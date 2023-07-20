These 7 adorable pictures of George, Charlotte, and Louis are getting us through the week

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We've been totally obsessed with this handful of adorable pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Seriously, how cute are they?!?

We don't need to be the ones to convince you that Prince William and Princess Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are simply adorable. They've been stealing the hearts of royal fans across the globe, and for good reason - not only do the three children look scarily alike, but they also are full of personality. (Particularly Louis.)

Luckily, there are a handful of really adorable photos of the Windsor kids for us to look at if we need a cheery pick me up - and sometimes, all you need to cheer yourself up is to look at Louis' highly expressive face.

Here are some of our favorite, most wholesome pictures of George, Charlotte, and Louis.

June 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just one month ago, Princess Kate, Prince William, and George, Charlotte, and Louis stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour. The kids' outfits followed a blue, white, and red motif, while Kate opted for an emerald green skirt suit.

And seriously, this is just one of many of Louis' hilarious facial expressions.

May 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On May 8, 2023, just one day after King Charles' coronation, Prince William, Princess Kate, and company volunteered their time to help clean up. While spending the morning cleaning up a lawn, the kids got to help out by picking up trash, and Prince Louis even got to drive a digger himself - well, with a little help from his dad, that is.

At the end of the day, the kids got to roast marshmallows, as pictured above.

May 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In typical Louis fashion, he's just making the most hilarious face as he rode off in the carriage with his brother and sister on King Charles' coronation day.

September 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In this photo, the Windsors are greeting Headmaster Jonathan Perry from the Lambrook School near Ascot in Bracknell, England. Polite as ever, Charlotte offers Headmaster Jonathan a handshake, as the boys look on.

June 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You simply can't deny how similar these three look - especially in this picture where they're also wearing essentially matching outfits. They debuted together on a carriage for the Trooping of the Colour for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, looking cute as ever.

June 2022

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one day that sticks out in our brains as one of Prince Louis' best, it's got to be the 2022 Trooping of the Colour, at which Prince Louis truly was at his silliest and most adorable - and of course, Prince George and Princess Charlotte continued to be their most polite and demure selves.

We've also included a hilarious picture of Louis from this same day for good measure.