simple, Sophie wore her blonde hair in a low ponytail and opted for a pale, pink eyeshadow and matching lip.
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked at ease walking alongside her daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, as she greeted well-wishers queuing up to see the Royal Family before their annual church service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham.
For Sophie, she was no doubt enjoying having the family under one roof again for the festivities. Lady Louise currently spends most of her time studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland.
This is where Lady Louise’s cousin, Prince William, also studied – and where he met his now wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales.
