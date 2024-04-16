32 candid pictures of the Wales family, from world tours to family days out

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been two of the most photographed individuals for years now, starting from the time they made their fairy tale romance official.

But as their love story blossomed, with the historic Royal Wedding in 2011, and the arrival of their three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - their popularity only grew and grew.

Royal fans are always delighted when the Wales family step out together, and these candid photos capture the joy, humour and love between the future of the monarchy.

32 candid pictures of the Waleses as a family

A happy family on the school run



Only the Wales family can make the school run look so iconic. All five were full of smiles as they enjoyed a sunny walk to their school, the Lambrook School near Ascot, in 2022.

Catherine was exuding Quiet Luxury in a brown polka dot Rixo midi-dress with matching brown suede heels as she held hands with her two sons.

William looked the proud papa in his classic blue suit, with Princess Charlotte clinging on to his hand.

Cheering on Dad at the polo



There's a lovely sense of normality about this family outing for the Wales clan.

Catherine - who had to juggle three young children - was seen fussing around with Prince Louis and all his baby essentials as her two toddlers clambered all over the back seats of their car.

The family were out in the sun to cheer on dad, Prince William, in a game of polo at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day.

A well-travelled family



A couple of years before the Wales family unit was complete as a fab five (Louis was born in April 2018), the then family of four enjoyed a stylish visit to Canada.

The hugely popular royals were met with well-wishers and crowds throughout their North America trip, and even their arrival brought the kind of royal glamour and spectacle fans had come to hope for.

Looking effortlessly stylish in matching shades of blue, William, Catherine, George and Charlotte stepped off the plane looking every inch regal.

Flowers for Kate and Charlotte



Prince Louis, only four years old at the time, had to stay home when his family made a trip to Cardiff Castle in 2022.

The Princess of Wales looked radiant in a red coat dress by Eponine London, and she was given a bouquet of flowers by fans.

Touchingly, Princess Charlotte got a taste of her future, joining her parents for the walkabout and also being presented with her own flowers.

William and George also had a matching moment, in smart blue suits.

Getting back to basics



May 2023 was a monumental time for the Royal Family - with King Charles Coronation taking place on May 6.

To celebrate the Coronation, Charles also planned nationwide festivities including the Big Help Out, encouraging people to go out and partake in charity or community activities.

Leading by example, the entire Wales family enjoyed some back-to-basics fun as they joined the Scouts in Slough, where they got to do things like archery and toasting marshmallows.

On their way to Charlotte's christening



On July 5, 2015, Princess Charlotte was christened at the Church of St Mary Magdalene, Sandringham.

The glamorous mum wore a tailored white Alexander McQueen dress, which she kept remarkably clean as she pushed the pram towards the church, followed by Prince William and a young George.

Following the service, the proud family threw a tea party at Sandringham House where guests were served slices of christening cake, a tier taken from William and Catherine's wedding cake.

William, Catherine and George go to the zoo



In 2014, the Wales family was just a trio - after welcoming their first son, Prince George, in July 2013.

Taking the infant with them on a trip to Australia, the family got to share some adorable moments together.

In one sweet, candid memory, Prince William and Catherine beamed as they presented their son with a toy bilby during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Taronga Zoo in Sydney.

Dad-daughter affection at Trooping the Colour



For Trooping the Colour 2023, the whole Wales family put on a regal display as they happily posed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for crowds of thousands.

What was particularly endearing about this particular photo was the sweet moment caught between Prince William and Princess Charlotte.

William held his only daughter's shoulders in a protective embrace, and Charlotte in return held on to her father's hands. How sweet!

Louis isn't enthralled by the Coronation



For the Coronation of King Charles III, all of the Wales family were in attendance. While Prince William and Princess Catherine sat with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, their eldest son was picked to be one of his grandfather's Pages of Honour.

Despite all the excitement of the historic occasion - and in spite of his older brother being involved in the action - Prince Louis wasn't too impressed.

The funny young royal was snapped yawning away as he sat with his family.

The first day of school, 2019



Before the family made their move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, they were London residents who, like many families, would enjoy taking their children to school.

In 2019, William and Catherine looked every inch the proud parents as they walked Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Thomas's Battersea school.

