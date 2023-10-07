These ‘big changes’ are needed at the Royal Family’s palaces, according to Prince William
The Prince of Wales has got candid about the ‘big changes’ needed at the Royal Family’s castles and palaces
During a visit to Europe’s largest climate change tech hub this week, Prince William shared his belief that many of the Royal Palaces need a “big change” – and it ties into one of his biggest passions.
William's comments came as he attended a huge climate change hub, meeting with finalists of his Earthshot Prize
- William’s comments came as he attended a huge climate change hub, meeting with finalists of his Earthshot Prize
- In other royal news, Kate Middleton lifts the lid on royal life with her rambunctious family as she reveals the one activity that has them 'screaming'
The Royal Family have some of the most iconic and historic palaces and castles across the globe.
From Buckingham Palace – a London tourist hotspot which attracted over a million people in 2022, according to Statista – to Balmoral, the Scottish residence beloved by the late Queen Elizabeth II (and where she passed away in September 2022), they are true monuments of living history.
However, there’s something about them that need a “big change” – and Prince William is leading the charge.
When talking about the need for buildings to be better insulated to reduce energy loss and wastage, William acknowledged the royal family need to lead by example.
“It’s older buildings, that’s where the biggest problem is. They were built a long time ago. Insulation is a big challenge,” he said.
He suggested that was something the Royal Household needed to look seriously at in the future. “But amazing that you guys can map it and give solutions,” he added.
And you don’t get much older than some of the Royal residences. Buckingham Palace was originally built back in 1705 and Kensington Palace is even older, built in 1605.
William – who is a passionate climate activist - was visiting Sustainable Ventures, Europe’s largest climate change hub, to learn more about bringing together bright minds and invested parties to scale up green businesses and solutions.
William also got the opportunity to meet several innovators who have already been recognised by his Earthshot initiative.
The Prince of Wales got into lengthy chats with Gunnlaugur Erlendsson, who has pioneered Enso, a company that makes more environmentally-friendly tyres for electric cars and one of the Earthshot Prize finalists.
As quoted in the press after, Gunnlaugur said of William’s involvement, “Being recognised by Prince William in the Earthshot prize is an amazing recognition of not just Enso but also of this problem we all need to tackle.”
“Earthshot has been a game changer for us. It’s the leading prize for the planet and when you are nominated for something like this it is a recognition that goes across all borders.”
“Talking about tyres is the first step to recognising this is a problem that needs to be tackled. We are so grateful. The Prince knew a lot about the problem, the conversations was so inspiring, full of optimism and hope. The fact that he can bring the leading thinkers in this industry to upscale solutions is amazing.”
