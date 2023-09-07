The surprising reason Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship has remained 'balanced' over the years

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a surprising reason why Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship has remained so “balanced” over the years, according to a royal expert.

A royal expert has suggested that the Princess of Wales probably doesn’t wish her sister Pippa to treat her differently when they’re together privately.

They’ve claimed that a similarity between their lifestyles and living situations could have helped to keep their close bond “balanced”.

Whilst plenty of things might’ve changed dramatically for the Princess of Wales since her and Prince William’s wedding, one thing that’s remained steadfast has been her close bond with her family. Prince William and Kate’s Adelaide Cottage home is just a short distance from Michael and Carole Middleton in Bucklebury. The future Queen Consort’s family have also been included in huge royal moments over the years, including several royal weddings, and received a prestigious invite to the King and Queen's coronation in May.

Kate and her sister are understood to be especially close and the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has reflected upon their “balanced” relationship. Getting candid with OK!, she expressed doubts that Kate wants to be treated differently by Pippa in private.

"They talk about everything and I very much doubt that Catherine expects her sister to stand on ceremony when they are together,” Jennie claimed. "In public, of course, Pippa pays due respect to the future Queen, but I suspect they probably both find that sort of protocol quite funny."

As well as the Princess possibly wanting to not “stand on ceremony” behind closed doors, Jennie suggested that there’s another, quite surprising reason Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship is also “balanced”. According to her it could be because despite one being royal and the other not, there are still some similarities in their lifestyles and living arrangements.

Jennie claimed, "The fact that [Pippa] has married an extremely wealthy man, James Matthews, means that the relationship between the two sisters has remained quite a balanced one. Pippa and James have a riverside mansion in Berkshire, less than an hour’s drive from Windsor (where Catherine lives) and half an hour from their parents”.

The royal expert also expressed admiration for how Pippa has “kept her feet on the ground” despite facing the “blaze of publicity” that put her in the public eye when she was her sister’s bridesmaid. Stating that it’s “surprising” to her that Pippa’s “head was not completely turned” by fame at this time but that she’s “by all accounts, a delightful young woman”.

Generally preferring to enjoy precious time together outside of the royal spotlight, the sisters haven’t been seen publicly at the same occasion since the coronation. Given they live so close by, though, it’s possible they got to see each other over their children’s school summer holidays.

Pippa is also incredibly supportive of her sister’s ventures and she has attended both the 2021 and 2022 Together at Christmas carol concerts hosted by the Princess of Wales. It’s not known if Kate could host a 2023 concert but if she does this might end up being the next time fans see private citizen Pippa with her royal sister in public this year.