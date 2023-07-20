These 7 adorable pictures of George, Charlotte, and Louis are getting us through the week
Seriously, the Windsor kids are the cutest
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We've been totally obsessed with this handful of adorable pictures of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Seriously, how cute are they?!?
We don't need to be the ones to convince you that Prince William and Princess Kate's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are simply adorable. They've been stealing the hearts of royal fans across the globe, and for good reason - not only do the three children look scarily alike, but they also are full of personality. (Particularly Louis.)
Luckily, there are a handful of really adorable photos of the Windsor kids for us to look at if we need a cheery pick me up - and sometimes, all you need to cheer yourself up is to look at Louis' highly expressive face.
Here are some of our favorite, most wholesome pictures of George, Charlotte, and Louis.
June 2023
Just one month ago, Princess Kate, Prince William, and George, Charlotte, and Louis stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour. The kids' outfits followed a blue, white, and red motif, while Kate opted for an emerald green skirt suit.
And seriously, this is just one of many of Louis' hilarious facial expressions.
May 2023
On May 8, 2023, just one day after King Charles' coronation, Prince William, Princess Kate, and company volunteered their time to help clean up. While spending the morning cleaning up a lawn, the kids got to help out by picking up trash, and Prince Louis even got to drive a digger himself - well, with a little help from his dad, that is.
At the end of the day, the kids got to roast marshmallows, as pictured above.
May 2023
In typical Louis fashion, he's just making the most hilarious face as he rode off in the carriage with his brother and sister on King Charles' coronation day.
September 2022
In this photo, the Windsors are greeting Headmaster Jonathan Perry from the Lambrook School near Ascot in Bracknell, England. Polite as ever, Charlotte offers Headmaster Jonathan a handshake, as the boys look on.
June 2022
You simply can't deny how similar these three look - especially in this picture where they're also wearing essentially matching outfits. They debuted together on a carriage for the Trooping of the Colour for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in 2022, looking cute as ever.
June 2022
If there's one day that sticks out in our brains as one of Prince Louis' best, it's got to be the 2022 Trooping of the Colour, at which Prince Louis truly was at his silliest and most adorable - and of course, Prince George and Princess Charlotte continued to be their most polite and demure selves.
We've also included a hilarious picture of Louis from this same day for good measure.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
We're still thinking about this prim all-white look Kate Middleton sported over 10 years ago
And no, it's not her wedding dress!
By Madeline Merinuk • Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's neon snakeskin leggings are majorly catching our eye
JLo just took animal print to a new level
By Madeline Merinuk • Published