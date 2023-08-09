The only adult member of the Royal Family who hasn’t worn a tiara yet - and it makes total sense!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s only one adult member of the Royal Family who hasn’t worn a tiara yet but this makes total sense given what we’ve seen from their fellow royals.

Fans have seen the royals bring out some fabulous tiaras for big events over the years but there’s one of them who’s never worn one.

Lady Louise Windsor is 19 years old but has still never worn a tiara and likely won’t before a very big life moment.

This royal news comes as it was revealed Prince Harry’s title has received a low-key update by the palace three years after a major decision was made.

There have been some magnificent tiara moments from immediate and extended Royal Family members over the years. Many of Queen Elizabeth’s tiaras have had many state occasions at which to shine and Queen Camilla’s favourite tiara was her go-to for a visit to Berlin in March. Whilst the Princess of Wales’ Lover’s Knot Tiara was a show-stopper at the wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan. And it’s easy to forget that only one adult member of the Royal Family hasn’t worn a tiara at this point.

Out of all the adult members of the Royal Family, from the late Queen Elizabeth’s children to her grandchildren, it’s only Lady Louise Windsor who’s never worn one.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old has attended plenty of high-profile royal occasions over the years but never a State Banquet where tiaras are traditionally worn. This doesn’t mean that Lady Louise will remain the one adult member of the Royal Family who hasn’t worn a tiara forever though. When it comes to getting to wear a tiara, both working and non-working royals alike have been seen wearing them at other times, though typically for the first time on one particular day.

Lady Louise Windsor’s cousins Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall wore tiaras for the first time on their wedding days. Princess Eugenie opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara, whilst Princess Beatrice wore Queen Mary’s Diamond Fringe Tiara which both Queen Elizabeth and Princess Anne wore on their wedding days.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1:Photo by JONATHAN BRADY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images // Image 2: Mike Marsland Via Getty)

Zara Tindall’s wedding tiara was one she’s understood to have borrowed from Princess Anne and which once belonged to Prince Philip’s mother Princess Alice of Battenberg. This is the only time fans have seen Zara - who was born without a royal title - where a tiara and Princess Eugenie has likewise only been pictured wearing one at her wedding.

Stepping out in the York Tiara in Jordan earlier this year, Princess Beatrice’s tiara stunned as she wore one for only the second time. It’s likely that Lady Louise Windsor will wear her first tiara on her own wedding day and could possibly get to wear one another time if she goes on to attend a high-profile royal wedding or event where one is required.

(Image credit: ALASTAIR GRANT/AFP via Getty Images)

Lady Louise could also be permitted to borrow one of her grandmother’s tiaras for her big day, possibly one of the ones her mother has worn. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh has been seen wearing some stunning pieces over the years, including the diamond and aquamarine tiara she wore last year for a state banquet and the diamond Anthemion Tiara she wore for her wedding to Prince Edward.

This is more subtle as royal tiaras go and would also have a lovely story behind it and so could likely be Lady Louise Windsor’s tiara of choice whenever the time to wear one for the first time comes.