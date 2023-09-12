This weirdly specific royal rule means the Royal Family’s gifts all belong to King Charles
There's a specific royal rule that means gifts given on these occasions are not 'the private property' of the person who receives them
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
This weirdly specific royal rule means the Royal Family’s gifts all belong to King Charles - no matter who they were given to.
- The Royal Family’s gifting policy from 2003 suggests that any gifts given during engagements or while undertaking official duties belong to King Charles.
- They aren’t the private property of the royal who receives them but are accepted “on behalf” of the monarch.
- This royal news comes as Prince William and Princess of Wales deal with “mounting pressure” thanks to their “huge star quality” - and King Charles’ plans won’t help!
From the £1.5 million gift the late Queen Elizabeth gave to two of her grandchildren and the Princess of Wales’ “frugal” first gift to her grandmother-in-law, the Royal Family’s presents are often a source of fascination to fans. Known for opening their Christmas presents on Christmas Eve, the royals are also said to have a tradition that their festive offerings are either funny or affordable.
However, this isn’t the only rule that surrounds royal gift giving and there’s a weirdly specific royal rule which means the Royal Family’s gifts all belong to King Charles. According to a gifts policy from the Royal Family back in 2003, presents received whilst undertaking an engagement or official duty are all technically the monarch’s.
It seemingly doesn’t matter if a toy is given to Prince George or a bouquet presented to the Princess of Wales, as the policy states that “official gifts are not the private property of the Member of The Royal Family who receives them”. Instead, they are “received in an official capacity in the course of official duties in support of, and on behalf of The Queen.”
It continued, “As such, Members of The Royal Family are responsible for such gifts on behalf of The Queen (in right of the Crown).”
Since the policy was published, King Charles has ascended to the throne and so it’s likely that the same or very similar rules remain in place with his name in place of Queen Elizabeth’s.
This means that when working royals or their children receive any presents at engagements they only accept them “on behalf” of His Majesty and they’re actually his. This also reportedly means that the likes of Prince William and Kate and Princess Anne and Prince Edward are also “responsible” for the gifts that they receive in an “official capacity” too. It’s not known whether His Majesty has the right to take away or re-gift certain items to charitable organisations, for example.
Though if they were accepted on his behalf potentially he could make this decision to do so. Any gifts he previously accepted as Prince of Wales during an engagement or royal duty also presumably became officially his when he ascended the throne last year too.
Some official gifts presented to members of the Royal Family over the years have been especially iconic, including Queen Elizabeth’s life-sized Wendy house. This was an official gift from the people of Wales and is still at Windsor Castle to this day.
Many fans will also likely remember Prince George being presented with a bilby toy whilst on Royal Tour of Australia in 2014 and Princess Charlotte’s personalised football shirt in 2015. It’s not known if they were able to formally accept these gifts “on behalf” of the monarch, but the thought that went into them is nonetheless heart-warming.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Marcia Kilgore, founder of Beauty Pie, shares her ultimate beauty secrets
The beauty entrepreneur reveals her fail-safe tips, tricks and hero products
By Stephanie Maylor Published
-
Dulux Colour of the Year 2024 has just been announced – a shade set to create a 'positive foundation' in our homes
Explore the newly announced Dulux Colour of the Year 2024, a timeless neutral to create a 'positive foundation' in our homes
By Tamara Kelly Published
-
Prince William and Princess of Wales deal with ‘mounting pressure’ thanks to their ‘huge star quality’ - and King Charles’ plans won’t help!
The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly in 'constant demand' and the pressure 'is only going to mount', according to a royal expert
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles makes surprise appearance on first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death alongside Princess Margaret’s grandsons
King Charles made a surprise appearance near Balmoral as he attended a private service with Princess Margaret's family
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Queen Elizabeth ‘sadly missed but never forgotten’ by fans as Royal Family mark first anniversary of her passing with ‘wonderful’ photo
The Royal Family's special tribute to 'legend' Queen Elizabeth on the first anniversary of her death has really resonated with fans
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles ‘speaks volumes’ with major decision for Prince William and Princess of Wales
King Charles’ major decision could reportedly allow him to seek ‘solace’ privately as he prepares for a heartbreaking family anniversary
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
King Charles to take on challenge that Queen Elizabeth never did in upcoming overseas trip
King Charles is set to take on a historic challenge when he and Queen Camilla make their upcoming overseas trip to France
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
The harsh message King Charles had to deliver about seeing Prince Harry while he's in the UK
It does not seem that a family reunion is looming...
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
King Charles’ heartbreak as he must make difficult decision over whether to uphold royal tradition
If he hasn't already, King Charles must decide very soon whether to uphold a tradition that means a heart-wrenching experience for him
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Princess Anne emulates late Queen in bold ensemble but it’s King Charles who makes the biggest style statement debuting his very own tartan
King Charles has debuted a new tartan print made in his honour
By Jack Slater Published