The Royal Family’s ‘number one relationship rule’ that Princess Eugenie, Prince William have ‘embraced’ with open arms
The Royal Family’s “number one rule” for relationships is something that Princess Eugenie, Prince William have “embraced” and came after a “radical” change.
The Royal Family is known for having plenty of traditions and rules about how they respond or behave in certain situations and events. These range from the strict rule that means the royals’ gifts technically belong to King Charles to the slightly more light-hearted tradition of only gifting affordable or funny presents at Christmas. However, when it comes to relationships the Royal Family’s “number one rule” in recent times has apparently signalled quite a major change for them.
And according to the BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond it’s something that the Queen Elizabeth’s grandchildren have whole-heartedly “embraced”.
The Making of a Royal Romance by Katie Nicholl | £8.92 at Amazon
Published in 2011, this provides a fascinating insight into the lives of Prince William and Kate. It reflects back on her childhood, her close family and her romance with the future King. The book goes up to the preparations for the couple's fairytale wedding and also focuses on their life in Wales together.
Getting candid with OK! with Princess Eugenie’s fifth wedding anniversary fast approaching, Jennie explained how things have “changed radically” for the younger generations of royals.
“Thank goodness things have changed so radically in recent years and there’s now absolutely no pressure on royals to find a partner from within the ranks of European royalty, or indeed to find someone with no previous love life,” she said, before expressing her belief that, “Genuine ‘love’ is the number one rule these days.”
Jennie then specifically mentioned how Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have “embraced” the Royal Family’s “number one rule” for romance with their respective husbands Jack Brooksbank and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.
“Both couples have shown they’re not backward in coming forward with their protestations of love,” Jennie explained and she also suggested the York sisters have “learned to be open about their marriages” after seeing their mother Sarah Ferguson’s example.
However, it’s not just Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice who have followed their hearts. All their adult married cousins - Prince William, Prince Harry, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips - have also married for love and none of them chose a spouse with royal credentials. Although Prince William will be King one day, the Princess of Wales didn’t come from a noble family herself.
This is something that Jennie previously claimed has been a key factor in Kate’s popularity and helped shape her natural ability to connect with people. The royal expert told OK! that both Kate and her aunt-in-law Duchess Sophie have the “common touch” and put forward the idea that this is because they had “normal” lives before becoming senior royals.
"Both she and Catherine have a common touch…perhaps because they lived “normal“ lives before marrying,” Jennie alleged. “They connect with the people they meet and look as if they really want to chat. They are the new female stars of the show - elegant, engaging and empathetic."
So it seems like Prince William and Kate following the Royal Family’s “number one rule” for relationships has actually been incredibly helpful for the future Queen Consort. Not feeling “pressure” to find a specific partner of rank or background is also no doubt something that Princess Eugenie and Jack, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo, Prince Harry and Meghan, Zara and Mike Tindall and Peter Phillips and his former wife Autumn and current girlfriend Lindsay have all very much appreciated.
The “radical change” from how things previously were to now will also likely mean the same freedom to choose and follow their hearts for the Queen’s great-grandchildren.
