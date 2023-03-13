We can't stop admiring Princess Iman's wedding dress with its delicate lace detailing and simplistic cut but it's her diamond tiara that really wows

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Iman's wedding celebrations were shared by her proud family, including her mother Queen Rania Al Abdullah, as she married Jameel Thermiotis. The bride wowed in her elegant gown and stunning jewelry - especially that tiara.

Princess Iman's wedding celebrations were celebrated on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

The first born daughter of Queen Rania and King Abdullah II of Jordan married a non royal.

(Image credit: Royal Hashemite Court /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

There's nothing quite like the excitement of royal nuptials and Princess Iman's wedding hit all the right chords as the 26-year-old Jordanian royal walked down the aisle.

The Princess - who studied at Parson’s School of Design in New York - stunned in a white Dior gown, with a long lace veil, and an incredible Chaumet tiara. Like other royal families around the globe, this particular tiara is a family heirloom and, per Vogue Arabia (opens in new tab), belonged to her paternal grandmother, Princess Muna al-Hussein.

(Image credit: Handout/Jordanian Royal Court/Getty Images)

The traditional ceremony took place at Beit Al Urdun Palace in Amman. Tatler (opens in new tab)reports that as a part of their service, the Iman laid out the terms of the marriage, after which the couple signed their wedding contract and exchanged rings.

This moment was witnessed by the other three men in Princess Iman's life - her dad, King Abdullah II, and her brothers, Crown Prince Hussein and Prince Hashem.

(Image credit: Royal Hashemite Court /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Queen Rania shared an Instagram post, celebrating her daughter's nuptials, which read, "Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!"

Ahead of the ceremony, the Queen also shared shots from inside the Princess' traditional henna party. During the event, which appeared to be a total hoot, the Princess donned another all-white dress, accessorizing it with the Bruce Oldfield belt her mother wore during her 1993 wedding.

Whether the accessory of choice was the Princess 'something borrowed' or not, is unclear, but what we do know is that she's always had a very close bond with her mother. In fact, Queen Rania has never shied away from sharing her utter devotion to her daughters, who were born on the exact same day, four years apart.

In one candid post, celebrating their birthdays, she said, "Our friendship gets stronger as you both get older… Couldn’t have asked for better besties. Happy birthday Iman and Salma ❤️."

(Image credit: Royal Hashemite Court /Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The girl power doesn't stop there as the Jordanian Queen has become known as an influential international figure owing to her work advocating for tolerance, compassion, and promoting empathy between people of all cultures and backgrounds.

Via her role as Queen and her advocacy work, she bonded with Camilla Queen Consort. Back when she was still a Duchess, Camilla and Queen Rania were photographed during a royal tour alongside King Charles.

During the tour, the Queen Consort visited the Queen Rania Family and Child Center in Jabal Nasr, where the Jordanian Queen showed her some of its programs that focus on the well-being of children and families.