The unique takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get that other royals are denied
There is a rather strange takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get which isn't afforded to other members of the Royal Family
There is a rather strange takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get which isn't afforded to other members of the Royal Family
When it comes to takeaways, many royals insist that they are just like us and love to indulge in an Indian or Chinese Takeaway from time to time. However, it appears that some members of the Royal Family are given special privileges when it comes to ordering food in, which other members of the extended Royal Family are not!
When the Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about ordering a curry to Kensington Palace, the couple revealed that they ordered their food but sent someone else to fetch it for them and deliver it to their doorstep. This is quite unlike some of William's cousins who pick up their food themselves, in their pyjamas!
Battle of Brothers by Robert Lacey| £5.01 at Amazon
Written by royal expert Robert Lacey, this book gives readers an unparalleled insight into William and Harry’s early closeness and later rumoured estrangement. It asks what happens when two sons are raised for very different futures and explores each of the family's highs, lows and most difficult decisions.
Back in 2017, Prince William and Kate revealed that they love a takeaway, specifically an Indian curry. Radio host Scott Mills asked the couple on BBC Radio 1, "Are you allowed to order in a takeaway if you want to?" Kate replied to this question by confirming, "Absolutely!" as William just laughed. They were then asked what type and Kate responded, "Curry, definitely"
"It's a real conundrum when it comes to curry or Chinese. But I'm not so good with the spicy food though," added William who was then asked if they have a delivery guy arriving at the gates of Kensington Palace with their food in hand.
"It doesn't usually tend to get ordered to the Palace. We tend to go pick it up - [though] not ourselves!" said the Prince. The host then joked that the Prince of Wales is hardly going to turn up at a Chicken Cottage.
How lovely! Unfortunately, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack have to pick up their takeaway from the palace gates themselves and often do so in their pyjamas!
A post shared by Table Manners Podcast (@tablemannerspodcast)
A photo posted by on
While on Table Manners Podcast this week, the Princess divulged, "So last night we got a curry, which I never do. I never eat them! Jack and I were literally sitting for an hour on Deliveroo, like what on earth does this mean?"
She was then asked how the drivers from the app get into the palace. Eugenie explained, "We ring down and say, 'There's a Deliveroo coming' and then we'll get in our pyjamas and drive down and go pick it up."
When asked if it was that much of a 'schlep' that they had to drive down, Eugenie replied, "No, we could walk, but I don't want to be in my pyjamas outside." When asked if people working at the palace couldn't just bring it to her, Eugenie said "No." Suggesting that the door-to-door service for takeaways is not afforded to Eugenie and her family.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Laura is a news writer for woman&home who primarily covers entertainment and celebrity news. Laura dabbles in lifestyle, royal, beauty, and fashion news, and loves to cover anything and everything to do with television and film. She is also passionate about feminism and equality and loves writing about gender issues and feminist literature.
Laura loves drinking and eating and can often be found trying to get reservations at London's trendiest restaurants. When she's not wining and dining, Laura can also be found travelling, baking, and hiking with her dog.
-
-
How to style UGGs regardless of age, according to a fashion editor
The super comfy boot is back on trend. Here’s what to wear with UGGs this time around.
By Jayne Cherrington-Cook Published
-
It's rare that Jo Malone perfumes are on sale but Meghan Markle's two favourites just dropped to under £50
Meghan Markle's favourite Jo Malone perfumes are under £50 for a limited time
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Both pairs of Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable
Kate Middleton's Missoma earrings just got so much more affordable, as they have been included in the fantastic Black Friday sales
By Laura Harman Published
-
The cult eyeshadow palette Kate Middleton recommended to Michelle Obama is under £20
Kate Middleton's favourite eyeshadow palette which she once recommended to the former FLOTUS, Michelle Obama is currently on sale
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate and Prince William would ‘refuse’ to spend Christmas with King Charles if he made this ‘upsetting’ decision, royal expert says
According to a royal expert, Kate and Prince William would 'refuse' to join King Charles at Sandringham for Christmas if he did this
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag has £119 off ahead of Black Friday - and so many colours are on sale
Kate Middleton's Aspinal of London bag is currently on sale ahead of Black Friday and we love how versatile this designer piece is!
By Laura Harman Published
-
Prince William's two-word response as he's asked how much is in his bank account in hilarious moment
Prince William's two-word response to a rather cheeky question from a young fan has been revealed following a recent engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's latest announcement delights fans – and how she’s paying subtle tribute to King Charles
The Princess of Wales will once again host a Christmas carol service
By Jack Slater Published
-
Prince William has reclaimed this unique title after being dethroned in 2022
Last year, the Prince of Wales lost the honour, but he’s back on top
By Jack Slater Published
-
The specific type of heels we 'never see' Kate Middleton wear anymore, revealed by royal fashion expert
A royal fashion expert has revealed that Kate Middleton has ditched this specific style of footwear
By Laura Harman Published