Prince Louis' scene-stealing starts young



There are plenty of times Prince Louis has stolen the show as the rambunctious royal has made his mark in his young years, and his hilarious antics started out from his very first appearance!

A baby Louis joined his family for Trooping the Colour in 2019, and while his siblings watched the flypast with glee, Louis was proving a handful.

Throwing his arms around and pulling funny facial expressions, even Queen Camilla was (delightfully) distracted by the little one.

The family of four in Canada



A regal quarter, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrived in style for a children's party for military families during their Royal Tour of Canada in 2016.

It was cute to see the family enjoying a more relaxed time together, with William dressed down in a jumper and holding his son's hand, while Catherine was all smiles with a young Charlotte in her arms.

(And don't worry, Louis wasn't left out. The youngest Wales child wasn't born until 2018!)

A relaxed night at the Panto



Usually, when fans get to see the Wales family out and about, they're adhering to royal protocol.

However, for a more relaxed and informal night out in 2020, William and Catherine took their children out to see a special Pantomime performance in London.

Coming months after the coronavirus pandemic all but shut down the world, the excited kids got to dress down (avoiding the usual protocol of suits or shorts).

Prince Louis tries to blow out his candle



Another family outing for the Waleses, another example of Prince Louis bringing the joy!

All five members of the family attended the Princess of Wales's third annual Together at Christmas carol concert in 2023, held at Westminster Abbey.

Louis perhaps didn't understand that the candle was meant to be lit as he cheekily went to blow it out, much to the amusement of Princess Charlotte. In other scenes shared on social media at the time, Louis also tried to blow out Charlotte's candle. Classic younger brother antics!

William cracks Dad jokes



Sure, Prince William is the heir to the throne and a future King, but to Princess Charlotte, he's just 'Dad.' And that, apparently, means that William inherited the trait all fathers come into possession of - making cheesy jokes.

During a special outing for Mum, Dad and daughter, the trio attended the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games where Prince William was caught making Charlotte and Catherine laugh with some goofy antics.

A colour co-ordinated outing



The family that dresses together, impresses together.

Blue is a signature colour for the Royal Family - and there's actually a reason why, with some experts suggesting the colour represents authority, trustworthiness and reliability - and all five of the Waleses co-ordinated in the royal hue during the Easter service at Windsor Castle in 2023.

For those curious, the Princess of Wales's stunning rich blue look included a bespoke royal blue coat dress designed by Catherine Walker, and a matching hat by Lock & Co.

Christmas morning, 2022



A classic family moment in 2022, when William and Catherine led their three children to a church service.

The royals have been making their annual Sandringham church appearance for decades, but what we love about this candid image is the funny moment between Louis and William.

While we can only speculate, Louis looks like he's trying to barter with his father, probably wanting to go home and play with his presents (which the royals actually open a day earlier, on Christmas Eve, as a nod to their German heritage.)

William and Catherine taking out their eldest



In 2020, Prince William and Princess Catherine treated Prince George to some special one-on-one time as they all supported England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final.

It was a huge deal for the nation as England made their first tournament final since 1966.

Football-mad George and William - both lifelong Aston Villa fans, and William is the President of the Football Association - were in full cheer, but alas, England were not victorious.

A cute sibling moment at the Coronation



An adorable moment was caught during the Coronation of King Charles III in May 2023, when siblings Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte were caught chatting away.

They sat with their parents, but Prince George was busy carrying out his important duties as a Page of Honour to his grandfather, the King.

A family Wimbledon trip



Fans have got used to the Princess of Wales's best reactions at sports events over the years, as the athletic royal regularly loses her cool during some of her favourite tournaments, including Wimbledon and the Rugby World Cup.

Well, the whole family got in on the fun for the 2023 Men's Wimbledon final.

The Princess of Wales was joined by Prince William and two of their children - Prince George and Princess Charlotte - who all had equally boisterous reactions to the drama on the centre court.

A matching moment



Looking perfect in pastel, the Wales family of four (this was in 2016, pre-Louis) came together for a tour of Germany.

If the thought of travelling with two toddlers wasn't stressful enough, somehow the Prince and Princess of Wales planned out a perfectly coordinated pastel aesthetic.

The lilac Emilia Wickstead dress was a serene choice, and she matched Princess Charlotte's adorable dress and George's checked shirt.

