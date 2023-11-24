This discount on Duchess Sophie's beloved designer perfume is giving us the go-ahead to update our royal-approved fragrance collection
There is a major discount on Duchess Sophie's favourite perfume that she has loved for decades and even wore on her wedding day!
Duchess Sophie's favourite perfume which she wore on her wedding day back in 1999 is currently on sale - and it's a pretty incredible saving!
There are some incredible Black Friday Perfume deals this year, and we plan to take full advantage! Today is the perfect time to get ahead of the Christmas shopping or just treat yourself to a treat for yourself - and we have the perfect product. Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, loves the Ralph Lauren 'Romance' perfume and has owned this timeless classic scent for years. In fact, the Duchess is such a fan that she wore it on her wedding day in 1999 when she married Prince Edward and became a member of the Royal Family!
The perfume is currently on sale at Amazon for half price! So you can snag a 100ml bottle for less than £60.
Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum Spray 100ml
Was £125.01 Now £59.49 | Amazon
Ralph Lauren Romance Eau de Parfum combines sensual, velvety woods with beautiful floral notes and comforting musks to create this unique modern floral.
It was reported in a 1999 article by The People that Sophie opted for this sutble scent. "No bride would be dressed without a light spray of perfume and Sophie chose the appropriately named Romance by Ralph Lauren which is fruity and subtly sexy," read the article.
The predominant scents of the 'romantic' scent are rose damascena, jasmine absolute, marigold, and violet leaves. The perfume also has base notes of oak, moss and soft woods, creating a sensual and feminine finish to this eau de parfum.
There are also a number of other fragrances that are loved by members of the extended Royal Family which are included in the Black Friday sales. So if you fancy smelling like the Princess of Wales, now is your chance!
Shop Other Royal Perfumes
Jo Malone Orange Blossom Eau de Cologne Spray
Was £118.00 Now £99.95 | All Beauty
Kate Middleton's favourite Jo Malone perfume is a stunning fragrance with freshness and warmth do it, ideal for those who love a fruity or floral note in their scents. At the moment, this is the only retailer offering a discount on this scent.
Jo Malone Wild Bluebell Eau de Cologne Spray 30ml,
Was £55 Now £46.75 | AllBeauty
The Wild Bluebell scent is loved by Meghan Markle and we can't believe how affordable this Jo Malone classic is right now. The scent has been discounted to just £46.75 as part of the Black Friday sales.
Guerlain L'Heure Bleue Eau de Parfum Spray, 75ml
Was £128.00 Now £ 96.00| John Lewis
Queen Elizabeth II's favourite perfume that she wore on her wedding day. L’Heure Bleue can be qualified as a true masterpiece, a monument in the history of perfumery.
Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Eau De Cologne 100ml,
Was £118 Now £105.95 | AllBeauty
The 100ml bottle of Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Eau De Cologne spray has been discounted to just £105.95. Take advantage now if you're a Jo Malone lover.
The Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt Eau De Cologne Meghan loves is also adored by our Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Joan Ross, who has tried and tested plenty of scents over the course of her career - and she thinks that it's the ideal perfume for Christmas gifting for both him and her.
Sarah says, "This is the perfect everyday scent - it's fresh and neutral and conjures up a day at sea, but without the teeny coconut tropicana notes. My husband steals this too - so while it's discounted, I'm buying 'us' another bottle."
Our Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Joan Ross has over 20 years of experience in testing beauty launches, having started her career at ELLE, where she tested the latest beauty launches (by the sack load) and was frequently found up to her elbows in oils and lotions and road-testing new colours and cosmetics.
Of course, there are several other long-lasting perfumes that are included in the Black Friday sales, so now could also be a good time to stock up on all of your favourite beauty items while the sales are on!
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
'What I wish I had known before buying a fitness tracker' as revealed by 5 health experts
From personal trainers to product designers, experts reveal the key features to look for when buying a fitness tracker, no matter the brand
By Grace Walsh Published
-
Don't buy a dehumidifier without consulting our expert guide to help determine what size you need
If you're wondering what size dehumidifier to buy, explore our expert guide to help determine which model is best for you
By Amy Hunt Published
-
Kate Middleton's favourite white trainers she wears all the time are less than £32 thanks to this massive discount
Kate Middleton's favourite white trainers are finally on sale for Black Friday and she's showcased just how versatile they can be!
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Carole Middleton's go-to quiet luxury Hunter welly boots just halved in price
Carole Middleton's go-to Hunter welly boots are currently on sale for Black Friday
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's affordable face oil she loves for glowing skin is the cheapest we've seen it
The face oil Kate Middleton is said to adore for nourishing her glowing complexion is on sale for a limited time...
By Laura Harman Published
-
It's rare that Jo Malone perfumes are on sale but Meghan Markle's two favourites just dropped to under £50
Meghan Markle's favourite Jo Malone perfumes are under £50 for a limited time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Duchess Sophie just broke royal beauty protocol but we couldn't be more on board
Duchess Sophie just broke a royal beauty protocol that was once quite strict and we can't help feeling she should do this more often
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's personalised gold necklace just dropped in price and it's making Christmas shopping a lot easier
Kate Middleton's personalised gold necklace is so sentimental and it would make the perfect Christmas gift for a jewellery lover this year
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Both pairs of Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable
Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable, as they have been included in the fantastic Black Friday sales
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's Reiss blazer is suddenly so much more affordable with huge £118 discount - and comes in 3 colours
Kate Middleton’s Reiss blazer is discounted ahead of Black Friday and there’s never been a better time to invest in this elegant staple
By Emma Shacklock Published