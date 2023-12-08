The Queen's sweet Christmas tree tradition George and Charlotte are keeping alive with Kate and William

The Queen's sweet Christmas tree tradition is being continued by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their two eldest children.

This week, the Prince and Princess of Wales were spotted taking part in a rather festive tradition with their children, the royal couple were seen with Prince George and Princess Charlotte at Windsor Great Park, picking out a fir tree to decorate and keep in their home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. This was a rather sweet moment for the royals and part of a larger tradition that the Royal Family have been taking part in for years.

Speaking to HELLO!, a source revealed, "It's no surprise that Prince William and his family picked their tree from Windsor Great Park." They explained, "The late Queen always sourced Windsor Castle's Christmas trees there, and King Charles did so last year, too. He is keeping with the family tradition."

This lovely moment sadly didn't include Prince Louis, and wasn't captured on camera as the family made some festive low-key memories together in private.

There are several other Christmas traditions that the Royal Family take part in every year and will be at the heart of their festive celebrations in the coming weeks. Firstly, The Royal Family's chaotic Christmas 'free for all' has been described by experts who explained that the Royal Family all open their gifts around a table at a black-tie Christmas Eve dinner.

Speaking to OK!, royal expert Jennie Bond explained, "The long table [is] set out with a white cloth, white name cards and mounds of presents in front of each name.Then it’s suddenly a free-for-all all with everyone tearing open their gifts, which are usually chosen to amuse rather than impress."

She added that foolish presents are another tradition for the Royals."Singing fish, whoopee cushions, the dafter the better," she said, "Traditionally the adults give one another fairly daft presents."

In Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s book, Finding Freedom, the authors claim that Prince Harry has given his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, a few cheeky gifts for Christmas. The Duke of Sussex reportedly gave Her Majesty a shower cap with 'ain't life a b**ch' written on it and also a Big Mouth Billy Bass singing toy fish on another occasion.

Other traditions include spending the season at Sandringham House and going to St Mary Magdalene Church on Christmas Day morning. They also have a tradition of walking from Sandringham House to the church, which has become an annual tradition and something that gathers many royal fans to the church who are hoping for a glimpse at the Royal Family.