Charlotte in charge



Like any parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales tend to treat each of their three children to a bit of special quality time, leaving the siblings at home for a rare treat.

Princess Charlotte got to spend the day with Mum and Dad watching the England versus India Women's hockey match during the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

We love how happy the young Princess looked having her parents to herself - and how she took charge of the situation with her confident body language.

Christmas with Mum's side of the family



Christmas 2016 was a special one for the Wales family - instead of spending the festivities with the royals at Sandringham, as has been tradition for decades, they went and spent time with the Middleton side of the family in Berkshire.

Catherine looked in her element, spending the Christmas holiday with her two children and her own siblings, James and Pippa Middleton.

The Platinum Jubilee concert - party time



The summer of 2022 was a highlight for the Royal Family, who all got to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's history-making Platinum Jubilee.

The royals came out in force to commemorate 70 years of their matriarch, and the Wales family were front and centre for the celebrations.

A young Louis wasn't perhaps ready for the big crowds and late night, but William, Catherine, George and Charlotte represented their family with happy smiles, plenty of singing along and dancing aplenty.

A day out for a young family



An adorable moment for the young Wales family came in 2014 when new parents Prince William and Princess Catherine took a young Prince George to London's Natural History Museum.

They say you get to see the world through a child's eyes when you become a parent, and George's joy at the butterfly was definitely contagious.

Great reactions at Trooping the Colour, 2023



Prince William and Princess Catherine were joined by their three children for another iconic photo from the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The family of five were all amused by Prince Louis' usual cheekiness. Louis could barely contain his excitement as the flypast roared overhead, but even Prince George's face was one for the books.

A family day out for a shared passion



The Wales family paid a special visit to the Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in July 2023.

It was a special moment for both parents to share their love and history of aviation with their children.

William served with the Royal Air Force and emergency air ambulance service as a helicopter pilot. Catherine also has a poignant connection, as her paternal grandfather, Captain Peter Middleton, was a trained pilot. In a 'small world' moment, the Princess' grandfather embarked on a two-month flight expedition with Prince William's grandfather, Prince Philip.

Louis has fun with his mum and siblings for the Platinum Jubilee



For the triumphant Platinum Jubilee, Princess Catherine brought all three of her children to witness a truly once-in-a-lifetime spectacle.

The daytime Platinum Jubilee pageant was a massive celebration, including marching bands, street theatre, dance, plus spotlighting the very best of Carnival, May Day, Mela, Fiesta and Mardi Gras to reflect every decade from the 1950s to the present.

Prince Louis - who often is too young for the big days out - loved being with his siblings and Mum, and he and his siblings' reactions nearly stole the whole show.

Celebrating the Coronation



The day after the historic Coronation of King Charles III, Prince William and Princess Catherine attended the iconic concert held in honour of His Majesty.

Louis was perhaps a little too young for this late-night party, but George and Charlotte joined their parents, plus other members of the Royal Family, for a truly memorable moment.

The Wales family were all up on their feet, filled with pride as they danced away to the special acts performing on the night, including Katy Perry, Take That and Lionel Richie.

A candid photo of a new family



This candid moment marks a very special chapter in the Wales family, as it was the photo that officially made them a family.

Prince William and Princess Catherine welcomed the first of their three children on July 22, 2013.

Their family would be extended with the arrival of Princess Charlotte on May 2, 2015 and completed with Prince Louis' birth on April 23, 2018.

Coming together for the nation



In April 2020, the United Kingdom was just one of many countries which shut down and changed what we knew as normal after the coronavirus pandemic hit.

With the nation facing an unprecedented chapter, the Wales family did what they do best and lifted the mood with a heartfelt appearance as part of the BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief Big Night In.

Leading by example, the entire family came out and clapped for the key workers keeping the country safe.

All smiles at Trooping the Colour, 2022



Trooping the Colour in 2022 would prove to be important for a sombre reason - it was the last one with Queen Elizabeth II as monarch. Her Majesty would pass away on September 8 that year.

This makes the fact that the Wales family had one of their happiest photos taken on the day even more touching.

All five of them were out to celebrate the Queen's official birthday, and their smiles say it all.

A candid moment which captures the essence of the Waleses - and the heart at the future of the monarchy.