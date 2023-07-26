The ‘magical’ royal relationship that ‘soppy’ King Charles will be keen to replicate with Prince George

A royal expert has claimed King Charles' 'dearest wish' is to create similarly special bonds with Prince George and his other grandchildren

Expert claims ‘soppy’ King Charles has special inspiration for bond with Prince George. Seen here are King Charles and Prince George at different occasions
(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images // Image 2: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
There’s a “magical” royal relationship that “soppy” King Charles will apparently be keen to replicate with Prince George.  

Released to mark his 10th birthday on 22nd July, Prince George’s birthday portrait highlighted quite how much has changed since he was born. In recent years fans have been treated to more glimpses of Prince George with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales as he’s gently introduced to public life. As second in the royal line of succession, Prince George will one day take on huge responsibilities as he follows in his father and grandfather’s footsteps. Though it’s been suggested “soppy” King Charles will be keen to “replicate” a particularly “magical” relationship with him alongside talks about the future.

Prince George of Wales (in his role as Page of Honour) and King Charles III watch an RAF flypast

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed her belief to OK! that King Charles’ bond with his own grandmother, the Queen Mother, likely inspires his approach to his relationship with Prince George. His Majesty and the Queen Mother were incredibly close and he and Queen Camilla still live in her former home, Clarence House.

“When you’ve had a wonderful experience in life, it’s natural to want to replicate it for your children and grandchildren,” she declared. "Charles had a magical relationship with his grandmother, the Queen Mother. And I’m sure his dearest wish is to give George – and his other grandchildren – a similar strong and loving relationship.”

The royal expert went on to reflect that since Prince George’s “destiny” as future King is totally different from what lies in store for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, King Charles has an especially important role to play in his life.

Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and King Charles

(Image credit: Photo by John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)

She continued, “George, of course, stands apart from his siblings because of his destiny. And, as things stand, there is only one person in the whole world who can tell him exactly what it’s like to take on the role that is in store for him: his grandfather, King Charles.”

According to Jennie, His Majesty’s desire to “replicate” his bond with the Queen Mother means that although she thinks “more serious” talks about Prince George’s future will happen, they’ll be balanced with special moments.

“I can well imagine that – along with lots of fun and laughter (just like Charles had with his adored granny) – the King will gradually introduce some more serious chats with George about what the future holds,” she claimed.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla wave alongside Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince George of Wales on the Buckingham Palace balcony

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"For all his serious ponderings on the state of the world and in spite of his heavy workload, Charles is quite a soppy old thing really and I’m sure he hugely values the time he has available to spend with his grandchildren," Jennie added. 

It’s possible that King Charles will get to enjoy some quality time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this summer. Reports have suggested the monarch plans to continue the late Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending time at Balmoral in August and he could likely want to invite the Wales family to join him for some of the time. 

