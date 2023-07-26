The ‘magical’ royal relationship that ‘soppy’ King Charles will be keen to replicate with Prince George

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

There’s a “magical” royal relationship that “soppy” King Charles will apparently be keen to replicate with Prince George.

A royal expert has suggested that King Charles will possibly want to “replicate” his “wonderful” bond with the Queen Mother with his own grandchildren.

Whilst His Majesty might have “more serious chats” with Prince George about the future, there’ll reportedly be plenty of “love and laughter”.

This royal news comes as we revealed Prince William and Princess Catherine’s parenting choice that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided against.

Released to mark his 10th birthday on 22nd July, Prince George’s birthday portrait highlighted quite how much has changed since he was born. In recent years fans have been treated to more glimpses of Prince George with Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales as he’s gently introduced to public life. As second in the royal line of succession, Prince George will one day take on huge responsibilities as he follows in his father and grandfather’s footsteps. Though it’s been suggested “soppy” King Charles will be keen to “replicate” a particularly “magical” relationship with him alongside talks about the future.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed her belief to OK! that King Charles’ bond with his own grandmother, the Queen Mother, likely inspires his approach to his relationship with Prince George. His Majesty and the Queen Mother were incredibly close and he and Queen Camilla still live in her former home, Clarence House.

“When you’ve had a wonderful experience in life, it’s natural to want to replicate it for your children and grandchildren,” she declared. "Charles had a magical relationship with his grandmother, the Queen Mother. And I’m sure his dearest wish is to give George – and his other grandchildren – a similar strong and loving relationship.”

The royal expert went on to reflect that since Prince George’s “destiny” as future King is totally different from what lies in store for Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, King Charles has an especially important role to play in his life.

(Image credit: Photo by John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)

She continued, “George, of course, stands apart from his siblings because of his destiny. And, as things stand, there is only one person in the whole world who can tell him exactly what it’s like to take on the role that is in store for him: his grandfather, King Charles.”

According to Jennie, His Majesty’s desire to “replicate” his bond with the Queen Mother means that although she thinks “more serious” talks about Prince George’s future will happen, they’ll be balanced with special moments.

“I can well imagine that – along with lots of fun and laughter (just like Charles had with his adored granny) – the King will gradually introduce some more serious chats with George about what the future holds,” she claimed.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"For all his serious ponderings on the state of the world and in spite of his heavy workload, Charles is quite a soppy old thing really and I’m sure he hugely values the time he has available to spend with his grandchildren," Jennie added.

It’s possible that King Charles will get to enjoy some quality time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this summer. Reports have suggested the monarch plans to continue the late Queen Elizabeth’s tradition of spending time at Balmoral in August and he could likely want to invite the Wales family to join him for some of the time.