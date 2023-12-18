We can't get over how much Kate Middleton looks like Prince Louis in this rare baby photo from 1983

We can't believe how much Kate Middleton looks like Prince Louis in this adorable throwback pic the Prince and Princess of Wales just shared.

In a new post on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable image of Princess Catherine when she was just a child. The caption of the post read, "Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives. 📸 of The Princess, Christmas 1983."



The image showed the Princess who would have been nearly two years old in the photo, wearing an adorable button-up shirt with a navy cardigan. The image was clearly taken around the festive season as Kate was sat at the table which was adorned with candles and a golden angel centrepiece, the background also showed a festive wreath decorating the mantelpiece.

Although the purpose of the image was to promote Catherine's festive carol concert, Together at Christmas and her Early Childhood project, fans were far more focused on the fact that the Princess looked just like her youngest son in the image.

"Omg that's just Louis😭😭😭," said one commenter. "I see Prince Louis 😍😍," said another. "Copy and pasted Little Louis 😍," joked a third.

A fourth commenter said, "I think we can all agree Louis is the spitting image of his mother.....the Middleton gene is visible." Another joked that the royals were tricking them and in fact this was just a photo of Louis. "You're absolutely lying, this is Louis 😭👌🏽," said the royal fan.

Princess Catherine's brother, James Middleton also commented on this post with his support. James commented with a single red love heart emoji, to show his support for his sister.

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Louis isn't the only member of the Royal Family who bears a striking resemblance to a relative. A Princess Charlotte portrait prompted 'mini Queen Elizabeth' comments earlier this yeat as royal fans insisted that the Princess had inherited a strong Windsor gene and looked just like her great-grandmother. Similarly, fans are quick to say that Prince George looks just like Prince William in some of his portraits and will grow up to look just like his dad.