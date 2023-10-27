The royal who has taken on Meghan Markle’s key parenting rule when it comes to raising her kids
Princess Eugenie and Meghan Markle have both opened up about sharing this mantra
Princess Eugenie is now a mother-of-two after welcoming her second son, Ernest, in May this year, and she's taken one key parenting rule from Meghan Markle.
And the royal, who shares two-year-old August and five-month-old Ernest with her husband of five years, Jack Brooksbank, recently appeared on the White Wine Question Time podcast, where she opened up about motherhood and revealed the key parenting rule she sticks to.
She explained, "'Manners maketh man'—I'm trying to do that with my kids right now." And if you think the saying sounds familiar among royal mothers, you're not wrong.
Meghan has used the exact same phrase in the past when talking about raising her own son Prince Archie, four. The Duchess of Sussex, who also shares two-year-old daughter Lilibet with Prince Harry, said in her interview with The Cut last year, "We always tell him [Archie]: 'Manners make the man. Manners, manners, manners, manners, manners."
Eugenie has spoken about how motherhood has changed her previously, telling Hello! magazine ahead of the birth of Ernie, "Since August came into my life, it’s positively impacted my desire to do more. Priorities change when you have children; you want to do everything you can for them - and for your grandchildren. August is only two but I hope that what I'm doing will seep through to him and that one day he takes it on, too."
Earlier this month, Princess Eugenie shared a sweet tribute to Jack as they celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary. Sharing a reel consisting of footage from their big day, she wrote, "5 years ago today," alongside two love-heart emojis.
The couple tied the knot at at St. George's Chapel in Windsor on 12 October 2018. They welcomed their first son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in February 2021 before welcoming Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank in May this year.
Sharing a sweet image of newborn Ernest in June, Eugenie wrote on Instagram, "He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."
