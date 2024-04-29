Born in 2015, Princess Charlotte is the daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales. And while she's still one of the youngest royals in the family, the princess has already attended many a royal outing, from charity events to gracing the balcony at Buckingham Palace during the 2023 Coronation.

She is often photographed looking joyful and smiley as she grows into being part of a new generation of royalty.

The princess has also had many standout moments from her appearances thus far as the daughter of the future King and Queen. Pulling faces, trying her hand at sports and showing her caring side as a sibling, Princess Charlotte has often stolen the show while out and about.

Below, we have put together 32 of our favourite funny, heart-warming and just plain adorable moments where Princess Charlotte stole the show...

32 times Princess Charlotte stole the show

Being a caring older sister

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales has often been pictured sharing sweet moments with young fans and members of the public alike. Here, Princess Charlotte showed just how much she takes after her mother in this loving picture taken of her and Prince Louis. They both looked totally engrossed in reading the Platinum Jubilee celebration book. Awww!

Holding flowers in Cardiff, Wales

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On a visit to Wales in 2022, Princess Charlotte is the picture of a graceful young royal as she delicately holds a bunch of flowers with a smart plaited hairstyle featuring an adorable pale blue bow. The Prince and Princess of Wales and their children were out and about to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Getting into the action at Wimbledon

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As we all know we get many of our facial expressions from our parents, even if we ourselves don't see it. Pictured here are Catherine, Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte sharing the same funny expression and looking very engrossed in the Men’s Final at Wimbledon in 2023. Princess Catherine herself is no stranger to getting caught showing her goofy and light-hearted side, but by the jaw-dropping look on both of their faces, it was definitely a gripping match and we're not quite sure who looks more in shock! Definitely a worthy mother/daughter scene-stealing moment.

Partying at the Platinum Jubilee

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The princess absolutely stole the show (and our hearts!) here as she sat excitedly next to her brother Prince George having bundles of fun at the Platinum Jubilee Party in 2022. They both looked cheerily onwards as they took part in the celebrations to commemorate 70 years of their great-grandmother's reign.

The princess pulling an adorable funny face

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A very young Princess Charlotte pulled an adorably cheesy face as she watched on during the 2016 Trooping the Colour. Dressed in an adorable pink embroidered dress and with her hair neatly away from her face, she gave us one of her most innocent show-stealing moments as she excitedly looked to the sky (probably during the traditional flypast).

Matching with Mum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matching with mum is always a good idea and one that will always stop the show and grab everyone's attention. Princess Charlotte looked as sweet as ever as she attended the Easter Mattins Service at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in a lovely blue spring dress featuring a flower pattern. Her mother Catherine, Princess of Wales once again nailed the Quiet Luxury luxury trend sporting a bright blue monochromatic dress and elegant matching hat.

Christmas day fun

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On the annual visit to Sandringham Church for Christmas Day, Princess Charlotte stole the show in a beautiful burgundy knee-length winter coat that had a Peter-pan collar and buttons down the front.

Cousinly love with Lena Tindall

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing adorable cousinly love to popular royal couple Mike and Zara Tindall’s daughter Lena, Princess Charlotte looked as if she was entertaining her younger relative by reading the Platinum Jubilee book to her.

The young Princess pulling this hilarious funny face

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pulling a hilariously funny face, this iconic funny moment from Princess Charlotte happened as she watched a clearly thrilling swimming competition during the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The same can't be said for her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who look the picture of royal elegance and formality as they clap with rather straight-faced expressions...

Avoiding the noise at Trooping the Colour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This iconic picture was taken on the celebration to mark the official birthday of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 when none of the Waleses children seemed to be enjoying the aeroplane noises...

Family time at a Christmas Carol Service

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Attending the Together at Christmas Carol Service in 2023, Princess Charlotte looked elegant and still somehow giddy with excitement as she sat beside her brother Louis and mum, Catherine, Princess of Wales. She stole the show in a classic burgundy Peter-pan collared coat of a deep red colour and had her hair beautifully braided away from her face. The service is held every year in London's Westminster Abbey at the beginning of December to mark the countdown to Christmas.

Bonding over a game of tennis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Getting wrapped up in a game of tennis is a family affair that everyone seems to get involved with - just one of the many candid photos we love of the Wales family. Pictured are Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and the Prince of Wales all triumphantly celebrating the win of Carlos Alcaraz during the Wimbledon Final in 2023. Princess Charlotte’s outstretched hands show that she was definitely the most excited even with her mother, Princess Catherine sat next to her with a wide, open-mouthed expression!

Trying her hand at archery

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Watched on by an adoring crowd, Princess Charlotte absolutely stole the show here as she proudly tried her hand at archery while taking part in the Big Help Out in 2023 and, naturally, seems to be doing very well at it! This was part of the celebrations that marked the ascension of King Charles III to the throne.

