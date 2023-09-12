Prince William and Princess of Wales deal with ‘mounting pressure’ thanks to their ‘huge star quality’ - and King Charles’ plans won’t help!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and the Princess of Wales must deal with “mounting pressure” thanks to their “huge star quality” - and King Charles’ reported plans won’t help!

The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly facing more pressure “than ever before” at the moment, according to a royal expert.

It’s claimed that they are in “constant demand” and that with the number of working royals “decreasing” this will only be more evident.

This royal news comes as it was revealed Prince William and Kate are unlikely to “make peace” with Prince Harry and Meghan for “sake” of their children.

Prince William and Kate have expertly taken on the responsibilities of their Prince and Princess of Wales titles over the past year and have been seen stepping up more than ever to support King Charles and Queen Camilla. Never was this clearer than on the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death on 8th September. King Charles made a surprise appearance at church near Balmoral but made the major decision that “spoke volumes” for Prince William and Kate to lead the public tributes to his late mother.

Their schedule here is just part of what they’re facing and Prince William and the Princess of Wales have to deal with “pressure” that will only “mount”, according to a royal expert.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Opening up to OK!, the BBC’s former Jennie Bond remarked upon how the couple’s “star quality” means they’re often “top” of the list for appearances. As the future King and Queen Consort, Jennie explained that there’s “clearly a lot of pressure” on Prince William and Kate “now more than ever before”.

“Thousands of requests are made every year for a member of the Royal Family to attend events – and these two are always top of that list,” she claimed. “They’re in constant demand. But it’s not surprising as they have huge star quality.”

A poll recently found that Prince William is more popular than Kate, though both have remained some of the most popular members of the immediate and extended Royal Family over the years. And whilst they already attend a staggering number of events each year, Jennie expressed her belief the pressure is going to intensify.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

She said, “[W]ith the number of working royals decreasing, it is only going to mount.”

At the moment other than King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales there are only currently seven other working royals. They are the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

Since becoming King, His Majesty has placed more focus on working royals and they were the only ones to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour 2023 and alongside him in a group coronation portrait. In recent years, reports also circulated alleging that King Charles was looking to “streamline” the monarchy.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Jennie seemed to suggest that she believes it’s unlikely that new working royals will be created by King Charles in the future if any of the current working royals step back or pass away. This would perhaps indeed mean that the “pressure” Prince William and the Princess of Wales deal with at the moment will “mount” and they will be “in constant demand” even more.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ most recent official public appearances came over the opening weekend of the Rugby World Cup. In their prominent capacities as Patrons of the Rugby Football Union and Welsh Rugby respectively, they cheered on England and Wales.