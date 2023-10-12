The special picture of Prince Harry, William and Kate that King Charles and Camilla have on display at their home

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a special picture of Prince Harry, William and Kate that King Charles and Queen Camilla have on display at their home and it’s got us feeling emotional.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and Duke of Sussex might not have reunited in public since the King and Queen Consort’s coronation in May but the royal couple have a significant reminder of all three of them together in their Clarence House home. On 11th October Queen Camilla hosted a reception at this historic royal residence to mark 30 years of the Forward Arts Foundation. The Foundation promoted understanding, knowledge and enjoyment of poetry in the UK and Ireland and Her Majesty was joined by plenty of supporters, friends and previous winners of the Forward Prizes for Poetry at the event.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

It was in one picture taken of her in deep conversation with The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter that some eagle-eyed fans might have spotted the special picture of Prince Harry, William and Kate. On the left side of the snap it can be seen sitting on a glass-topped wooden table alongside a black and white picture.

The full colour photograph featuring King Charles’ two sons and daughter-in-law was taken on one of the biggest days of all of their lives - and one that few royal fans could ever forget. It’s an official wedding portrait group shot taken by photographer Hugo Burnand at Buckingham Palace on Prince William and Kate’s wedding day in April 2011.

(Image credit: Photo by Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images)

Just visible in the centre are the now-Princess and Princess of Wales beaming at the camera, with the Middleton family arranged beside Kate on the right side of the snap. On the left are Best Man Prince Harry standing directly next to his brother and King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Sitting in front are the late Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth and the bridesmaids and page boys are also at the front on either side of the bride and groom. This was one of several photos taken by Hugo on the big day and another equally iconic one was of just Prince William and Kate in the throne room.

Photo issued by Clarence House of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales on the day of their wedding. (Image credit: AlamyPhoto by Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/PA Photos/ABACAPRESS.COM)

Having the group photo on display at their home could be seen as a very meaningful choice from King Charles and Queen Camilla. It was taken at a time of family unity and joy, far removed from the challenging times faced by the royals in recent years.

His Majesty might love having a photo with both sons so happy in it, especially as speculation about the current “rift” between Prince William and Prince Harry shows no sign of fading after the release of Spare.

The wedding was also a momentous day when it came to the future of the monarchy as Kate officially became part of the Royal Family as a future Queen. It’s likely that the matter of which photos are displayed is considered carefully and this 2011 one certainly looks to have remained a royal favourite in King Charles and Queen Camilla’s household.

(Image credit: Photo by Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photos were also seen as very meaningful when displayed in Queen Elizabeth’s reign too. She previously had an engagement photo of Prince William and Kate and a sweet snap of Prince Harry and Meghan near each other at Buckingham Palace, as well as one of both brothers in their military uniforms.