On the way to school

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Skipping on her way to school, Princess Charlotte looked very excited as she proudly walked in her uniform with beautifully braided hair. She was accompanied by her brothers, Princes George and Prince Louis and her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales.

A less than amused princess

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here we have the Prince and Princess of Wales and their daughter, Charlotte, watching the Men's Horizontal Bar Final and Women's Floor Exercise Final on day five of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Princess Charlotte gave us this iconic scene-stealing moment as she looked on in a less than amused manner, nestled in between her parents.

Channelling her inner Lioness

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Channelling her inner Lioness, a young Princess Charlotte looked very excited and invested while kicking about a football with her brother Prince George at Billingbear Polo Club in 2019.

Royally funny faces

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Between the many young royals we see at events, they always give us at least a few show-stopping moments. On this day during the 2023 Trooping the Colour, Princess Charlotte and her brothers gave us plenty of such moments. Princess Charlotte in particular looked on in awe as she screwed up her face to catch a glimpse of the rather thrilling aerial display.

Saying hello to the RAF flypast

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte gave us a sweet but still scene-stealing moment as she rather elegantly practised a royal wave to the aerial display going on above Buckingham Palace, in 2017.

Playfully hiding behind her hair

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking very sweet but also perhaps a little tired from the day's excitement, Princess Charlotte shared some quality mother-daughter time with her mother Catherine, Princess of Wales on the final day of Wimbledon in 2023.

A future career in drumming?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte stood next to her mother as she chatted to Welsh weather presenter and drummer Owain Wyn Evans during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in 2022. We can't help but wonder if there might be a future career in drumming for this excitable young royal…

Relaxing at the tennis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Very much one of the many cute royal kid moments that have taken place over the years, Princess Charlotte looked super unbothered and very much off duty as she is pictured with her hands clasped behind her head as she kicks back and relaxes whilst watching the Men’s Final of the Wimbledon tennis competition in 2023. Clearly, someone was enjoying their front-row seat in the royal box during what we can only assume was a very entertaining game of tennis...

Having a blast at the coronation concert

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte, wearing a smart white coat and pictured here among many other royals and well-known faces, looked as joyful as ever as she had a blast during the Windsor Castle Coronation Concert in 2023. The entire crowd is seen waving flags, clapping and energetically singing along with some of the performances taking place to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Stealing the show at her own Christening

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the earliest pictures of Princess Charlotte seen out was at her very own Christening, in July 2015. She wore an adorable embroidered dress as she was tenderly held by her mother Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Princess Charlotte, the band conductor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stealing the show and conducting a band, Princess Charlotte looked an absolute natural and thoroughly amused whilst she practised her skills next to her brother Prince George in this heart-warming picture taken in Cardiff, Wales in 2022.

Trooping the Colour 2018

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte looked adorable as she waved to the excited crowd below during the Trooping the Colour in 2018. The day was a memorable one for young royals stealing the show, as Savannah Phillips (pictured centre) gave us many hilarious photos cheering the procession and even more famously shushing Prince George...

What on earth is going on here?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re not exactly sure what is going on in this photo taken of the young Princess seemingly having a nervous chew on her hair during the 2023 Men’s Final at Wimbledon. Her mother, Catherine Princess of Wales seems to be explaining the game and its goings on to a clearly riveted Princess.

Practising her royal wave

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Practising the wave she will no doubt be making many times over her life as a royal, Princess Charlotte stole the show as she sweetly and elegantly looked out at the crowd below during the 2022 Platinum Jubilee celebrations for her late great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.

First day of school for Princess Charlotte

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Charlotte looked school picture-ready as she and her brother wore matching school uniforms on their way to the first day of the new school year in September 2019.

This iconic tongue out moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of us have seen this picture at least once, making it one of Princess Charlotte’s most standout moments so far. She was playfully telling the crowd below how she truly felt as she was snapped sticking her tongue out at the King’s Cup Regatta in Cowes, England.

Royally unimpressed

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking royally unimpressed, Prince Charlotte stole the show in this hilarious snap taken during Wimbledon 2023. While her mother, Princess Catherine, looked on in deep concentration and was no doubt closely following the often tense moments that unfolded during the world-famous tennis competition, Princess Charlotte clearly had other ideas.

Who doesn't love opening a present?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When you're a child, opening a present is the most exciting feeling in the world - no matter what's inside. Back in 2022, Princess Charlotte was pictured excitedly taking a peek inside a rather luxurious and enviable Fortnum & Masons gift bag given to guests attending the Platinum Pageant for the Platinum Jubilee of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

A comforting hug from mum

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine, Princess of Wales put on her best protective Mum face as she comforts a rather upset Princess Charlotte sitting on her lap during the Trooping the Colour in 2018.