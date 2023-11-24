This discount on Duchess Sophie's beloved designer perfume is giving us the go-ahead to update our royal-approved fragrance collection

Duchess Sophie's favourite perfume which she wore on her wedding day back in 1999 is currently on sale - and it's a pretty incredible saving!

There are some incredible Black Friday Perfume deals this year, and we plan to take full advantage! Today is the perfect time to get ahead of the Christmas shopping or just treat yourself to a treat for yourself - and we have the perfect product. Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, loves the Ralph Lauren 'Romance' perfume and has owned this timeless classic scent for years. In fact, the Duchess is such a fan that she wore it on her wedding day in 1999 when she married Prince Edward and became a member of the Royal Family!

The perfume is currently on sale at Amazon for half price! So you can snag a 100ml bottle for less than £60.

Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum Spray 100ml Was £125.01 Now £59.49 | Amazon Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum combines sensual, velvety woods with beautiful floral notes and comforting musks to create this unique modern floral.

It was reported in a 1999 article by The People that Sophie opted for this sutble scent. "No bride would be dressed without a light spray of perfume and Sophie chose the appropriately named Romance by Ralph Lauren which is fruity and subtly sexy," read the article.

The predominant scents of the 'romantic' scent are rose damascena, jasmine absolute, marigold, and violet leaves. The perfume also has base notes of oak, moss and soft woods, creating a sensual and feminine finish to this eau de parfum.

There are also a number of other fragrances that are loved by members of the extended Royal Family which are included in the Black Friday sales. So if you fancy smelling like the Princess of Wales, now is your chance!

The Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Eau De Cologne Meghan loves is also adored by our Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Joan Ross, who has tried and tested plenty of scents over the course of her career - and she thinks that it's the ideal perfume for Christmas gifting for both him and her.

Sarah says, "This is the perfect everyday scent - it's fresh and neutral and conjures up a day at sea, but without the teeny coconut tropicana notes. My husband steals this too - so while it's discounted, I'm buying 'us' another bottle."

Of course, there are several other long-lasting perfumes that are included in the Black Friday sales, so now could also be a good time to stock up on all of your favourite beauty items while the sales are on!