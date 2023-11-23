The unique takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get that other royals are denied

There is a rather strange takeaway privilege Prince William and Kate Middleton get which isn't afforded to other members of the Royal Family

When it comes to takeaways, many royals insist that they are just like us and love to indulge in an Indian or Chinese Takeaway from time to time. However, it appears that some members of the Royal Family are given special privileges when it comes to ordering food in, which other members of the extended Royal Family are not!

When the Prince and Princess of Wales spoke about ordering a curry to Kensington Palace, the couple revealed that they ordered their food but sent someone else to fetch it for them and deliver it to their doorstep. This is quite unlike some of William's cousins who pick up their food themselves, in their pyjamas!

Back in 2017, Prince William and Kate revealed that they love a takeaway, specifically an Indian curry. Radio host Scott Mills asked the couple on BBC Radio 1, "Are you allowed to order in a takeaway if you want to?" Kate replied to this question by confirming, "Absolutely!" as William just laughed. They were then asked what type and Kate responded, "Curry, definitely"

"It's a real conundrum when it comes to curry or Chinese. But I'm not so good with the spicy food though," added William who was then asked if they have a delivery guy arriving at the gates of Kensington Palace with their food in hand.

"It doesn't usually tend to get ordered to the Palace. We tend to go pick it up - [though] not ourselves!" said the Prince. The host then joked that the Prince of Wales is hardly going to turn up at a Chicken Cottage.

How lovely! Unfortunately, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack have to pick up their takeaway from the palace gates themselves and often do so in their pyjamas!

While on Table Manners Podcast this week, the Princess divulged, "So last night we got a curry, which I never do. I never eat them! Jack and I were literally sitting for an hour on Deliveroo, like what on earth does this mean?"

She was then asked how the drivers from the app get into the palace. Eugenie explained, "We ring down and say, 'There's a Deliveroo coming' and then we'll get in our pyjamas and drive down and go pick it up."

When asked if it was that much of a 'schlep' that they had to drive down, Eugenie replied, "No, we could walk, but I don't want to be in my pyjamas outside." When asked if people working at the palace couldn't just bring it to her, Eugenie said "No." Suggesting that the door-to-door service for takeaways is not afforded to Eugenie and her family.