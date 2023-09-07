The surprising reason Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship has remained 'balanced' over the years

Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship is thought to be close and an expert believes the Princess doesn't 'stand on ceremony' in private

Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship is 'balanced'. Seen here are the Princess of Wales and Pippa at different occasions
(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images //Image 2:Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

There’s a surprising reason why Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship has remained so “balanced” over the years, according to a royal expert. 

Whilst plenty of things might’ve changed dramatically for the Princess of Wales since her and Prince William’s wedding, one thing that’s remained steadfast has been her close bond with her family. Prince William and Kate’s Adelaide Cottage home is just a short distance from Michael and Carole Middleton in Bucklebury. The future Queen Consort’s family have also been included in huge royal moments over the years, including several royal weddings, and received a prestigious invite to the King and Queen's coronation in May.

Kate and her sister are understood to be especially close and the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond has reflected upon their “balanced” relationship. Getting candid with OK!, she expressed doubts that Kate wants to be treated differently by Pippa in private.

Catherine, Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

"They talk about everything and I very much doubt that Catherine expects her sister to stand on ceremony when they are together,” Jennie claimed. "In public, of course, Pippa pays due respect to the future Queen, but I suspect they probably both find that sort of protocol quite funny."

As well as the Princess possibly wanting to not “stand on ceremony” behind closed doors, Jennie suggested that there’s another, quite surprising reason Kate and Pippa Middleton’s relationship is also “balanced”. According to her it could be because despite one being royal and the other not, there are still some similarities in their lifestyles and living arrangements.

Prince and Princess of Wales and Pippa and James Matthews

(Image credit: Future//Image 1:Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty //Image 2: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Jennie claimed, "The fact that [Pippa] has married an extremely wealthy man, James Matthews, means that the relationship between the two sisters has remained quite a balanced one. Pippa and James have a riverside mansion in Berkshire, less than an hour’s drive from Windsor (where Catherine lives) and half an hour from their parents”.

The royal expert also expressed admiration for how Pippa has “kept her feet on the ground” despite facing the “blaze of publicity” that put her in the public eye when she was her sister’s bridesmaid. Stating that it’s “surprising” to her that Pippa’s “head was not completely turned” by fame at this time but that she’s “by all accounts, a delightful young woman”.

Pippa Middleton attends the 'Together at Christmas' community carol service

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Generally preferring to enjoy precious time together outside of the royal spotlight, the sisters haven’t been seen publicly at the same occasion since the coronation. Given they live so close by, though, it’s possible they got to see each other over their children’s school summer holidays. 

Pippa is also incredibly supportive of her sister’s ventures and she has attended both the 2021 and 2022 Together at Christmas carol concerts hosted by the Princess of Wales. It’s not known if Kate could host a 2023 concert but if she does this might end up being the next time fans see private citizen Pippa with her royal sister in public this year.

Topics
Pippa Middleton Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Royal Editor with seven years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