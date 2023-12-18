We can't get over how much Kate Middleton looks like Prince Louis in this rare baby photo from 1983

Kate Middleton looks like Prince Louis in this adorable throwback image from the 1980s that the Prince and Princess of Wales just shared

Kate Middleton looks like Prince Louis
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Laura Harman
By Laura Harman
published

We can't believe how much Kate Middleton looks like Prince Louis in this adorable throwback pic the Prince and Princess of Wales just shared.

In a new post on social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an adorable image of Princess Catherine when she was just a child. The caption of the post read, "Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives. 📸 of The Princess, Christmas 1983."

The image showed the Princess who would have been nearly two years old in the photo, wearing an adorable button-up shirt with a navy cardigan. The image was clearly taken around the festive season as Kate was sat at the table which was adorned with candles and a golden angel centrepiece, the background also showed a festive wreath decorating the mantelpiece. 

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A photo posted by on

Spare by Prince Harry | £14 at Amazon

Spare by Prince Harry | £14 at Amazon

Reflecting upon his experience of life as a member of the Royal Family, Prince Harry gives fascinating insights and revelations all in his own words. This best-seller reflects upon everything from the loss of Princess Diana to Prince Harry's love story with Meghan Markle.

View Deal

Although the purpose of the image was to promote Catherine's festive carol concert, Together at Christmas and her Early Childhood project, fans were far more focused on the fact that the Princess looked just like her youngest son in the image.

"Omg that's just Louis😭😭😭," said one commenter. "I see Prince Louis 😍😍," said another. "Copy and pasted Little Louis 😍," joked a third.

A fourth commenter said, "I think we can all agree Louis is the spitting image of his mother.....the Middleton gene is visible." Another joked that the royals were tricking them and in fact this was just a photo of Louis. "You're absolutely lying, this is Louis 😭👌🏽," said the royal fan.

Princess Catherine's brother, James Middleton also commented on this post with his support. James commented with a single red love heart emoji, to show his support for his sister.

Prince Louis attends a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre

(Image credit: Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Louis isn't the only member of the Royal Family who bears a striking resemblance to a relative. A Princess Charlotte portrait prompted 'mini Queen Elizabeth' comments earlier this yeat as royal fans insisted that the Princess had inherited a strong Windsor gene and looked just like her great-grandmother. Similarly, fans are quick to say that Prince George looks just like Prince William in some of his portraits and will grow up to look just like his dad.

Laura Harman
Laura Harman

Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.


Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.


Latest