These hot old pictures of Prince William with a full beard have got royal fans swooning

Resurfaced photographs of Prince William with a full beard have got royal fans swooning and calling for the future King to regrow his facial hair.

Old photographs of Prince William with a full beard taken back on 2008 have left royal fans pointing out just how handsome the Prince of Wales was with facial hair.

The bearded prince prompted admirers to dub him as 'extremely hot' and even compared him to a royal ancestor.

In other royal news, the Queen’s strict rule that King Charles could 'relax' for his grandchildren has been revealed.

Unearthed photographs of Prince William sporting a full beard, taken on Christmas Day in 2008, have sparked a big reaction from royal fans.

While Prince William, who resides at Adelaide Cottage with Kate Middleton and the Wales children, is almost always seen to be clean shaven, especially in recent years, the future King has publicly rocked some rather thick facial hair on a handful of occasions.

During the The Firm's traditional Christmas Day trip to church in Norfolk, William, who was just 26-years-old at the time, arrived in a smart coat, shirt and tie along with an impressive beard.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William, whose father King Charles also rocked a dashing full beard in his younger years, was yet to tie the knot with Kate Middleton when the photographs were taken, however he would go on to propose to his then-girlfriend in 2010.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's rare to see Prince William with bristly cheeks, as he has maintained a clean shaven image for the majority of his public life over the years, likely due to his former military commitments in the RAF and now his role as monarch-to-be.

Photos of William's Christmas beard shared on social media sparked quite the response from royal fans, with plenty expressing their delight at seeing the Prince of Wales in a 'hot' new light.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One insisted that William's beard was giving off some major "King energy", while another penned, "Damn! He look so good."

Another urged, "Bring it back," while one more declared that he looked "jaw-dropping".

Others pointed out that Prince William appeared to resemble some of his royal ancestors with a face of whiskers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"George V vibes in a good way, of course," one tweet said, comparing William to his great-great-grandfather.

"He looks very much like the old Kings, especially George V," agreed someone else.