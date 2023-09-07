The surprising reason Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship has remained 'balanced' over the years
Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship is thought to be close and an expert believes the Princess doesn't 'stand on ceremony' in private
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
There’s a surprising reason why Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship has remained so “balanced” over the years, according to a royal expert.
- A royal expert has suggested that the Princess of Wales probably doesn’t wish her sister Pippa to treat her differently when they’re together privately.
- They’ve claimed that a similarity between their lifestyles and living situations could have helped to keep their close bond “balanced”.
- This royal news comes as King Charles “speaks volumes’” with a major decision for Prince William and Princess of Wales.
Whilst plenty of things might’ve changed dramatically for the Princess of Wales since her and Prince William’s wedding, one thing that’s remained steadfast has been her close bond with her family. Prince William and Kate’s Adelaide Cottage home is just a short distance from Michael and Carole Middleton in Bucklebury. The future Queen Consort’s family have also been included in huge royal moments over the years, including several royal weddings, and received a prestigious invite to the King and Queen's coronation in May.
Kate and her sister are understood to be especially close and the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has reflected upon their “balanced” relationship. Getting candid with OK!, she expressed doubts that Kate wants to be treated differently by Pippa in private.
"They talk about everything and I very much doubt that Catherine expects her sister to stand on ceremony when they are together,” Jennie claimed. "In public, of course, Pippa pays due respect to the future Queen, but I suspect they probably both find that sort of protocol quite funny."
As well as the Princess possibly wanting to not “stand on ceremony” behind closed doors, Jennie suggested that there’s another, quite surprising reason Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship is also “balanced”. According to her it could be because despite one being royal and the other not, there are still some similarities in their lifestyles and living arrangements.
Jennie claimed, "The fact that [Pippa] has married an extremely wealthy man, James Matthews, means that the relationship between the two sisters has remained quite a balanced one. Pippa and James have a riverside mansion in Berkshire, less than an hour’s drive from Windsor (where Catherine lives) and half an hour from their parents”.
The royal expert also expressed admiration for how Pippa has “kept her feet on the ground” despite facing the “blaze of publicity” that put her in the public eye when she was her sister’s bridesmaid. Stating that it’s “surprising” to her that Pippa’s “head was not completely turned” by fame at this time but that she’s “by all accounts, a delightful young woman”.
Generally preferring to enjoy precious time together outside of the royal spotlight, the sisters haven’t been seen publicly at the same occasion since the coronation. Given they live so close by, though, it’s possible they got to see each other over their children’s school summer holidays.
Pippa is also incredibly supportive of her sister’s ventures and she has attended both the 2021 and 2022 Together at Christmas carol concerts hosted by the Princess of Wales. It’s not known if Kate could host a 2023 concert but if she does this might end up being the next time fans see private citizen Pippa with her royal sister in public this year.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.
-
-
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands looks fabulous in bold orange dress with matching clutch and gorgeous suede heels
Queen Maxima just showed that orange is seriously her colour
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
The one gross reason you should never make your bed within the first 30 minutes of waking
Here's why you might want to hold off until later to get those sheets into hotel-quality shape
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
King Charles ‘speaks volumes’ with major decision for Prince William and Princess of Wales
King Charles’ major decision could reportedly allow him to seek ‘solace’ privately as he prepares for a heartbreaking family anniversary
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s mint green off-shoulder dress and white clutch was a match made in heaven and it deserves another chance to shine
Pippa Middleton's mint green off-shoulder dress was her outfit of choice back in 2017 and it's one we'd love to see again...
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince George could be set for special overseas trip very soon but it might mean deciding where his loyalties lie
Prince George could potentially accompany Prince William and the Princess of Wales on their next trip to see two exciting events
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton’s black crochet dress and tan top handle bag was a masterclass in timeless elegance and we're hoping for this outfit's chic comeback!
Pippa Middleton's black crochet dress at Wimbledon 2011 was an absolute winner of an outfit that can be layered up in between seasons
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Prince William and Princess of Wales’ next overseas trip could see old rivalries rise to the surface
Prince William and the Princess of Wales’ next overseas trip is coming up very soon and it could inspire competitiveness between them
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench and knee-high boot combo is the autumn look we can get on board with
Pippa Middleton's Burberry trench coat and knee-high boots are a timeless classic ensemble that we love for the autumn season
By Laura Harman Published
-
The royal rule Pippa Middleton always follows - even though she doesn't need to
This is the royal rule Pippa Middleton always follows when she is out at a public engagement
By Laura Harman Published
-
Kate Middleton's strict but clever rule of thirds for juggling her busy life
The Princess of Wales is said to divide her time into thirds in order to balance all of the responsibilities in her life
By Caitlin Elliott Published